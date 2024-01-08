Behind the Meaning of Megan Moroney’s “I’m Not Pretty”

Megan Moroney first launched to fame with her sports-centric track “Tennessee Orange.” She followed up that success with an equally enticing track, “I’m Not Pretty.”

Videos by American Songwriter

In this track, Moroney plays the bigger person. She confronts her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend with a level of confidence that makes it pretty darn clear who won this fight.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Megan Moroney’s Breakout Hit “Tennessee Orange”]

Behind the Meaning

I bet one of his friends let my name slip again

And it sent you down a rabbit hole spinning

Now you know I sing, know my sign, know my drink

Size me up in a matter of minutes

“I’m Not Pretty” reads like a conversation between her and the new girl. Moroney acknowledges that the new girl is naturally curious about her boyfriend’s former flame. She also acknowledges that she is likely tearing her down amid the investigation process.

Somewhere out there my ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend’s

Scrolling through my Instagram

Tearing me down, passing the phone around

Like there’s nothing better to talk about

This song is rooted heavily in modernity. She references Instagram and the oh-so-modern practice of stalking a profile. At the end of the chorus, despite the new girl attempting to make her feel the opposite, Moroney remains self-assured. Hey, whatever helps / Keep on telling yourself / I’m not pretty, she sings.

Girl, let me guess, you don’t like how I dress

And you’re hating on the way I talk (bless your heart)

Give me a break, learn to sew, bake a cake

Take a walk and while you’re at it get lost

In the second verse, Moroney suggests alternative pastimes for the queen of the mean girls’ committee. Give me a break, learn to sew, bake a cake / Take a walk and while you’re at it get lost, she sings. It’s a touch petty, but then again if the situation calls for it…

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)