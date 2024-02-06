Behind the Meaning of “Wonder Woman” by Kacey Musgraves

“Wonder Woman” is one of Kacey Musgraves‘ signature tracks. The Golden Hour cut sees Musgraves let her romantic partner know that she will fight for him, but she has her limits. Check out the meaning behind this country hit, below.

Behind the Meaning

I like where this is going, and you like it, too

We rarely never ever don’t see eye to eye

We’re going to

I can show you strong, I can fight for you

I can try to move mountains if you want me to

Musgraves opens up this song by painting a portrait of a relationship that is on track to last. She tells her partner that she can muster up as much strength as possible to help their relationship endure, but it will never be at the level of Wonder Woman.

The DC Comics character can do it all. Her strength knows no bounds. No matter how hard we all try, we will never achieve that level of power. Musgraves uses that fact to great appeal here. She uses it to explain her limits within her relationship.

But, baby, I ain’t Wonder Woman

I don’t know how to lasso the love out of you

Don’t you know I’m only human?

And if I let you down, I don’t mean to

All I need’s a place to land

I don’t need a Superman to win my lovin’

‘Cause, baby, I ain’t Wonder Woman

At the same time, she doesn’t expect her partner to be Superman either. The only things she asks of him is providing a safe space to land in the case of turmoil. When you boil it down, it seems Musgraves is asking her partner to not idealize her and in return she will do the same.

