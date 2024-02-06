Country Music Hall of Fame and More Pay Homage to Toby Keith: “We Are Heartbroken by [His] Passing”

In the wake of Toby Keith’s death on Monday, February 5, some of the major country music organizations have paid homage to the chart-topping country star. The Academy of Country Music (ACM), the Country Music Association (CMA), and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum have all posted tributes to Keith.

In a lengthy message posted on its social media pages, the ACM included mention of some of the honors it presented Keith over the years.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Country Music superstar @tobykeith,” the note read. “A 15-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, he was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003.”

The message continued, “With worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums, he built an exceptional career on well-sung ballads, barroom singalongs, and patriotic anthems, as well as heartfelt songwriting.”

The ACM also pointed out, “Keith wrote the vast majority of his no. 1 hits and had a chart-topping single every year for 20 consecutive years. He also dedicated himself tirelessly to countless charitable initiatives, including several USO tours and events.”

The tribute concluded, “Please join the Academy in sending love, healing, and prayers to his family, friends, and millions of fans all over the globe.”

The CMA’s Tribute

The CMA posted a shorter note honoring Keith.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Toby Keith,” the message read. “He has forever left a mark on Country Music. Our sincere condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Homage

Meanwhile, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CEO, Kyle Young, issued a statement that began by praising Keith as an artist who “was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone.”

“His story is a distinctly American one—a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed,” Young continued. “He wrote his breakthrough songs and later formed his own record label when he felt underserved by Nashville. He relished being an outsider and doing things his way.”

The note ended, “Proudly patriotic, he didn’t mind if his clear-cut convictions ruffled your feathers. For three decades, he reflected the defiant strength of the country music audience. His memory will continue to stand tall.”

Keith’s Achievements and Honors

Keith died at age 62 after battling stomach cancer for more than two years. The singer and songwriter scored an impressive 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Most of those tunes also crossed over to become Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 tally.

Among Keith’s many accolades, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2020, he was presented with the Academy of Country Music’s prestigious Merle Haggard Spirit Award, which honors an artist who is deemed to be continuing the legacy of country icon Merle Haggard.

Keith also was honored by President Donald Trump with the National Medal of Arts in 2021.