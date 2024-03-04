Megan Moroney Flaunts Her Staying Power With Superb Performance at 2024 CRS New Faces of Country Music

Country newcomer Megan Moroney put her musical talents on display during the Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music showcase recently. The performance wrapped up the seminar weekend, and Moroney gave everyone in attendance something to consider on their way home.

Moroney presented a polished performance, proving that she has been perfecting her craft and cementing her status as a country up-and-comer. She concluded the show, which featured four other promising country stars.

Corey Kent took the stage first, performing his rock-influenced country singles “Gold,” “Wild as Her,” and “This Heart.” Next up was George Birge, who used to be one half of the duo Waterloo Revival. Though he is now considered a new face as a solo artist, he performed a set which showcased his seasoned status. He performed his singles “Mind On You,” “Damn Right I Do,” and “Cowboy Songs.”

Megan Moroney Among New Faces Performing at Country Radio Seminar

Connor Smith then took the stage to perform “Smoky Mountains,” “Creek Will Rise,” and “Roulette on the Heart.” Next, Dillon Carmichael performed a traditional country set infused with rock influences on his songs “Raised Up Wrong,” “Tiny Little Fiddle,” “Son of A,” and “Drinking Problems.”

Moroney, meanwhile, closed out the show with her songs “Lucky,” “I’m Not Pretty,” and “Girl in the Mirror.” She sang through shifting emotions and vulnerabilities on each single, expertly accompanying herself on acoustic guitar. According to a report from Taste of Country, Moroney has an innate ability to use her facial expressions and body language to convey the tone and mood of a song, excelling beyond the use of her vocals.

She closed her set with “Tennessee Orange,” her viral hit that put her on the country music map. She used every moment of her allotted time, engaging with the audience while setting up for her next song. That’s a professional move, not letting any dead air linger, and it looks like Megan Moroney is well on her way to becoming a household name.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images