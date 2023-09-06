7 Best JBL Speakers of 2023

Looking for the best JBL speakers money can buy? You're in luck!

Videos by American Songwriter

Bad speakers kill vibes, but great speakers bring music to life.

Our list below features a suitable JBL speaker for almost any occasion.

Plus, there's a buyer's guide to help you make an informed decision.

Our top pick is the Eon One Compact speaker, which offers great functionality for a wide variety of applications.

Let's find the best JBL speaker for your needs!

Best JBL Speakers

1. Best Overall – JBL EON One Compact Portable PA Speaker

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 1 x 8" LF, 1 x 1" HF Tweeter

1 x 8" LF, 1 x 1" HF Tweeter Inputs and Outputs: 2 x XLR-1/4 combo (mic/line), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux), Bluetooth, USB | 1 x 1/8" (headphones), 1 x 1/4" TRS (pass thru)

2 x XLR-1/4 combo (mic/line), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux), Bluetooth, USB | 1 x 1/8" (headphones), 1 x 1/4" TRS (pass thru) Frequency Range and Max SPL: 37.55Hz-20kHz | 112dB SPL

37.55Hz-20kHz | 112dB SPL Weight: 17.63 lbs.

JBL has outdone itself with the EON One Compact. You can count on it in all kinds of crazy situations, including those times when the show must go on even when the lights have gone out. That's right; the EON boasts of an exchangeable battery rated for 90+ Watt-hours.

This speaker lives up to its name with an impressively compact form factor despite harboring a bounty of great features. Plus, it's light too! If you can carry 18 pounds of rare earth magnets and silicon chips, then you'll have no trouble hoisting the EON around.

Manage all aspects of its performance when it matters most by tapping into a built-in 8-band equalizer (with customizable presets) and hook up your whole gig setup with handyXLR inputs.

Condenser mics can come too... The EON offers phantom power at 48V on its first channel to get them working.

Happy owners point out how impressive this powerful speaker's battery life is, noting it lasts for about 12 hours. The speaker's accompanying app is also praised for its convenience factor when it comes to adjusting settings on the fly.

Besides great battery life and better lower back health, the EON offers built-in effects like reverb and delay to spice up audio signals to your liking. Plus, you can stream audio to it over Bluetooth when wires just won't do.

You can stand it up for crowd-facing sound blasting or lie it down for use on stage as a monitor. Better yet, leverage its built-in pole mount if you really want to see it dance.

By now, you've likely noticed all the "built-ins" this thing comes with and why it's our top pick here.

2. Best Budget JBL Speaker – JBL 305P MkII 5-inch Powered Studio Monitor

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 5" woofer and 1" tweeter

5" woofer and 1" tweeter Inputs and Outputs: 1 x XLR, 1 x 1/4" | N/A

1 x XLR, 1 x 1/4" | N/A Frequency Range and Max SPL: 43Hz-24kHz | 108 dB SPL

43Hz-24kHz | 108 dB SPL Weight: 10.43 lbs.

The budget brigade will be delighted with this exceptional bargain offered by JBL. The 305P MkII studio monitor offers all of the high-definition acoustic radiation a budding producer could hope for without the unfortunate wallet fission that tends to accompany it.

At a sub $200 price point, this monitor makes it easy to pull the trigger on a purchase. You get a feature set comparable to JBL's higher-end reference monitor lines, including the patented Image Control Waveguide that guarantees accuracy in your sound lab.

3. Best Portable JBL Speaker – JBL Lifestyle Boombox 3 Bluetooth Speaker

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 2 x 3.18" Subwoofer, 2 x 2.75" Midrange, and 2 x 0.75" Tweeter

2 x 3.18" Subwoofer, 2 x 2.75" Midrange, and 2 x 0.75" Tweeter Inputs and Outputs: Bluetooth, USB, and 1 x 1/8" (aux in)

Bluetooth, USB, and 1 x 1/8" (aux in) Frequency Range and Max SPL: 40Hz-20kHz | N/A

40Hz-20kHz | N/A Weight: 14.7 lbs.

Going somewhere? Be sure to take this portable Bluetooth speaker along with you. The Lifestyle Boombox 3 is built to bring good vibes wherever life leads you, with or without a power plug to turn to.

An unbelievable 24-hour battery life on a single 6.5-hour charge can get you through all-nighters and such with time to spare. This boombox is reputed to be pretty loud, but you can buy it with a buddy and use their combined PartyBoost functionality to set up a solid stereo mix.

This speaker's accompanying app allows you to make EQ changes whenever you want and beef up the bottom end at a moment's notice.

Everyone who has one of these seems to purchase another portable speaker of the same variety for the stereo pairing option. Apparently, the result is well worth the extra expense.

Not many portable Bluetooth speakers in this price range offer integrated subwoofers for solid low-frequency sound, but the Lifestyle Boombox 3 does. It's also built to last with metal components and a sturdy handle too.

If you need a powerful, portable speaker with bewildering battery life and Bluetooth capabilities, then this is your best buy.

4. Best for Live Venue Arrays – JBL SRX910LA 880W Powered Line Array Loudspeaker

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 2 x 10" woofer and 1.5" exit neodymium compression driver, 3" voice coil

2 x 10" woofer and 1.5" exit neodymium compression driver, 3" voice coil Inputs and Outputs: 1 x XLR, 2 x EtherCon | 1 x XLR

1 x XLR, 2 x EtherCon | 1 x XLR Frequency Range and Max SPL: 53Hz-19khz (-10 dB) | 135dB SPL

53Hz-19khz (-10 dB) | 135dB SPL Weight: 59 lbs.

The SRX910LA 880W is a serious line array loudspeaker for serious venues. It carries a serious price tag to match. Just carrying this speaker is serious in its own right, considering its 59-pound heft, but that's not too crazy, given its purpose.

For those looking to rig up a sophisticated sound system befitting big audiences, this speaker delivers excellent connectivity options. Both wired (via XLR and Ethernet) and wireless (via WiFi) connections are supported right out of the box.

This speaker can even boost its own audio signal output with an integrated class-D amplifier. An LCD screen on the back makes it easy to adjust in the dark too.

5. Best for Parties – JBL Lifestyle PartyBox 1000 Speaker with Lighting Effects

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 2 x 7" MF, 1 x 12" woofer

2 x 7" MF, 1 x 12" woofer Inputs and Outputs: 1 x 1/8" (aux in), 1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 2 x 1/4" (mic/guitar), Bluetooth, USB | 1 x Dual RCA Stero

1 x 1/8" (aux in), 1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 2 x 1/4" (mic/guitar), Bluetooth, USB | 1 x Dual RCA Stero Frequency Range and Max SPL: 30Hz-20kHz (-6dB) | N/A

30Hz-20kHz (-6dB) | N/A Weight: 76.5 lbs.

Beamed down directly from Planet Party, JBL's Lifestyle Partybox 1000 is the ultimate in high-quality sound with a touch of eye dazzle thrown in for good measure.

This backlit beauty is an obvious must-have for karaoke kings and queens the world over. Lights pulse to keep pace with your audio signal or even with your movements if you wear the included Air Gesture wristband.

Stream stereo sound over Bluetooth or leverage an abundance of physical connectors to make this speaker sing. The Lifestyle Partybox supports USB drives too, so you should have no trouble queuing up a continuous playlist for guests if you get one.

This is a pretty heavy speaker intended to be put in place and kept there. At 76+ pounds, there's nothing portable about the Partybox.

However, this is an incredible Bluetooth speaker for party venues and private get-togethers, armed with all kinds of sound effects and recording functionality too.

Bluetooth speakers like this can be a great addition to performing musicians' touring kits, provided they have burly roadies to lug them around.

6. Best for Gigs – JBL PRX ONE Powered Column PA Speaker

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 1 x 12" LF, 12 x 2.5" HF

1 x 12" LF, 12 x 2.5" HF Inputs and Outputs: 4 x XLR-1/4" combo, 2 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux), Bluetooth | 1 x XLR (thru)

4 x XLR-1/4" combo, 2 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux), Bluetooth | 1 x XLR (thru) Frequency Range and Max SPL: 40Hz-20kHz (±3dB) | 130dB SPL

40Hz-20kHz (±3dB) | 130dB SPL Weight: 56.6 lbs.

This isn't your ordinary Bluetooth speaker.

Packing power into an unusual profile, the PRX ONE column speaker can accommodate everything from impromptu party-making to formal speaking engagements, giving other wireless speakers a run for their money.

The PRX ONE's column is comprised of 12 two-and-a-half-inch drivers operating as an integrated array. This unique design projects sound at a wide angle, covering 130 degrees with high-quality audio.

With seven channel mixers built right into them, these portable speakers make it easy to integrate all sound sources into your event. There are even two USB ports available for charging connected devices during long sets.

If you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that you can actually use for gigs, then the PRX ONE is a great option to consider.

Integrated dbx DriveRack processing makes this a super safe choice for linking up with existing systems as well. Give this portable speaker a go if you want to reinforce a variety of sound systems without worrying about feedback and overloading issues.

7. Best for Bass – JBL SRX828SP 2000W Dual 18-inch Powered Subwoofer

SPECS

Speaker Configuration: 2 x 18" LF

2 x 18" LF Inputs and Outputs: 2 x XLR/TRS Combo, 1 x RJ45 (ethernet) | 2 x XLR

2 x XLR/TRS Combo, 1 x RJ45 (ethernet) | 2 x XLR Frequency Range and Max SPL: 29Hz-150Hz (-10dB) | 141dB

29Hz-150Hz (-10dB) | 141dB Weight: 145 lbs.

As the old jazz saying goes, it doesn't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing. And swing doesn't mean a thing without bucket-loads of bass. Where a woofer won't do, a subwoofer certainly will, and the SRX828SP is an excellent choice, whatever the venue.

Connect this monster to your live sound setup with standard XLR cables, or go for the more modern approach with Ethernet uplinks. Either way, integrated Crown amplification will ensure you get great sound at any volume level you want to work with.

As far as weight goes, subwoofers are always on the heavy side, and the SRX828SP is no outlier, weighing in at 145 pounds of rare earth and plywood. So, consider its placement carefully to avoid back-breaking repositioning stunts.

People who have purchased these speakers mention their sound quality being equal to other high-end live audio options on the market. Plus, they have all the outs needed to route audio through them to other speakers in your setup.

Best JBL Speakers Buyer's Guide

If you still aren't quite sure which speaker would best suit your needs, then this section should be of assistance.

When purchasing a speaker, you'll need to consider its configuration, inputs, outputs, frequency range, maximum SPL, and weight.

Speaker Configuration

JBL speakers come in a huge variety of configurations. That is, complete units are often comprised of a varying number of individual speakers that differ in size, power consumption, and purpose.

To better understand what the speaker configurations on offer are actually offering, it helps to note the existence of a few main speaker categories, including:

Tweeters - These are relatively small speakers designed to produce high-pitched sounds (like literal tweets).

Woofers - These speakers handle a wider range of sounds than tweeters, covering most of the audible spectrum from bass lines to bells.

Subwoofers - True subwoofers dive deeper into the bass than mere woofers, delivering the low rumble dance floor frequenters can appreciate.

Inputs and Outputs

Not all JBL speakers support the right inputs and outputs to match your needs. If you are looking to rig up a live venue's sound system, then you may need to invest in speakers with industry-standard XLR connectors instead of mere RCA jacks.

Outputs are just as important as inputs in cases where individual components must be linked to each other to produce synchronized sound. Ensuring any speaker you purchase can link up with the rest of your setup is essential.

For home use, a suitable speaker may need to support something like WiFi audio streaming, or you may be better off with a Bluetooth speaker.

If you don't want wires running to and fro in your living room, then choosing a Bluetooth speaker with healthy support for wireless connections is ideal.

Frequency Range and Max SPL

The frequency range that your speakers support represents their ability to accurately convey sound as it was intended to be conveyed.

A narrow range guarantees a loss of accuracy at certain frequencies. This can ruin the listening experience and even prove unusable for more demanding applications.

Speakers should ideally support the full, audible range of frequencies (20Hz to 20KHz) for most purposes. However, setups assembled from a variety of individual speakers are more likely to leverage units with narrow frequency ranges that are only intended to be parts of a complete system.

As for SPL or "sound pressure level," the higher the number, the louder the speaker can potentially be. Not all applications call for exceptionally high SPL, so do consider studio monitors that don't have as much power if you're looking to mix and master.

For rock bands and such, eye-watering SPL numbers can be a net gain on tour.

Weight

Where some might mention enclosure types or additional features as being deciding factors in their purchase of a given speaker, we've added something much more material to the experience of owning a speaker - its weight.

PA speakers can be outlandishly big and cumbersome to maneuver into position. Adding excessive weight to the situation can make them all but unusable for certain purposes.

Portable speakers and units intended to be repositioned frequently should only be as heavy as they need to be to put out great sound. Anything more than that is little more than a literal burden.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does JBL mean on speakers?

JBL is a brand dating back to the 1940s. The letters stand for James Bullough Lansing, the original founder who brought the modern speaker-selling giant to life so long ago.

Are JBL speakers good quality?

JBL speakers are offered in a wide range of specs to appeal to many different market segments. However, pretty much all of their offerings deliver solid sound quality.

The company certainly offers some high-end speakers for professional use and great options for home use as well. In certain sound technology niches, they are outshined by competitors, but you can generally trust that JBL will deliver solid quality for your money.

What is so special about JBL speakers?

JBL speakers come in many different sizes and form factors. What distinguishes the brand from others in the audio space is its long history of innovation in sound quality.

The company actually produced the world's first production stereo loudspeaker (known as the "Paragon" model) for home use back in 1957. Plus, their L-100 loudspeaker model went on to become the best-selling of its time in the '70s. Brands like Fender and EMI chose JBL as well.

Now, JBL offers quality products for live venues, studios, cinemas, and home users alike. Their speakers are durable, functional, and competitively priced.

Is JBL a budget brand?

JBL offers a number of budget speakers and audio-related devices in its large line of products, but it is not necessarily a budget brand.

You can find anything from basic headphones to industry-grade studio monitors bearing the JBL stamp.

Is JBL owned by Bose?

No, JBL is definitely not owned by Bose. It was actually acquired by Harman International Industries (named Jervis Corporation at the time) in 1969. Harman International Industries is now owned by Samsung Electronics, though it operates as an independent subsidiary.

Conclusion

Great speakers make music accessible, and music ought to be accessible to all. Speakers in JBL's lineup exist to accommodate all purposes and budgets, bridging the gaps between millions of people by allowing them all to listen however they like.

For a flexible unit offered at a great price, check out the JBL EON One Compact. It has loads of input options and is portable too. If you're looking for a cheap studio option, then you'll find all of the functionality you could want in the 305P MkII.