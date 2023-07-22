Mother Mother Releases New Single Along with Spooky Music Video

Canadian Alt-pop group Mother Mother released their new single, “Normalize,” marking the band’s first new music of the year. The song is an upbeat rock tune with a pop feel.

The song’s release is accompanied by a music video directed by horror filmmaker Colin Minihan. The horror influence is prevalent in the video, which depicts various people getting stalked by a masked killer while the band plays close by.

“’Normalize’ is about the metaphorical death which occurs when we’re not being ourselves; the deadening of the spirit when trying to appease some external framework of so-called normalcy,” Mother Mother frontman Ryan Guldemond said in a statement. “Ideally, it’s an anthem for the outcast.

“We’re very fortunate to look out at our audience to see such a wealth of uniqueness,” Guldemond continued. “This song is our way of telling our people to keep being themselves, whatever that means to them. What is normal? We don’t know, and I’m not sure we care.”

Mother Mother released their critically acclaimed album, Inside, on June 25, 2021. The concept album deals with the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The single, “Hayloft II,” featured on the album, debuted in the top 10 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart.

“The literal circumstances of being forced inside due to the pandemic moment,” Guldemond told Beats Per Minute about how the band chose the name for their eighth studio album. “It was about seeing how that could maybe work as something a bit more introspective and emotional. The idea of going inside of yourself to tackle issues.”

When asked what his favorite song on the album was, Guldemond chose “Weep.” “I like the song ‘Weep’, it’s darker and heavier— I still have a huge soft spot for more sinister music. In fact, I had been noticing that I was having a reaction to how positive our music had become. I wanted to get a bit nasty with some new songs for a change.”

