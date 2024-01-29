Behind the Introspective Meaning of “Hey Driver” by Zach Bryan (Feat. The War and Treaty)

Zach Bryan tapped The War and Treaty for one of his most raw songs to date, “Hey Driver.” The song sees Bryan reckon with life out on the road. Uncover the meaning behind this song, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Reveals the Origin of “Burn, Burn, Burn” and Names His Surprise Choice for Favorite Guitarist of All-Time]

Behind the Meaning

So take me down a road that’s a little bit windy

To a place they still put sugar in their iced tea

Where the women are fine and the love is fair

Hey, driver, you can drop me off anywhere

In the opening chorus sung by The War and Treaty, the pair ask an unnamed driver to take them back to the South. They make references to sweet tea and fine women, two things deemed desirable about those parts. Hey, driver, you can drop me off anywhere, they sing, clearly not too fussed about nailing down an exact location.

This intro sums up the song quite succinctly. Bryan reckons with the consequences of a nomadic lifestyle in this track. In the first verse, Bryan tells the driver about his tiff with a higher power. Daddy always told me “Never make a home on the road,” he sings. Given his career, we have to assume this line is in reference to his touring schedule.

Hey, driver, pull on over

I’m in a fight with God

This Carolina shoulder

Seems the place I’m gettin’ off

Hey, driver, the boys are gamblin’

With more than just their cards

With their bottles and their drugs

And their Bibles and their hearts

Bryan furthers his commentary on a life spent without roots in the second verse. He and his duet partners sing about gambling–not with money, but with life itself. With their bottles and their drugs / And their Bibles and their hearts, the lyrics read.

Bryan has no shortage of philosophical songs, but he bares his soul on “Hey Driver.” The addition of Michael and Tanya Trotter’s vocals help this song cut even deeper. Check it out, below.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)