Behind the Meaning of “Too Good to be True” by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves‘ breakthrough album, Golden Hour, saw her revel in a blissful love. Her following album, Star-Crossed, saw her get a little jaded at the whole notion. Now, it seems, she’s taking a trepidatious step back into a blithe state with “Too Good to be True.”

Uncover the meaning behind this Deeper Well cut, below.

Behind the Meaning

Made some breakfast, made some love

This is what dreams are made of

On a cloudy Monday morning

Summer’s gone and you’re still here

For both of us, it’s been a year

A tidal wave without a warning

In the opening verse, we see Musgraves taking the leap into a new relationship. Musgraves went through a public divorce back in 2020. Much of Star-Crossed concerns the end of that relationship. Because her fans know her relationship trajectory thanks to that album, it makes “Too Good to be True” all the more enticing a listen.

Though she is heading into a new relationship, there is a marked air of trepidation around the whole thing. Please don’t make me regret / Openin’ up that part of myself, she sings in the sparse chorus. She asks her new love interest to spare her any more heartbreak. Please don’t be too good to be true, she sings.

In my mind, we’re in New York

You had never been before

But, baby, now it’s our town

I’ll admit that I’m in deep

That I don’t know how еlse to be

And I don’t wanna slow down

Despite her reservations, Musgraves explains in the second verse that she has no other way to be, but all in. Anyone who has gone through a formidable heartbreak in the past will know how hard and easy it is to take the plunge again after some time.

She conflates her new relationship to a dream. If this is what dreams are made of / Please don’t wake me, she sings in the closing verse of this track.

