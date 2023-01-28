Migos first rose to fame in 2013 with their breakthrough hit “Versace.” Soon after, they followed up that single’s success with songs like “Hannah Montana” and “Ounces,” bringing trap over into the mainstream.

The trio—originally consisting of Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall), Takeoff (Kirsnick Khari Ball), and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus)—released their last album in 2021. In 2022, Takeoff and Quavo cut ties with Offset, continuing on as a duo. They shared one project, Only Built For Infinity Links, before Takeoff was killed last November.

Prior to the riff with Offset and Takeoff’s death, the group revealed why they chose the name Migos in the first place. Find out the meaning behind the name, below.

Behind the Band Name

Migos was formed by Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset in 2008. Before they landed on their enduring moniker, they were originally called Polo Club. Although it seems the name Migos would come from the Spanish word “amigos,”—a nod to the “Three Amigos”—there is actually a less innocent meaning behind the name.

In an interview with radio station Hot 97 in 2013, the rappers said they “always ran together on the north side, as migos, as boys.”

When pressed if the name was short for “amigos,” Quavo told the station that it was actually slang for the drug trade in Georgia. “Actually, it’s the hub of drugs out there, so everything that comes to Georgia got to touch Gwinnett first, so we just call it Migos,” he said.

Takeoff’s Death

In November 2022, Takeoff was shot to death during a fight outside a Houston private party. After the news broke, tributes to the late rapper quickly began to pour in.

Offset posted a farewell message to Takeoff on Instagram, writing, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice.”

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare,” the post continued. “Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

The man charged with the murder, Patrick Xavier Clark, was released from jail after posting a one million dollar bond. He maintains that he is innocent and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

“We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case,” his lawyer said in the statement.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen