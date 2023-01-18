The way we listen to music keeps evolving. Depending on your age, you may remember cassette tapes or vinyl records. For some, CDs were popular. And for the younger generations, streaming may be all they know. That’s until cassette tapes make a comeback. Vinyl records are super popular these days, and we’re seeing lots of artists release cassette tapes as well. Whether you’re just now getting into cassettes or have a collection of them, our picks for the best cassette tape storage will keep your tapes neat and organized. See which case will work best for you.

This 16-slot shelf is a cute option under $30. A mounted shelf is great if you want your tapes off the ground or out of the closet or storage. Your guests will love browsing your tapes (and so will you). Mount it horizontally or vertically. All you’ll need is a screwdriver.

This wooden box is great for keeping on shelves or tables. The caddy will hold up the 32 tapes and they’ll sit upright, making it easy to find your favorite tapes. This box is right under $33 and doesn’t require any assembly. It’ll make a great birthday or holiday gift to any tape collector.

A tape bag will come in handy for anyone still jamming to their tapes in their car. Each bag is under $13 and holds up to 50 cases. You can purchase 1, 2, or a set of 4 bags. These are great for anyone looking to avoid bulky, dusty boxes. This bag will keep your cassettes safe from dirt, dust, and moisture.

Here’s another tray option—this one is mountable. Feel free to place it on a table or mount it to your wall to keep it away from curious kiddos or pets. It’s a nice option if you’re proud of your tapes and want them on display. You’ll be able to store up to 30 tapes. Get it for $32.99.

Ditch the moving boxes and keep your cassette tapes in this beautiful wooden box. It’s portable and will make for great home decor. It’ll definitely look nice next to your stereo and record player. If you’re looking to put together a music setup in the living room or get your spare room ready for a home studio, you’ll like having a box like this around for easy access to your tapes. Keep up the 32 tapes safe in this box.

