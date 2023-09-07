8 Best JBL Headphones of 2023

We know how it feels to be on the hunt for the perfect headphones. You want something that sounds great, feels comfortable, and fits your budget. But, with so many different options on the market, it can be tough to know where to start.

JBL headphones are a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality pair of headphones. They offer a wide range of styles and price points to fit every need and budget, so you can definitely find the perfect pair for your needs.

In this article, we’ve picked 8 of the best JBL headphones, from budget picks to premium options. So, if you’re looking for the best JBL headphones to bring your music to life, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is the JBL Tour One Headphones because they offer excellent noise cancellation, clear sound, and a comfortable fit. They are also fairly priced, making them a great value for the money.

Best JBL Headphones

1. Best Overall – JBL Tour One Wireless Headphones

SPECS

Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 95 dBSPL @1kHz

95 dBSPL @1kHz Frequency response: 10 Hz - 40 kHz (Passive), 10 Hz ~ 22 kHz (Active)

The JBL Tour One Headphones earn our #1 pick because of their versatile performance and active noise-canceling (ANC) technology. In our view, this is one of the best JBL headphones out there because they offer a wide soundstage, allowing for an absorbing listening experience.

One of the standout features of the JBL Tour One is its active noise-cancellation technology, a feature that helps block out external noise, allowing you to focus on the music without distractions.

Regarding sound quality, the JBL Tour One delivers impressive sound with a balanced sound signature. They offer clear highs, well-defined mids, and deep bass.

Also, these headphones have great call quality: their multiple microphones help enhance voice clarity and reduce background noises during calls. This ensures that your voice is clear and intelligible to the person on the other end of the call.

In terms of battery life, the JBL Tour One provides a playback time of up to 25 hours with ANC enabled. They also support fast charging, allowing you to quickly get a few hours of playback with just a short charging time.

When it comes to customization, JBL offers an app called "My JBL Headphones" that allows you to customize various settings of the Tour One headphones. You can adjust the ANC level, access firmware updates, and even set up a voice assistant through the app.

Overall, the JBL Tour One Wireless Headphones are a great all-around option. They are one of the best JBL headphones because they offer a premium listening experience thanks to their impressive sound and effective ANC.

They are well-suited for those who value both audio performance and noise isolation in their everyday life.

2. Best Feature-Rich Headphones – JBL Live 660NC Wireless Headphones

SPECS

Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 97 dB SPL @1kHz

97 dB SPL @1kHz Frequency response: 16 Hz - 20 kHz (Passive), 20 Hz ~ 20 kHz (Active)

The JBL Live 660NC Wireless Headphones are a popular choice among music enthusiasts looking for a pair of headphones that offer a wide variety of additional features apart from clear and balanced sound.

Regarding sound quality, the Live 660NC delivers a well-balanced sound signature with clear audio. They are known for their accurate instrument separation and good bass response.

Just like the JBL Tour One, these headphones also come with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which effectively blocks out external sound, like background noise or transportation sounds.

One feature that sets them apart is their Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio streaming. These headphones have a stable connection and are compatible with many devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Also, the JBL Live 660NC has a sturdy build quality and padding on each ear cup and on the headband, which is ideal for having extended listening sessions without discomfort.

One of the many additional features these noise-canceling headphones have is their Ambient Aware mode, which allows you to stay aware of your surroundings by letting in external sounds. They also support voice assistant integration, allowing you to access voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

The JBL Live 660NC can also be customized using the JBL Headphones app. This app provides access to a wide range of features, including customizable EQ settings, allowing you to fine-tune the audio to match your preferences.

Overall, the JBL Live 660NC offers impressive sound, a comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. They also come with a wide variety of customizable extra features to make your listening experience as personal as possible.

3. Best Headphones for Workouts – JBL Reflect Flow Pro Wireless Earbuds

SPECS

Impedance: 16 ohms

16 ohms Sensitivity: 100dB SPL @1kHz

100dB SPL @1kHz Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro earbuds are a great choice for those looking for JBL wireless headphones that are suitable for sports.

These earbuds are designed to be durable and can withstand sweat and water, making them a great option for workouts or outdoor activities. They offer a comfortable fit and come with multiple ear tip sizes to guarantee a secure fit.

In terms of sound quality, the JBL Reflect Flow Pro delivers powerful and dynamic audio. They provide a well-balanced sound signature with clear highs, detailed mids, and punchy bass. They also feature an EQ that allows you to customize the sound and adjust the frequencies.

One notable feature of the JBL Reflect Flow Pro is its six built-in microphones, which make these earbuds a reliable option for taking calls on the go. This feature also ensures clear and crisp call quality even in noisy environments.

Also, the JBL Reflect Flow Pro comes with a long battery life: they offer up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge, and they also support quick charging so that you can enjoy your music for extended periods without worrying about running out of power.

Overall, the JBL Reflect Flow Pro earbuds are perfect for those who prioritize durability, balanced sound, and long battery life. They are particularly well-suited for sports enthusiasts due to their secure fit and water resistance.

4. Best Wireless Headphones – JBL Live Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

SPECS

Impedance: 16 ohms

16 ohms Sensitivity: 105dB SPL @1kHz

105dB SPL @1kHz Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

The JBL Live Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds are a popular choice among those who are seeking true wireless earbuds. They offer a combination of good audio performance, noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit.

Regarding sound quality, the earbuds come with a balanced sound signature. The mids and highs are clear and well-defined, but the true star of the JBL Live Pro 2 is the strong bass response: these earbuds deliver deep, punchy bass that adds an enjoyable layer to any track.

One notable feature of the JBL Live Pro 2 is its active noise cancellation (ANC). These earbuds use advanced technology to reduce external noise, a feature that is particularly beneficial in noisy environments like public transportation.

When it comes to comfort, the JBL Live Pro 2 comes with included ear tips in different sizes to ensure a personalized fit. The aim is to provide a secure and comfortable fit for most users.

Overall, the JBL Live Pro 2 wireless earbuds provide an impressive combination of great sound, noise cancellation, and comfort. They're ideal for music enthusiasts who seek to enjoy their favorite tracks without being interrupted by external noise.

5. Best for Gaming – JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Gaming Headset

SPECS

Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 95dB SPL @1kHz

95dB SPL @1kHz Frequency response: 10Hz - 20kHz

The JBL Quantum 800 is a wireless gaming headset that offers an array of features tailored for gamers.

This headset delivers a balanced sound signature that allows you to hear the subtle details in your games, giving you a competitive edge. Its active noise cancellation (ANC) reduces external noise, allowing you to focus on your game without distractions.

During extended gaming sessions, comfort is key, and the JBL Quantum 800 stands as an ideal solution. Featuring a lightweight design complemented by plush memory foam ear pads and an adjustable headband, these headphones guarantee a comfortable fit.

Connectivity options are another strength of the JBL Quantum 800: it supports USB and Bluetooth, enabling you to connect to other devices, such as smartphones or tablets. This flexibility allows you to use the headset for gaming as well as for listening to music or taking calls.

Overall, the JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Gaming Headset provides excellent sound, comfort, noise cancellation, and versatile connectivity options. It is perfect for gamers who want a feature-rich headset that can enhance their gaming experience.

6. Best Budget-Friendly Headphones – JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones

SPECS

Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 103 dB SPL/1 mW (passive), 95 dB SPL/1 mW (active)

103 dB SPL/1 mW (passive), 95 dB SPL/1 mW (active) Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

The JBL Tune 760NC has a well-balanced sound with clear vocals and detailed instruments. The bass is slightly emphasized but not overpowering. The soundstage is wide, making it easy to pinpoint sounds in games and movies.

It also comes with active noise cancellation technology, which is effective at blocking out ambient noise. When you activate the ANC, you can still hear some noise, but it is significantly reduced. This makes them great for noisy environments, such as airplanes or train stations.

In any case, if you want to focus on your music but still be able to be aware of your surroundings, you can activate the Tune 760NC’s Ambient Aware feature, which allows you to hear ambient noise without taking off your headphones.

These headphones have a battery life of up to 50 hours with ANC turned off and up to 40 hours with ANC turned on, which means that you can use them for a full day of listening without having to worry about running out of battery.

If you do run out of battery, you can quickly charge them using the included USB-C cable. A 15-minute quick charge will give you up to 2 hours of listening time.

Overall, the JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones are a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, wireless noise-canceling headset with good sound quality.

These ANC headphones are perfect for use in noisy environments or for anyone who wants to enjoy their music or other audio without distractions.

7. Best Affordable Gaming Headset – JBL Quantum 300

SPECS

Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 100dB SPL @1 kHz / 1mW

100dB SPL @1 kHz / 1mW Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

The JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headset is a strong contender in the gaming audio landscape.

Its audio quality lies at the heart of its appeal. Equipped with 50mm drivers, the JBL Quantum 300 offers a balanced audio profile encompassing highs, mids, and lows.

It also comes with the JBL QuantumSURROUND technology, which creates a 360-degree audio experience for a more realistic gaming environment. This feature contributes to spatial awareness, an essential element for immersive gaming experiences.

These headphones are also very comfortable, thanks to their soft earcups and padded headband. They are lightweight as well, making them easy to wear for extended periods of time.

The JBL Quantum 300 has a number of features that make it a versatile option for gaming. First, they come with a 3.5mm audio jack and USB adapter, so they can be used with a variety of devices, including PCs, consoles, and mobile phones.

Also, their JBL QuantumENGINE PC software allows you to customize the sound profile, lighting, and other settings of your headphones for a more personalized experience.

Overall, The JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headset is a competitive option in the gaming market. Their blend of design and audio performance makes them a highly appealing option.

These headphones are a great choice for gamers who are looking for a pair of affordable headphones that will bring them an immersive gaming experience.

8. Best Premium Headphones – JBL Quantum ONE

SPECS

Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 100dB SPL @1 kHz / 1mW

100dB SPL @1 kHz / 1mW Frequency response: 20Hz - 40kHz

The JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset is a high-end headset designed for gamers who prioritize audio quality. It focuses on high-quality sound and comfort.

The JBL Quantum ONE headset comes with JBL's Sphere360 spatial audio technology, which aims to provide an immersive 3D sound experience: You can customize virtual speaker positions, body height, and head diameter settings to fine-tune the audio according to your preferences.

It also features a detachable boom microphone that provides clear voice sound for your gaming sessions.

In addition, this headset is compatible with various gaming platforms, such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It connects via USB and offers a wired connection for low-latency gaming.

Overall, the JBL Quantum ONE Gaming Headset is the perfect package for gamers looking for a premium audio experience.

It’s a great option for those looking for a pair of headphones that have great microphone quality, software integration, and visual identity positions.

Best JBL Headphones Buyer's Guide

When shopping for JBL Headphones, there are several things you should keep in mind: your audio needs, the sound quality and comfort of the headphones, and, of course, your budget.

Audio Needs

First things first, you should determine how you plan to use your headphones. Are they for everyday listening, gaming, workouts, travel, or studio monitoring?

With that in mind, we suggest you consider the features you need: Do you want wireless Bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancellation, water resistance, customizable EQ settings, or touch controls?

If you're looking for headphones to use in your daily life, consider options that prioritize comfort, balanced sound, and long battery life.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones for gaming, look for headphones with good positional audio, possibly virtual surround sound, and a comfortable design for extended gaming sessions.

In the same way, if you need headphones for workouts, opt for models with a secure fit, sweat resistance, and possibly water resistance.

Sound Quality

You should evaluate the sound quality based on your preferences. Do you prefer deep bass, balanced sound, or crisp highs?

JBL headphones offer various sound profiles. Some emphasize deep bass, which is great for EDM and hip-hop, while others provide a more balanced and neutral sound for a wider range of genres.

Comfort

We suggest you look for headphones with cushioned ear cups and adjustable headbands. Over-ear headphones often provide better comfort for extended wear compared to on-ear or in-ear models.

Budget

Set a budget that balances your expectations and requirements. JBL offers headphones across various price ranges, so you're likely to find options that match your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the different types of JBL headphones?

There are many different types of JBL headphones, including over-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless headphones. Each type of headphone has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Over-ear headphones offer the best sound quality and noise isolation, but they can be bulky and uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time.

On-ear headphones, however, are smaller and lighter than over-ear headphones, but they do not offer as much noise isolation.

In-ear headphones are the smallest and lightest type of headphones, but they can be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, and they may not offer as good sound quality as the other models.

Finally, wireless headphones offer the convenience of not having to worry about cables, but they can be more expensive than wired headphones.

Do JBL headphones have good bass?

Yes, many JBL headphones are known for delivering powerful bass. JBL has a reputation for tuning its headphones to provide a bass-forward sound signature that resonates well with listeners who enjoy genres like electronic, hip-hop, and pop music.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the bass response can vary between different JBL models. Some of them may have a more balanced sound profile, while others are designed specifically to deliver deep bass.

Are JBL headphones compatible with gaming consoles?

Yes, most JBL headphones are compatible with gaming consoles. To connect your JBL headphones to a gaming console, you will need to use a 3.5mm audio cable.

The 3.5mm audio jack is a standard connector that is found on most gaming consoles. Once you have connected your headphones to the console, you should be able to hear the game audio through the headphones.

Can I connect JBL headphones to multiple devices simultaneously?

Some JBL headphones have the option to connect to multiple devices simultaneously using features like Bluetooth multipoint technology.

Bluetooth multipoint allows you to connect your headphones to two different devices at the same time, such as a smartphone and a laptop. This can be a good option if you want to seamlessly switch between devices without the need to disconnect and reconnect each time.

However, when using multipoint, keep in mind that the specific features and functionality may vary between JBL models.

Don’t forget to check the product specifications and user manual of the specific JBL headphones you're interested in to confirm whether they support Bluetooth multipoint connectivity.

Conclusion

When shopping for JBL headphones, don’t forget to take into account your audio needs, the sound quality and comfort of the device, and, of course, the amount of money you’re willing to spend.

If you want a versatile pair of headphones that deliver impressive sound quality and offer a comfortable fit, we suggest you try the JBL Tour One Headphones.

If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds suitable for sports, you should definitely check out the JBL Reflect Flow Pro Wireless Earbuds. They offer great sound quality and are designed to withstand the wear and tear of fitness activities.