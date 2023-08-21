Quavo Mourns Takeoff’s Death in New “Hold Me” Video

Quavo released his sophomore studio album Rocket Power on August 18. The album is not only named after his now-deceased nephew Takeoff’s nickname but also includes two posthumous guest appearances from the slain rapper. Aside from songs like “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins” that feature Takeoff, though, the LP’s fourth song “Hold Me” sees Quavo at his most vulnerable, as he reflects on his nephew’s death.

Videos by American Songwriter

The day after the release of Rocket Power, Quavo unleashed the music video for “Hold Me,” the third set of visuals accompanying the LP thus far. At the start of the video, Quavo and his family are seen releasing a balloon to the sky in honor of Takeoff.

[RELATED: Quavo Includes Posthumous Takeoff Verses on New Album ‘Rocket Power’]

This clip and many of the rest of the scenes in the video takes place at a memorial Quavo and his family held for Takeoff in June. Here, Quavo and Offset publicly reconciled for the first time, following their months-long feud that accelerated the split of their iconic three-man group Migos.

As the video goes on and Quavo is seen operating his day-to-day life without Takeoff, it’s evident how much he misses him, which is accentuated by the passionate lyrics in the song.

I was down in too deep like an ocean

You the only one goin’ through the motions

I was trapped up in all my emotions

Lost my nephew to gunplay and smoke shit

Lost my dawgs to some petty ass ho shit

I guess you look at me ’cause I’m the oldest

We was the closеst

Outside of “Hold Me,” which sees only Quavo contribute vocals, Rocket Power‘s track list contains strong appearances from guests like Future, who is featured on the album twice, and Young Thug. Though it’s currently unclear how well the album will fare commercially, it’s evident that Quavo wanted to make Takeoff proud with this project, as he used many of the songs as a catharsis for the heartbreak he’s endured since his nephew’s death last November.

Watch the “Hold Me” music video below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen