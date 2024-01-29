Billy Joel Fans in Awe Over Sneak Preview of New Song “Turn the Lights Back On”: “He Sounds as Good as Ever”

This Thursday, February 1, Billy Joel will be releasing his first new song in more than 16 years, “Turn the Lights Back On.” In advance of the tune’s arrival, Joel recently gave fans a special preview of the track outside the famous New York City arena Madison Square Garden, the site of the Piano Man’s long-running monthly residency.

A video posted on Joel’s social media sites captures a variety of fans’ reactions to the song.

One middle-aged man comments, “He sounds as good as ever.”

Next up, a teenage male fan enthuses, “This is fire. This is actually gas.”

The clip then shows various fans grooving along to the tune, ending with a group of teenage boys yelling out, “We love you, Billy Joel!”

About “Turn the Lights Back On”

As previously reported, “Turn the Lights Back On” will be released as a limited-edition vinyl single, as well as via all digital service providers. Joel also plans to release an accompanying lyric video that will be posted on his official YouTube channel.

The song was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Freddy Wexler, who co-wrote the tune with Joel, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector.

You can pre-order the “Turn the Lights Back On” vinyl disc at Joel’s online store, and pre-save the digital track now.

Performing on the Grammys

Joel recently was announced as one of the artists who will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards, so it’s possible he’ll give his new song its live debut at the event. The 2024 Grammys ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 4. It will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and also will be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

2024 Tour Plans

Joel, of course, also has a bevy of concerts on his 2024 tour schedule. Among them are the final six shows of the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s monthly Madison Square Garden residency, which winds down on July 25.

Joel’s upcoming itinerary also includes headlining shows in Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K., as well as five co-headlining concerts with Sting, two with Stevie Nicks, and one with Rod Stewart. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

