Gwen Stefani Promotes Return to Music as She Exits ‘The Voice,’ Talks Upcoming Plans With Blake Shelton

With her schedule free from The Voice, Gwen Stefani is focusing back on her passion—music. The singer teased upcoming appearances on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to Instagram Stories (via The Sun), Stefani shared a flyer for the 2024 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in July. Stefani will appear alongside Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Red Hot Chili Peppers among others.

Stefani will also participate in the Super Bowl. The singer will perform for the game’s TikTok Tailgate before the game. After the game, she’ll be indulging on some good grub with her husband Blake Shelton.

“For us, it’s all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food? Iconic Super Bowl food? Because [Blake] was like, ‘Oh, should we do this?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that’s not Super Bowl.’ You have to do it right!” she told People.

There’s a lot going on for the singer this year. Stefani is also hyping a reunion with her band No Doubt at Coachella. The group last performed together in 2015.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” Stefani told People. “And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

[Watch Gwen Stefani — Get Tickets]

Gwen Stefani Talks New Music

Besides the band reunion, Stefani is prepping new music as well. Speaking with ET Online, Stefani noted stepping away from The Voice has given her the time needed.

“I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she noted. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.”

Finding time to record new music has been a bit difficult. But Stefani is excited to be creating again.

“I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old,” she shared. “It’s still so exciting and magical…. It had been building up my whole life. There was this freedom that I had in me that I was just, like, I don’t even know where it was coming from. It just had to happen.”

Stefani is also celebrating the anniversary of her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

“It was just such an amazing time and a magical time,” she said. “There’s just so many good songs [on that album, so many memories… ‘Hollaback Girl’ — to be able to write a song like that with Pharrell that we knew that when we wrote it, we were like, ‘OK, we just hit someplace that no one’s ever gone, like, this song is crazy.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

[Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]