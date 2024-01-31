7 Best Electric Violins of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The electric violin: the perfect mix of power and elegance.

Unlike guitars, which have received widespread attention for both their electric and acoustic variants, violins are known almost entirely for their acoustic versions. Most people, even musicians, do not know that electric violins exist!

And that's a shame because electric violins open up a whole new world of possibilities for the instrument. If you want to be in the know and ahead of the curve for electric violins, then read ahead.

Here are the 7 best electric violins on the market today. The Yamaha YEV-104 Electric Violin takes the top spot, as it is an accessible way to play violin in so many new ways.

Stick around for a buyer's guide and FAQ section at the end of the list. After this crash course, you'll know enough to choose the best electric violin for you and be amping up by tomorrow.

Best Electric Violins

1. Best Overall – Yamaha YEV-104 Electric Violin

SPECS

Body : maple, mahogany, spruce, walnut

: maple, mahogany, spruce, walnut Ebony fingerboard

Piezo pickup system

Yamaha dominates this list since they have the longest line of consumer-friendly electric violins. The YEV-104 serves as a modern improvement to the traditional violin, and it is the model we would recommend to most prospective buyers.

For starters, the YEV-104 is extremely simple and user-friendly. With passive Piezo pickups, it creates its tone by simply amplifying the natural sound of its D'Addario Zyex strings.

Acoustic violin players will need to make almost no adjustments to their playing style thanks to Yamaha's simple and familiar design. Its body blends 5 different tone woods to create perfect balance, and it approximates the shape of a standard violin body.

The main difference, of course, is that the YEV-104 has a hollow body that does not resonate naturally the way a normal violin would. As a result, you can use this electric violin to practice quietly, or you can amp it up to give a performance alongside a full band.

You can select between natural output, which routes the instrument's signal straight to your amp, or output via the volume control, which allows you to adjust the volume and EQ before it hits the amp. This extra bit of versatility is nice for experimenting, but simple enough to avoid confusing most players.

The Yamaha YEV-104 is the best electric violin for players who want a relatively budget entry into the world of the electric violin.

2. The Runner-Up – NS Design WAV4 Violin

SPECS

Body : maple

: maple Ebony fingerboard

Polar pickup system

Case included

The NS Design WAV4 Electric Violin is for musicians who want an even more modern spin on the acoustic violin. The glossed maple body has a remarkably sleek look, and it's also impressively durable.

The red "amberburst" paint job is certainly eye-catching, and it evokes power and precision. The WAV4 provides a whole new aesthetic for violin players, and it will likely have people asking bluntly, "what kind of instrument is that?"

Instead of telling them, why not just demonstrate for them with an electrifying performance? The WAV4 is designed to empower you to deliver any type of violin performance you choose.

The polar pickup system is high-output and allows you to capture the nuances of your playing in ways that an acoustic violin simply couldn't dream of.

And despite this versatility, the WAV4 remains remarkably easy to use. The polar pickups are unique in that they are passive but provide a high output, similar to active pickups. In a sense, this gives you the best of both worlds. It is simple like a passive pickup system, but powerful like an active pickup system.

Some active pickups can cause unwanted noise in your signal, but the WAV4 is free from this drawback as well. Just plug in and create the perfect tone using the volume and singular tone knob on the violin's body.

With a removable and adjustable bridge, this instrument is suitable for players of all ages and experience levels.

3. Best Affordable 5-String – Yamaha YEV-105 Electric Violin

SPECS

Body : maple, mahogany, spruce, walnut

: maple, mahogany, spruce, walnut Ebony fingerboard

Piezo pickup system

The YEV-105 is the 5-string model in Yamaha's YEV line of electric violins. It has everything there is to love about the 104 but with an extra string for even more playing capability.

So what are the advantages of a 5-string electric violin over a 4-string? In the same way that many bass players appreciate 5-string basses, many violin players appreciate 5-string violins thanks to the extended lower range they provide.

This extra low 5th string is a low C, and it allows you to play notes that almost get into cello territory. If you amp up and turn up the low end on the built-in EQ, then you can create some genuinely unique tones.

In the context of a full band, the Yamaha YEV-105 is probably best suited for heavy or technical music. Being able to flourish your songs with orchestral or operatic-sounding violin parts will definitely set your ensemble apart from the pack.

Use that low C string to add impact to certain parts of your songs, whether you play hard rock, metal, dent, or classical-inspired music.

What's so great about an unconventional instrument like this is that it really opens the door for experimentation. The audience will respect your band's effort to do something out of the ordinary, giving them more to listen to than just an electric guitar or other instruments they're used to hearing.

4. Best for Practicing – Yamaha Silent Series YSV104 Electric Violin

SPECS

Body: Spruce

Spruce Composite fingerboard

Piezo pickup system

Yamaha strikes again with another impressive electric violin.

The Yamaha Silent Series YSV104 electric violin is a modern, technologically advanced recreation of an acoustic violin. It's meant to make acoustic violin players feel right at home while offering some added versatility and features.

This violin is an improvement over Yamaha's YEV-104 model, in a few key ways. First, the body is comprised of solid spruce. We love its elegant shape and sturdy build.

The body's shape almost exactly matches those of wood violins, except it is hollow to keep it lightweight. It's a look that combines traditional and modern sensibilities in a tasteful way.

As far as the sound, Yamaha boasts their SRT (studio response technology), which has been incorporated into the YSV104. These electronic components mimic the tone of an acoustic violin, right down to the resonance and complex overtones.

What's more, you can also fine-tune your electric violin's tone by adjusting the amount of onboard reverb using the dial on the back of the body. The instrument gives you quality sound output with more sustain than your typical violin.

It also comes with an external control box that allows you to adjust the reverb setting, or play along to any song using an aux input. You can connect the control box to headphones or to a speaker. This handy control box makes practicing violin easier and more convenient than ever!

SPECS

Body: Solid lacquered maple

Solid lacquered maple Soft case included

Electronics: Tone and volume controls

Much like electric guitars, violins are a category of instruments that have a vast array of options. When it comes to budget, you can find electric violins for thousands of dollars, but not too many that are budget-friendly.

The Stagg EVN X-4/4 Series Electric Violin is a perfect model of electric violin for players who don't want to break the bank. If you mostly just want to practice the instrument or experiment with it to see what kind of sounds you can create, then there's nothing wrong with this electric violin.

It has a solid lacquered maple body that maintains a classical aesthetic despite its modern features.

Like some of the other Yamaha entries on this list, the Stagg is a good electric violin for people who are more familiar with acoustic violins. The body shape is nearly identical, save for the fact that it is hollow.

At less than $300, the Stagg is one of the most affordable electric violins on the market. This makes it a great entry point into the world of violins. It can also open doors for violinists who want to record melodies or orchestral atmospheric tones for their projects.

It does, however, come with some minor downsides when compared to some of the more expensive models. Most namely, some users have complained that the tuning pegs are slightly less secure than they would have liked.

With insecure tuning pegs, you may find yourself having to retune the electric violin a couple times per session, like you would with many acoustic guitars. If you take good care of the instrument and set it up properly, however, this should not be an issue.

If you are a seasoned player who plans to tour with your electric violin, then one of the other electric violin models might be more your speed. But the Stagg EVN X-4/4 Series Electric Violin is a perfectly suitable electric violin for hobbyists or beginners.

6. Best Premium 4-String – NS Design CR-4 Electric Violin

SPECS

Body: Solid maple

Solid maple Precision tuning mechanism

Electronics: Active 9V preamp

The NS Design CR-4 Electric Violin is by far the most versatile violin on the list. What really sets it apart is its extremely sophisticated active circuitry.

The CR-4 features a pickup system unlike any other. With 3 different polar directional piezo active pickups, this violin allows you to choose the ideal sound quality for any occasion.

With a 3-way selector switch, you can choose which pickup you want active. The first pickup creates a low-impedance electric violin sound. The second pickup very closely replicates the sound of an acoustic violin. The third pickup captures vertical string vibrations for a "pizzicato" sound.

On top of this, there are controls to boost or cut the bass and treble of your tone. Combine this with a master volume knob and you've got very robust yet simple controls.

As with any active pickup system, you'll need a 9V battery. But fortunately, the instrument uses this external power source very efficiently and almost never needs its battery replaced.

The tuners are mounted on the body behind the bridge, keeping them out of sight and free from bumping on things. They are extremely precise and keep their intonation flawlessly.

For advanced violinists who want an instrument to play shows or record with, consider the NS Design CR-4, as it is a top-notch electric violin.

7. Best Premium 5-String – NS Design NXTa Active Series 5-String Electric Violin

SPECS

Body & Neck: Straight grain maple

Straight grain maple Precision tuning mechanism

Electronics: Active & Passive

NS Design's NXTa Active Series 5-String Electric Violin is another all-around incredible instrument. It puts so much power in your hands when it comes to recording music, silent practice, or creating different sounds than traditional violins could.

The NXTA 5-String is designed with ergonomic efficiency. Lightweight but rock solid in its construction, this electric violin has the upper hand on most acoustic violins, if what you're after is a modern and versatile instrument.

The Piezo pickup system allows you to switch between active and passive circuitry using the volume knob as a push-pull switch.

Unlike most instruments that have active pickups, you can actually charge the battery in the NXTa. 60 seconds of charge results in 16 hours of performance time. Remarkable!

Use the active mode for a more high output signal, and a violin tone that has just a bit more presence. If you're recording your violin parts, the active mode will generally result in a more "upfront" sound from your electric violin.

The passive mode is a bit more reminiscent of an acoustic violin. It relies more on the resonance from the strings themselves, rather than the attenuations to the signal made by the instrument's circuitry.

The NXTa also comes with an adjustable shoulder rest so you can comfortably reach all 5 strings with precision. If you're looking for a 5-string that will serve you well in many different situations, then this is arguably the best electric violin you can buy.

Best Electric Violin Buyer's Guide

This buyer's guide will tell you all the most important features to consider in your search for the best electric violin for your needs.

Beginner violinists and seasoned pros alike will want to watch out for these factors.

Brand Reputation

Most musicians have heard of the all-time great guitar brands like Fender and Gibson, or the top microphone brands like Shure and Sennheiser. But when it comes to electric violin brands, most folks are lost.

It's no surprise; electric violins are certainly a niche category of instruments, and not too many brands dare to manufacture them because of all the specialized components that are required to build them.

The most trusted and best electric violin brands are Yamaha, NS Design, and Stagg. As mentioned earlier, Yamaha has the longest line of consumer-friendly electric violins on the market, and they tend to be a reliable brand with every instrument they make.

NS Design makes some very high-end electric violins, while Stagg is known as a more budget-friendly brand.

If you're considering buying an electric violin from an unfamiliar brand, that is fine too. Just look at the product reviews and ratings to ensure you don't get burned.

Budget

Budget is a consideration any time you purchase a new musical instrument. Do you buy an expensive electric violin or just go with a decent one that won't break the bank?

There's no right answer to this of course, but most electric violins fall in the $500 to $1,500 range. If you are looking for more budget-friendly options, then Stagg can help you out there.

We love Yamaha's YEV line of electric violins because they are less than $1,000 and certainly have good performance all around.

Intended Use

The best electric violin for you depends on your specific needs as a musician. Before pulling the trigger on your new instrument, ask yourself what you plan to use it for.

Do you want to use your violin for silent practice? What about to record music?

If you plan to use recording software to put some violin parts onto your tracks, then choosing a violin with active circuitry will allow you to fine-tune your violin's tone in the preamp stage, rather than just in post.

Do you plan to go on tour with your violin? If so, then durability will be especially important for you. Yamaha and NS Design, fortunately enough, both have solid build quality.

Electronic Components

Your violin's electric components play a large role in determining its tone and overall performance.

Active violins with built-in pickups (NS Design NXTa for example) tend to offer more tone controls, like pickup blend control or robust EQ capabilities. They also require batteries, but this is hardly a drawback since the batteries will very rarely need to be replaced.

A passive instrument can be just as powerful in the right context, though. If you play with a rock band, for instance, you can use a violin with passive pickups and just crank up the volume on your amp. The tone will reflect the natural sound of your violin's strings.

Additional Features

With electric instruments of any kind, buyers are often tempted to spring for an instrument that has all the accessories or additional features they can find.

For seasoned players, this can be just what they're looking for, but newer players may find that too many features can actually be a drawback. As long as your violin sounds great and is comfortable to play, that is all that truly matters.

That said, there are some features that can be helpful to have. The NS Design NXTa and CR-4 are the most feature-rich violins on this list, and we would recommend them to professional violin players who want an extremely powerful and versatile instrument.

Alternatively, you could look for an acoustic-electric violin. Acoustic electric violins, as the name suggests, can be played acoustically or electrically. They don't exactly fill either role perfectly, however, so we've elected to leave them off this list.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are electric violins best suited for?

Electric violins have a wide array of applications. They are best suited for filling roles that an acoustic violin could not, such as recording violin parts directly into your DAW.

They are also great for playing violin on stage with amplification, even in the context of a full band. Yellowcard is a hugely successful rock band that became famous for incorporating a violin into their sound. An electric violin made live renditions of their songs possible.

Should I get an electric violin with four strings or five strings?

The number of violin strings will determine the range of notes that you can play. 5-string violins have an extended lower range compared to 4-string violins.

At the same time, 5-string violins do take a bit more practice than 4-strings. You'll have to make sure you don't accidentally graze the bottom string with your bow, resulting in an unwanted low noise.

For most entry-level players, 4-string violins will be preferable because of the faster learning curve.

Does the number of pickups matter?

Electric violins with two pickups or more will tend to have a well-rounded sound with more robust tone control capabilities. Violins with only one pickup can sound great as well, but they will lack certain functionality like a pickup blend.

With multiple pickups, the violin will be able to capture more little nuances of the strings' vibration, resulting in a rounder, more filled-out sound.

What's more important than the number of pickups, however, is the quality of the pickups. Yamaha and NS Design have particularly well-made pickups that transparently capture and deliver the sound of your violin strings.

In Conclusion

We hope you've enjoyed learning all about the electric violin! The violin in general has become iconic for its elegance, gracefulness, and instantly recognizable tone.

With an electric violin, you'll be able to take this beautifully expressive sound into whole new spaces – on stage with a full band, directly into your recording software, or even into your headphones so that you don't annoy the neighbors.

The Yamaha YEV-104 Electric Violin is a fantastic choice for your first electric violin since it will open all these doors for you and sound incredible – all at a price that is still relatively affordable for an instrument so specialized.

So grab the Yamaha or one of these other amazing violins, and don't forget about us when you're famous!