Tokyo Police Club Announce Final Farewell Tour in 2024

It’s hard to believe that alternative rock outfit Tokyo Police Club has been around for nearly two decades. Unfortunately, it looks like the band will be calling it quits soon, but not before kicking off a widespread US and Canada tour this fall. The tour will be supported by Born Ruffians, Monowhales, Good Kid, and Hollerado.

The first stop on the Tokyo Police Club Farewell Tour will be on July 4 in Ottawa, Ontario at Ottawa Bluesfest. The last stop will be on November 29 in Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY with support from Born Ruffians.

Fans get get tickets through the fan presale, which starts on March 13 through the band’s website. Use the code “TPC4EVER” to get in on the deals. General on-sale will start on March 15 via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

The band announced that they were going to retire back in January. “To still see the same familiar faces who have been coming out since the beginning of our touring days and to be connected with so many people through music over almost 20 years of life is truly an honour,” said lead guitarist Josh Hook. “This final tour will be the best retirement party anyone could ask for. Thank you so much for being with us on this wild ride.”

This is going to be the last time fans can see Tokyo Police Club live! Don’t wait around to get your tickets to this farewell tour.

July 4 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

August 1 – Halifax, NS – Marquee Ballroom (with Monowhales)

August 2 – Saint John, NB – Area 506 Festival

September 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom (with Born Ruffians)

September 17 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre (with Born Ruffians)

September 18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway (with Born Ruffians)

September 20 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (with Born Ruffians)

September 21 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (with Born Ruffians)

September 23 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall (with Born Ruffians)

September 24 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (with Born Ruffians)

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater (with Born Ruffians)

September 28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues (with Born Ruffians)

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater (with Born Ruffians)

October 30 – Denver, CO – Summit

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

November 2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

November 3 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

November 7 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (with Born Ruffians)

November 8 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre (with Born Ruffians)

November 9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s (with Born Ruffians)

November 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre (with Born Ruffians)

November 12 – Charleston, NC – Music Farm (with Born Ruffians)

November 14 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre (with Born Ruffians)

November 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl (with Born Ruffians)

November 16 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club (with Born Ruffians)

November 19 – New York, NY- Irving Plaza (with Born Ruffians)

November 26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY (with Hollerado)

November 27 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY (with Hollerado)

November 28 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY (with Good Kid)

November 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY (with Born Ruffians)

