Quavo Continues Honoring Takeoff with “11.11” Music Video

To kick off the last week of what has been a jam-packed August, Quavo released the music video for “11.11,” the eleventh song from his recent sophomore solo album Rocket Power. One of many tributes on the LP for his fallen nephew and frequent collaborator Takeoff, “11.11” sees a bit more of a joyful tone from Quavo, as he realizes everything happens for a reason when he croons I never asked God, “Why?” I just go where the road designed.

In the visuals, Quavo dons a white football jersey with the No. 94 on it, likely for the year Takeoff was born (1994), as he cruises in an ATV in the forest. Making sure to keep his family close, as he works hard to forgive Offset for the differences they already settled, Quavo’s raps on “11.11” are some of the most honest and introspective in his career up to this point. While reaffirming that he and Offset will never reunite Migos, he is confident they’ll still be able to abide by their “fam forever” mantra.

You forgot how I put it together

The Rocket and ‘Cho, we gon’ last forever (Take’)

5:30, Huncho and ‘Set get up early and go out and go get that bag together

Who the fuck gonna put us together? Can’t nobody put this shit back together

So stay the fuck out of the middle, lil’ fella, we always gon’ be that, we fam’ forever (Migo)

“11.11” is now the fourth song on Rocket Power to receive a music video, following up the lead single “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future, and subsequent visuals released post-album like “Hold Me” and “Disciples.” As of Monday (August 28), “11.11” has earned over 2.3 million Spotify streams, while its accompanying album debuted inside the top 20 of the Billboard 200 with 32,000 units sold.

Watch Quavo’s new visuals below.

