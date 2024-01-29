8 Best Bluetooth Earbuds With Ear Hooks of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We truly envy those who can go on a run with their wireless in-ear earbuds and not fear their buds are going to fall out while they’re exercising. You see them: not a care in the world except for how many miles they can hit or how many burpees they can do.

Well, if you’re like us and need a pair of earbuds that will stay put no matter if you’re running, jumping, or doing house chores, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, you’ll find the best earbuds with ear hooks for different purposes. If you’re looking for earbuds for outdoor sports, we have an option for you, and, if you’re on a budget but still want to forget about your wireless earbuds falling off, we can also help you.

We also included a Buyer’s Guide where you will find out what to look for when buying Bluetooth earbuds with ear hooks.

Our #1 pick is the Philips A7306 wireless earbuds because they have the best all-around features: they offer balanced sound, a fair price point, and some extra features like water resistance and a good battery life.

So, if you want to find the best pair of Bluetooth earbuds with ear hooks, keep reading! There’s definitely a model for you on this list.

Best Bluetooth Earbuds With Ear Hooks

1. Best Overall – Philips A7306

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Water resistance: IPX4 (sweatproof and splashproof)

IPX4 (sweatproof and splashproof) Weight: 5.5g per earbud, 54g charging case

5.5g per earbud, 54g charging case Battery life: Up to 6 hours per charge, 24 hours with charging case

The keyword that best describes the Philips A7306 is balance. That’s precisely the reason why they’re our #1 pick: all their features are balanced. They offer excellent sound quality and battery life for their price, and they come with some practical extra features.

To start with, they come with multiple ear tip sizes so that you can find the best one for your ears and get the best personalized fit.

Also, as we said earlier when it comes to sound, the Philips A7306 wireless earbuds offer good mids and highs. Of course, if you’re looking for detailed sound, maybe you should check models that are a bit more expensive. But, overall, the sound they offer is great for everyday listening.

Regarding extra features, these earbuds come with waterproof technology and touch controls. Nothing fancy, but everything decent. It’s everything you need for light workouts and everyday listening.

So, even though the Philips A7306 doesn’t come with more advanced features like active noise canceling or ambient sound mode, they are a solid option for those looking for a balanced option at an affordable price.

2. Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks for Outdoor Sports – Soundcore Sport X10

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Water resistance: IPX7 (waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes)

IPX7 (waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes) Weight: 8g per earbud, 75g charging case

8g per earbud, 75g charging case Battery life: Up to 8 hours per charge, 32 hours with charging case

The Soundcore Sport X10 is one of the best true wireless earbuds with ear hooks out there for working out.

It’s clear that Soundcore designed these earbuds with sports in mind. They come with a 210° rotatable ear hook design, which means they can adjust to the best angle for you. Thanks to this feature, they offer a secure and comfortable fit even for the roughest sports.

Also, they deliver a powerful bass punch, which is perfect for sports, especially considering most workout tracks come with a strong bass.

The only partial downside of these wireless earbuds is that they don’t come with ANC, which might be a bummer for those who like complete noise isolation while they’re in the gym.

Other than that, the Soundcore Sport X10 is ideal for sports. They even are water resistant (so sweat and water are not a problem!) and they come with customizable EQ so that you can adjust the sound to what you like.

3. Best Budget-Friendly Earbuds With Ear Hooks – 1More Fit SE S30

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance: IPX5 (sweatproof and rainproof)

IPX5 (sweatproof and rainproof) Weight: 10g per earbud, 59.7g charging case

10g per earbud, 59.7g charging case Battery life: Up to 10 hours per charge, 30 hours with charging case

The 1More Fit SE S30 stands out because of its affordability.

Usually, in order to make their wireless earbuds more affordable, some brands decide to prioritize one of these two features: either they make their earbuds light or they invest in making them stay put on your head.

That’s precisely why the 1More Fit SE S30 stands out in the budget-friendly category. The brand managed to make the two features coexist perfectly.

What we feel is important to add, however, is that these wireless earbuds have an open-ear design. This means that they rest outside your ear canal, which lets in ambient noise. The ANC feature is far more expensive, so that’s probably why the brand decided not to add that feature to this model.

When it comes to sound, the 1More Fit SE S30 has powerful drivers that prioritize vocals and mids. In other words, these earbuds are designed for receiving calls or listening to music while working out, but not really for bass-heavy music.

So, if you’re only into heavy metal, or other bass-heavy genres, we suggest you look elsewhere.

Finally, these earbuds come with 30 hours of playtime, water resistance, and touch controls.

Overall, the 1More Fit SE S30 is a solid choice for those on a budget. They have a great fit, decent sound quality, and other extra features that make them a balanced option for their price.

4. Longest Battery Life in Earbuds With Ear Hooks – JBL Endurance Peak III

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Water resistance: IPX7 (waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes)

IPX7 (waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes) Weight: 7g per earbud, 70g charging case

7g per earbud, 70g charging case Battery life: Up to 10 hours per charge, 50 hours with charging case

Boy are these a set of fascinating earbuds. The JBL Endurance Peak III has been floating around the audio scene for a bit now and it’s clear why they’re a popular choice.

First of all, they come with 50 hours of battery life while still being under $100. Most earbuds that come with more than 35 hours are generally well over a hundred bucks. It’s impressive that JBL managed to create a product with such a feature for less than $100.

Secondly, the JBL Endurance Peak III has a bass-forward sound. Many earbuds with ear hooks tend to focus on a balanced sound and not so much on hitting those bass lines, so these will be a sure hit for hip-hop lovers.

Of course, they also come with other relevant features such as water resistance, a secure fit, and touch controls, but we are still thinking about those two features we mentioned earlier.

Overall, we dare to say the JBL Endurance Peak III wireless earbuds are almost rare in the audio world. It’s not so easy to find earbuds with 50 hours of battery and a bass-friendly sound for less than $100, so these come highly recommended.

5. Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks With Finder – Skullcandy Push Active

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Water resistance: IPX4 (sweatproof and splashproof)

IPX4 (sweatproof and splashproof) Weight: 95g (including charging case)

95g (including charging case) Battery life: Up to 44 hours total (6 hours earbuds, 38 hours charging case)

It’s happened to us countless times: we change backpacks or we clean the house and we lose one earbud. There are few things more annoying than that!

The Skullcandy Push Active has one feature that sets it apart from the rest on this list: it comes with an integrated tracking device that helps you locate your earbuds if you lose them. So no more losing earbuds for us!

Also, their sound is customizable thanks to Skullcandy's app. This means that you can adjust the EQ to your liking depending on the song or genre you’re listening to.

The only thing we feel we have to point out is that these earbuds have a snug fit, so if your ears are too big or too small, they might not fit. Because of this, we suggest you try them on before you buy.

Other than that, the Skullcandy Push Active is a great choice for those who tend to lose their earbuds often.

6. Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks for Apple Users – Powerbeats Pro

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 with Apple H1 chip

Bluetooth 5.1 with Apple H1 chip Water resistance: IPX4 (sweatproof and splashproof)

IPX4 (sweatproof and splashproof) Weight: 21g per earbud, 60g charging case

21g per earbud, 60g charging case Battery life: Up to 9 hours per charge, 24 hours with charging case

While the Powerbeats Pro is still fully compatible with non-Apple users, these earbuds can be best enjoyed by those who have iPhones and MacBooks.

That’s because, if you’re an Apple user, the Powerbeats Pro pairs automatically with your Apple devices, which means you get automatic hands-free access to Siri.

Also, Apple users can share their audio in real time, which is great if you’re working out or watching a movie with a friend.

When it comes to sound quality, the Powerbeats Pro doesn’t disappoint. Just like the JBL Endurance Peak III, they have a bass-focused sound. In other words, these wireless earbuds enhance the bass so that the sound is deeper. This is a not-so-common feature for earbuds with ear hooks, as they tend to focus more on the mid and high frequencies.

Another impressive feature is their fast-charging nature. With only 5 minutes charge you get 1.5 hours of playtime, which is crazy considering they already come with an overall battery life of 24 hours. They won’t ever die!

Overall, the Powerbeats Pro is a great choice for Apple users. Their powerful bass and long battery make them worth the purchase.

7. Lightest Earbuds With Ear Hooks – ​​JLab Go Air Sport

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Water resistance: IPX5 (sweatproof and rainproof)

IPX5 (sweatproof and rainproof) Weight: 8g per earbud, 37g charging case

8g per earbud, 37g charging case Battery life: Up to 8 hours per charge, 32+ hours with charging case

If you’re looking for comfort, this is it.

The JLab Go Air Sport is so light you’ll probably forget you have them on. They weigh only 6.2 grams per earbud (what?!). They also include multiple ear tip sizes so that you can find the perfect fit for your ear canal.

Regarding sound quality, they have a good balance of highs, mids, and lows, which means you can hear voices and instruments equally clearly.

The only downside we see when it comes to their sound is that they don’t come with ANC so ambient sound won’t be totally filtered out, and that might affect the overall delivery of the sound. Other than that, the sound is well-balanced.

A feature that makes them stand out is their auto pause/play, which basically means the music automatically stops when you take your earbuds off, and it resumes when you put them back in.

We know this feature’s been around for a while now, but let’s be honest: it still sounds cool that your music will stop without you doing anything other than taking your wireless earbuds off!

Overall, the JLab Go Air Sport is perfect for those with sensitive ears or those who simply like light earbuds. They’re the definition of comfort. Their sound is also well-rounded.

8. Best Earbuds With Ear Hooks for Sports – Plantronics BackBeat Fit 350

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1

Bluetooth 4.1 Water resistance: IPX5 (sweatproof and water-resistant)

IPX5 (sweatproof and water-resistant) Weight: 15g

15g Battery life: Up to 6 hours per charge, up to 6 months in DeepSleep mode

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 350 has a slightly different design than the rest of the earbuds on this list. That’s because they’re specially designed for fitness-focused users.

Their neckband evenly distributes the weight of the earbuds and the possible pressure that might come from wearing earbuds for a long time. Also, the neckband houses the battery and most controls so that you can easily manage the sound without having to stop what you’re doing.

They also come with a multipoint connection so that you can connect your earbuds to more than one device at once and switch seamlessly between them.

Their sound is decent, they come with a well-rounded sound signature, but it’s clear the focus of their design was set on comfort for those who work out and not on achieving the best sound. In any case, they still have a balanced sound, just not as detailed as in other models on this list.

Overall, the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 350 is the perfect sports earbuds for those who live an active lifestyle and like to listen to music while they work out.

Best Bluetooth Earbuds With Ear Hooks Buyer's Guide

If you’re looking to buy Bluetooth earbuds with ear hooks, fit and comfort are key. Also, don’t forget to check sound quality as well as battery life and durability. And, of course, you should plan beforehand how much money you’re willing to spend.

Comfort

When it comes to the ear hook that will be in contact with your ear for a long time, fit and comfort are key. Every hook offers different levels of security to prevent your earbuds from falling. Focus on the adjustability and the material your hooks are made from.

The ear tips also play an important role in comfort. We suggest you try different sizes and shapes in order to get a customizable fit.

Sound Quality

When looking for any type of headphones or earbuds, you should first think about the type of music you listen to. If you like heavy bass music, for example, we suggest you look for headphones that offer rich low frequencies. It all depends on your preferences: you may want powerful bass for workouts or balanced sound for everyday use.

On that same note, we suggest you do a bit of research on features like active noise cancellation (ANC) or ambient sound mode, and choose earbuds with features that adapt to what you’ll use them for.

Battery Life

Most people tend to overlook the battery life of their earbuds because it’s not common to do the math on how many hours you use your earbuds per day. But believe us, battery life is more important than it seems! We suggest you look for earbuds with at least 4-5 hours of battery to cover most workouts and day activities.

Budget

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Before you buy, don’t forget to set a budget! We suggest you do at least a bit of research before buying so that you can prioritize the features that matter the most to you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do earbuds with ear hooks block out noise?

Well, the answer is yes and no.

Without any particular feature to block out external noise, most earbuds with ear hooks have some type of “passive” noise cancellation that has to do with the ear hook design and the ear tip material.

If the ear hook is tight around your ears, it can create a sort of physical barrier between the sound from the outside and your ear canal. The same thing happens with the ear tips: if the material can conform to the shape of your ear canal, your ear tips may be able to block some external noise. However, this “passive” noise cancellation can only partially block sound because it’s only a physical barrier.

Now, there are some earbuds with ear hooks that do come with active noise cancellation (ANC). This feature is specifically designed to block out external noise and does a much more effective job at that than passive isolation. The ANC feature means the earbuds come with microphones that detect external noise and create a sort of “anti-noise” that cancels it out.

So, yes, earbuds with ear hooks can be very effective at blocking out noise, but, in order to do that, they need to come with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Do earbuds with ear hooks work for glasses wearers?

Yes, of course! You just have to look for the earbuds that work for you.

If you have glasses, look for flexible hooks that can adjust to accommodate glasses arms, and angled hooks so that they avoid contact with the glasses altogether.

Of course, at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference. Some people are more sensitive to pressure on their ears than others, for example.

In any case, we suggest you try the earbuds on before you buy so that you can make sure they work for you.

How do I clean the earbuds and ear hooks?

First, let’s start with what you shouldn’t do because, as they say, prevention is better than cure.

Before cleaning your earbuds, don’t forget to turn them off: electronic devices and water don’t get on well. Also, for the same reason, don’t even dream about submerging them in water! Finally, please try not to use harsh chemicals that may damage your earbuds’ components.

Now, let’s move on to the dos!

For the earbuds, start with a dry cloth and wipe them as thoroughly as possible to remove all dust particles. Then, slightly dampen the cloth and repeat the process. For the speaker grills, try cleaning them with a dry cotton swab. Finally, if you want to clean the mesh as well, we suggest you use a soft toothbrush.

For the hooks, the process is a bit simpler since you can use water for this part. First of all, if your earbuds allow it, remove the ear hooks from the overall structure. Then, wash them with water and soap. In this step, you can use a soft toothbrush to reach the hard spots. Finally, rinse them and let them air dry, and you’re all set!

Of course, don’t forget to reattach them to the earbuds!

We suggest you clean your earbuds regularly, especially after a workout.

Can I use earbuds with ear hooks for making phone calls?

Yes, of course! Some models are even specifically designed for that end.

Almost all earbuds come with a built-in mic. But, if you combine that with an ANC feature that blocks out most external noise, you get a perfect device for hands-free conversations.

Overall, earbuds with ear hooks are a great option for making phone calls, especially if you prioritize a secure fit.

What should I do if the earbuds are not connecting correctly?

Unfortunately, malfunctioning Bluetooth connections are common. But, don’t fret! 9 out of 10 times, they’re easy to fix.

First, try to restart everything: turn off and on your earbuds and the device you want to connect them to (computer, phone, etc.).

Then, check that the Bluetooth feature on both devices is on. We know this step sounds kind of obvious, but you’d be surprised at how many times people forget to check that!

Also, charge both devices. Sometimes low battery levels can affect the Bluetooth connection.

You could also try “forgetting” and re-pairing your devices in case the connection between the two was somehow affected.

Finally, the last piece of advice we have for you is perhaps a bit techier and more advanced than the others, but we’ll still suggest it: try clearing the Bluetooth cache. This process can remove any corrupted data that may be affecting your Bluetooth connection.

If these tips don’t work, we suggest you contact the manufacturer and get the issue solved by professionals.

Conclusion

As we mentioned earlier, before buying Bluetooth earbuds with ear hooks, do your research! There are many options out there with an almost infinite number of extra features that cater to a myriad of needs.

So, before buying, check the fit and comfort of the earbuds as well as their sound quality and battery life. And, of course, decide how much money you’re willing to spend before diving into the earbuds world!

If you’re looking for well-rounded earbuds with ear hooks, we suggest you try the Philips A7306 earbuds. They’re great all-around earbuds for those who are on a budget. They have a good battery life and sound quality as well as a secure fit.

If you have sensitive ears or you're just looking for light headphones, give the JLab Go Air Sport a try. Not only are they light, but they also have a good balance of highs, mids, and lows, and have a few other great features.