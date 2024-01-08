Luke Bryan Wraps Two-Year Las Vegas Residency, Hints at a Return to Sin City

On Saturday (January 6), Luke Bryan played the final show of his Las Vegas Residency. The country star has been playing Sin City for two years. Now, after 48 shows at The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, he is finished. However, there’s a chance he’ll be back for another residency in the future.

People reports that Bryan went over his 90-minute slot in his final show. He stretched his farewell performance to two hours in which he performed all of his hits and a handful of covers. He covered songs from country greats like Ronnie Milsap, Conway Twitty, Rascal Flatts, George Strait, and plenty more.

“Somehow, I have survived Las Vegas,” Bryan told the crowd. “I have not died yet, but if you add up all the mornings that I wanted to die, it equals three deaths. Tomorrow morning, Shady Grove Rehab for me. I’m gonna wear pajamas for 45 days,” he joked.

Bryan did more than perform while he was in Las Vegas for two years. He also became a regular at the casino in which he played. More specifically, he played blackjack and craps regularly. During the final moments of the show, a group of people stepped onto the stage to say farewell to the country star.

“These are my dealers,” Bryan exclaimed. “These are my craps dealers,” he added before hugging the casino employees and saying, “Cheers to two years!”

Luke Bryan Might Return to Las Vegas

It seems that Bryan had a great time during his two-year stint in Sin City. It’s easy to see how the lights of the strip, late nights, big crowds, and time at the tables would be a draw for just about anyone. As he said goodbye to his final residency audience, the country star hinted at another run.

“See you guys next time,” he said before exiting the stage. This could mean that Bryan is hoping to “see” those fans at future concerts. Then again, it could mean that he’s ready to try his luck with another Las Vegas residency. Fans will have to wait and see, but the odds look good.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

