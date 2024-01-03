Former Mr. Bungle Member Theo Lengyel Arrested for Girlfriend’s Murder, Human Remains Found During Search

Former Mr. Bungle multi-instrumentalist Theo Lengyel is currently in police custody in connection to his girlfriend’s murder. His arrest comes after weeks of investigation into Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann’s disappearance.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Capitola, California Police Department arrested Lengyal after he had been a “person of interest” for weeks. A press release from the department stated that he was uncooperative with investigators over the last month. After “it became obvious that foul play was involved,” CPD upgraded the former Mr. Bungle member to suspect and took him into custody.

His arrest comes after the police discovered that Lengyal had traveled from El Cerrito, California to Portland, Oregon in the days surrounding Herrmann’s disappearance. Later, investigators found human remains in a wooded area in Tilden Regional Park in Berkley, California. Those may be the remains of Lengyal’s missing girlfriend. However, it will take time for DNA results to confirm the identity of the remains.

Lengyal is currently incarcerated in the Santa Cruz County jail.

(Image via @consequence on X)