Olivia Rodrigo Says Bruce Springsteen is Her “Biggest Celebrity Crush”

Well, this is quite a surprise! Whenever you ask a young teenager who their celebrity crush might be, several will stick with young pop stars such as Charlie Puth, Harry Styles, or Morgan Wallen. But Olivia Rodrigo? She has her eye on another man…none other than the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Yes, while speaking with Vogue for their August cover story, the “Vampire” singer revealed that she not only had a crush on Springsteen, but was also a huge fan.

“He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time,” Rodrigo went on to say after stumbling upon a live album from 1984 at a record shop. The album, humorously titled “PORN IN THE USA,” showcased Springsteen wearing a sweatband and a t-shirt with the cautionary message, “Attention! This record contains explicit noises that may offend and should be kept away from minors.” Naturally, Rodrigo came to a definite decision, stating, “You’re coming home with me.”

Apart from her adoration for Springsteen and his captivating charm, Rodrigo also praised Carole King. While Rodrigo considers the esteemed performer as one of her significant inspirations, it turns out that King is also a fan of Rodrigo.

“I was struck by how grounded she is,” King said of Rodrigo. “She’s a professional in everything she does—she’s been a professional for a long time.” The singer also commended Rodrigo’s songwriting skills, which was truly an honor coming from one of the most renowned American songwriters.

“You could tell she really believed in the lyrics,” the 81-year-old said. “And that there was substance behind them, craft and substance.”

Rodrigo went on to highlight other influences she had spanning across different genres, including artists such as The Strokes, Styles, Karen O from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Tori Amos.

The singer made her way back into the charts recently with her most recent single, “Vampire,” which quickly became an instant hit. The single is part of her new upcoming anticipated album, Guts, which is scheduled to be released on June 30th.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)