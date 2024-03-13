Kacey Musgraves Opens up About Her Personal Fears & Excitement Surrounding Her New Album, ‘Deeper Well’

Marking her sixth studio album, on March 15, Kacey Musgraves will release Deeper Well. Besides sharing a new album with fans, 2024 is a big year for the singer. On top of Deeper Well, Musgraves will also helm her Deeper Well World Tour that kicks off in April. While holding a spot in the music industry since the late 1990s, the singer recently discussed her upcoming album and how she still gets nervous.

Speaking with People, Musgraves discussed a plethora of topics, including sharing new music. Although proud of what she accomplished, the singer explained, “I don’t have children, but I can imagine it’s like sending your kindergartner off to school for the first time. It’s scary, but it’s exciting … you’re proud. There’s also a letting go process to it, where you make the music and then you put it out and it’s not quite yours anymore — it’s everyone else’s. But then, the next wave of inspiration will come along and there’s beauty in that too.”

With Musgraves ending her relationship with writer Cole Schafer, the singer admitted that she seems at peace with where she is at. “I know myself better than in previous years, previous albums, and I just feel like I’m right where I need to be. I definitely think the music reflects that.”

Kacey Musgraves Excited About New Album And Candle

While fans have received a taste of what to expect from her new album, like the song “Deeper Well”, Musgraves explained her inspiration. “Ultimately, the song sums up where I’m at in my mid-30s and really evaluating what love means to me, what friendships mean to me, what are the things that I need, what is really serving me and not serving me. It’s [about] taking stock and making room for the things that actually do really matter.”

Although fans are excited to hear the entire album, Musgraves wanted to make the occasion extra special by also releasing a “Deeper Well” candle by Boy Smells. Wanting the candle to compliment her album, she said, “It’s just really fun for me to think about taking something from a one song dimension and expanding it into other senses, like scent.” Musgraves continued, “Songs are tied to memories, and scent is one of the main things that trigger memories for people. I think blending and creating a world where a song can have a life as a scent is so fun.”

With a new album, tour, and candle on the way, it seems that Musgraves is holding nothing back in 2024. Be sure to catch Deeper Well, releasing on March 15.

