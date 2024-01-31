Adele Teases ”Exciting Summer” With 4 Special Performances in 80,000-Seat Arena: How to Get Tickets

It’s hard to believe that back in 2008, Adele released her debut album 19, which came with hits like “Make You Feel My Love.” Besides selling nearly 3 million copies of her debut album, the singer spent the next 15 years achieving icon status. Throughout her time on stage, Adele won a staggering 16 Grammy Awards and even an Academy Award for her song “Skyfall” featured in the James Bond film Skyfall. Considered one of the best-selling music artists, the star currently helms a residency in Las Vegas but is already looking to the future as she teased an “exciting summer.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Announcing on Instagram, Adele shared with fans that starting in August, she will fly to Munich, Germany to perform a string of concerts in an arena that is not only open-air but holds an impressive 80,000 people. The singer will perform four shows on August 2, 3, 9, and 10.

[Don’t Miss Adele In Las Vegas – Tickets On Sale]

How to Get Tickets to Adele in Munich

Tickets to see Adele perform in Munich will become available via StubHub on Wednesday, February 7 at 9:00 am ET. Artist Presale starts at 4:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 7. You can register for the artist presale hosted by Columbia Records at www.adele.com.

Describing how the opportunity arose, Adele wrote, “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”

Adele Excited To Perform “Closer To Home”

Other than Adele taking a trip to Germany, the singer noted how the European soccer championship and the 2024 Olympic Games would be taking place around the same time. And to make her trip even better, she explained how she hasn’t traveled to Europe since 2016. “I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

[RELATED: Stunning Photo of Adele Steals the Show at Rich Paul’s 43rd Birthday Bash]

For those hoping to travel to Germany to see Adele in concert, ticket registration is open on Adele.com till February 5. For fans who register, they will be able to purchase tickets starting February 7 while general ticket sales open on February 9.

And while her upcoming venue holds 80,000 people, Adele might need more room as her announcement garnered over 600,000 likes.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)