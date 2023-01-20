I still have festival wristbands from middle school. Yep, somewhere in a small memory box I have my Fun Fun Fun Fest Wristband from 2010. It was my first music festival and I’ll never forget meeting MGMT there. There were so many great moments that weekend and well, it was 2010—meaning my pictures weren’t that great, which is why keeping my wristband in mint condition is important to me. It’s been over a decade since I started going to shows and fests regularly, so my collection has grown a lot. If you’re also not sure where to put your tickets, consider this ticket shadowbox frame. It’ll be a great addition to any room in your home.

This ticket frame is a cool way to keep ticket stubs if you want them out on display. So, if you want to get tickets out of a binder or box, you’ll want to consider this frame. “Drop Your Tickets” here will be a unique conversation starter when guests see this neat frame. The best part is that it’s easy to hang. It comes with hanging hardware. However, you can skip that step and just place it on a table, desk, or mantle.

I don’t know about you, but being a huge music fan can make you feel like a hoarder at times. Between festival tees, band merch, setlists (that you begged security for), CDs, vinyl, and even cassettes, it becomes hard to find a place for all of your memorabilia. Keeping your collections organized will make all the difference if you’re thinking it’s time to let go of some items. We have recommendations for CD storage, vinyl storage, and even cassette tape organization as well. Be sure to check them out. They’ll help you keep an organized home environment while giving you easy access to your favorite records and more.

Photo Courtesy Amazon

