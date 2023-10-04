7 Best Gibson ES-335 Alternatives of 2023

When it comes to semi-hollow body guitars, the Gibson ES-335 is at the top of the mountain. Since its introduction all the way back in 1958, it has remained iconic for its distinctive tone and quality design.

Unfortunately (for anyone who isn't Jeff Bezos), it also comes at a prohibitively high price: this guitar regularly retails for around $3,500.

But fear not. This article will give you seven of the best alternatives to the Gibson ES-335. They're almost as well-made as the Gibson itself, but far kinder on your wallet.

The Epiphone ES-335 gets our number one spot because it was designed to be a budget-friendly version of the Gibson, and it fills that role better than any other guitar.

But there are also many other fantastic alternatives to choose from. Enjoy these recommendations, as well as a FAQ section and buyer's guide so you know what's important to look for on your search for the perfect guitar.

Best Gibson ES-335 Alternatives

1. Best Overall Pick – Epiphone ES-335

SPECS

Price: $449 - $699

$449 - $699 Body Material: 5-layered maple

5-layered maple Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck/Bridge Pickup: Alnico Classic PRO™ Humbucker

For those who don't know, Epiphone is essentially the budget Gibson. Epiphone guitars are modeled after Gibson's legendary craftsmanship, and although they are comprised of cheaper materials to drive the price down, they are still fantastic instruments.

Let's get the obvious out of the way. Gibson ES-335s are so pricey because they are made in America. The Epiphone ES-335s are made in China, so the overall craftsmanship is going to lack the attention to detail of American-made instruments.

That said, the Epiphone is still one of the best-performing semi-hollow guitars out there, despite being constructed overseas. It sports a laminated maple body, back, and sides that give it a gorgeous classic look in several different available colors.

Certain variants like the classic cherry finish model look nearly indistinguishable from the Gibson.

As for the Epiphone's tone, its Alnico classic pro humbuckers sound great, just like the Gibson's T-Type humbuckers. The solid maple center block does a great job of reducing unwanted feedback without compromising the warm vintage-style tone that so many players love.

All in all, the Epiphone ES 335 is the clear choice if you're looking for a budget alternative to the Gibson because being a budget alternative to the Gibson is exactly what it was made for!

2. Most Budget-Friendly – Ibanez Artcore AS53

SPECS

Price: $349

$349 Body Material: Sapele

Sapele Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck/Bridge Pickup: ACH-ST Humbucker

Thanks to Ibanez, you can get a genuine semi-hollow guitar for one-tenth the price of the Gibson. The value here is just exceptional.

So why is $350 for this type of instrument such a steal? To answer this, let's briefly explore the history of semi-hollow guitars.

Hollow-body guitars were invented in the 1930s to achieve a huge, rich tone that solid bodies couldn't quite create. The problem was, with all the reverberation inside the body, there was often a lot of unwanted feedback.

So in 1958, Gibson put a center block of wood inside the body to reduce this feedback, and the semi-hollow body guitar was born.

Because of their warm, balanced tone and the attention to detail required for their construction, semi-hollow guitars have been considered premium products ever since they hit the market. This is why it is so impressive that Ibanez offers one at an entry-level price point.

The Artcore AS 53 continues Ibanez's tradition of compact, lightweight guitars with high playability. The fast-action walnut fretboard is perfect for solos and pitch bends, whether you're playing jazz, classic rock, or something in between.

You'll love the convenience and surprisingly high quality of the Ibanez Artcore AS 53.

3. Best for Gigging – PRS SE Zach Myers Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar

SPECS

Price: $849

$849 Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany, Rosewood fretboard

Mahogany, Rosewood fretboard Neck/Bridge Pickup: PRS 245 "S" Humbucker

This is a guitar with a real "wow" factor. It was co-designed by Zach Meyers of Shinedown (of all people!). He said it was important to him to make a guitar that musicians of all different tastes would love. And he did a great job.

So many elements of this guitar are optimized for the ideal live performing experience, across a lot of different styles and situations.

The satin finish on the neck cuts down on unwanted slipping if your fingers are sweaty. The PRS adjustable bridge can be fine-tuned to your liking so that the strings maintain the intonation you want all the way down the neck.

As with most PRS guitars, the fretboard is meticulously crafted for maximum playability.

You can achieve a wide array of different tones on this PRS SE, making it suitable for just about any genre. It's a more modern take on the vintage-inspired tones of semi-hollows. It sounds rich and full when played clean, but it sounds right at home with distortion or high-gain tones as well.

Not to mention the finish is absolutely striking, and the bird-shaped inlays of PRS guitars add some welcome character to the instrument.

This guitar is versatile, adjustable, beautiful to look at, and even more beautiful to listen to. If you're looking for a relatively affordable semi-hollow to take on tour with you, we think the PRS SE Zach Myers model is about as good as it gets.

4. Best for Clean Tone – Taylor T5z Classic Koa Hollowbody

SPECS

Price: $2,199

$2,199 Body Material: Sapele, Koa top

Sapele, Koa top Neck Material: Sapele

Sapele Neck/Bridge Pickup: T5 Concealed Humbucker

Although it looks nothing like the Gibson ES-335, the Taylor T5z Classic Koa Hollowbody is still a worthy alternative to the Gibson.

With a koa top, ebony fingerboard, and three humbuckers concealed inside the body, this guitar isn't trying to do an impression of the Gibson. Instead, it's paving its way as a unique-sounding hollow body that's sure to turn a few heads.

Taylor has a reputation for making some of the best (if not THE best) acoustic guitars in the world. The T5z Classic Koa Hollowbody is a unique offering from Taylor because it allows you to achieve Taylor's unrivaled acoustic tone on an electric guitar.

The T5z is slightly less versatile than the Gibson ES-335 because it doesn't handle distortion quite as well. The Taylor is closer to a conventional hollow body than the Gibson is, so you do run the risk of unwanted feedback when you use high levels of gain.

That said, it still sounds great with distortion, and if you're after a quality clean tone, then the Taylor will absolutely blow you away. This is a fantastic instrument for playing an amplified acoustic tone that is rich and pristine.

It has active EQ controls for robust tone shaping as well. With a five-way pickup switch and the active EQ, you can emulate the sounds of classic hollowbodies, acoustic electrics, or something entirely different. What a remarkable guitar!

5. Best for Warm Tone – PRS SE Custom 22 Semi-hollow Electric Guitar

SPECS

Price: $899

$899 Body Material: Mahogany, Maple top

Mahogany, Maple top Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck/Bridge Pickup: PRS 85/15 "S" Humbucker

If you're after the rich, warm tone of the Gibson ES-335 but would like something for less than a grand, then PRS has you covered.

With a genuine mahogany neck, beautiful rosewood fretboard, and layered maple top, the PRS SE Custom 22 is a well-made instrument that is worth every penny.

This guitar has incredible playability and a rich tone with a lot of natural sustain. Its two humbuckers sound fantastic. In addition, it comes with a genuine PRS tremolo bridge for expressive bends and articulation.

It keeps the controls simple with a single volume knob, tone knob, and three-way pickup switch. PRS guitars in general are quality instruments, and the SE Custom 22 is no exception.

6. Closest to the Real Thing – Gibson ES-339

SPECS

Price: $2,999

$2,999 Body Material: 3-ply Maple/Poplar

3-ply Maple/Poplar Neck Material: Mahogany, Rosewood fingerboard

Mahogany, Rosewood fingerboard Neck/Bridge Pickup: '57 Classic Humbucker

What better Gibson ES-335 alternative than a similar model built in the same factory?

The Gibson ES-339 is smaller and more lightweight than the ES-335. This makes it slightly more similar to a conventional-sounding guitar. However, it still brings the warm, vintage style tones of semi-hollow guitars.

Admittedly, the ES-335 is a bit bulky, so for those who prefer smaller and more portable guitars, the ES-339 is a great alternative.

The ES-339 is American-made, and as such is subject to the stringent quality control of Gibson. Not much more needs to be said about this instrument; after all, it's Gibson, so you know you're getting impeccable build quality.

SPECS

Price: $699

$699 Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: 3-piece Mahogany, Roasted Jatoba fingerboard

3-piece Mahogany, Roasted Jatoba fingerboard Bridge Pickup: Fishman Sonicore Piezo

Here's an alternative to the ES-335 that takes guitar design in a completely different direction. Consider the ESP LTD TL-6 if you're open to an acoustic-electric guitar rather than a semi-hollowbody.

This guitar isn't going to fill the role that the Gibson would play, but it is still a powerful and versatile instrument. Available in a shimmery purple finish, the TL-6 looks outstanding and is ready to jam whether you have an amp or not.

It has a thin body design and an ultra-fast U-shaped neck. A perfect guitar companion, it is extremely convenient and reliable.

Plus, you can bring it to any kickbacks or open mics and never lose track of it, thanks to its distinctive look and unique finish options.

Best Gibson ES-335 Alternatives Buyer's Guide

No matter what guitar you have in mind, you'll want to make sure certain bases are covered. This buyer's guide goes over the most important qualities to look out for in your search for the perfect Gibson ES-335 alternative.

Tone

This tip is simple but surprisingly overlooked. Do you like how your guitar sounds? This is the number one most important factor in deciding whether or not to buy the instrument.

Beyond the finish, tuners, action, or additional features, the tone is the only thing that can really make your guitar sound unique.

Playability

This will be important for getting your guitar parts to sound how you actually intend them to. For maintaining an instrument's playability, we recommend a proper guitar setup, occasional cleaning/dusting, and routine adjustments if needed.

Some qualities that make for good playability are a thin neck, correctly adjusted action, and locking tuners for intonation.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is big when it comes to electric guitars. The Gibson 335 is historically significant for the impact it had back in the late '50s.

You can't get a Gibson without buying a Gibson; they're a one-of-a-kind brand. But other brands like PRS still have incredible reputations while offering more affordable guitars than Gibson.

Any well-known brand is probably fine, but any lesser-known or off-brand semi-hollow body guitars are running the risk of having lower quality control standards, and you might end up with a lemon.

Material

Affordable guitars tend to be made of cheaper materials, but that doesn't mean those materials need to be low quality. Some producers are able to source high-quality tonewoods and other materials in bulk for cheap and cut costs in other areas as well.

The Ibanez Artcore AS53, for example, is designed to be lightweight and assembled efficiently. It allows Ibanez to sell their AS53 at just $350 when it has the same wood as the $2,000 Taylor and sounds almost as good as the $3,500 Gibson.

Semi-hollow body-style guitars tend to be made of quality material because of their status as premium instruments.

Pickups

On any electric guitar, the pickups are going to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to determining the tone.

The Gibson ES-335 has humbuckers, so if you're looking for something similar then you'll definitely want something with humbuckers as well.

If you have a chance to sit down and try out the instrument, switch to the bridge pickup and neck pickup so you can get a good feel for how they both sound separately. When you do this, the tonal characteristics of each pickup really stand out.

Feedback

Hollow-body guitars create natural reverberation that characterizes their unique tone. Guitars like the Gibson ES-335 include a center block inside to reduce the unwanted feedback that can happen at higher volumes due to all this reverb.

So if you have a chance to test out your alternatives to the ES-335, test the guitar out at different volumes to make sure it does a good job of avoiding feedback.

Product Condition

Gibsons have good build quality and will maintain their condition well, so you'll want your alternative to do the same. As long as the guitars on this list are well-maintained and not damaged at the point of sale, then they can be bought secondhand for great value!

Just make sure if you buy used gear that you get a chance to verify that it's not damaged before you buy it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is the Gibson ES-335 so popular?

The ES-335 is one of the most popular Gibson models because it pushed the boundaries of what was possible on the instrument at the time of its release. These guitars dominated pop culture alongside other well-known models like the Les Paul, Flying V, and Fender Strat.

The ES-335 is known for being versatile, sounding right at home in blues, jazz, rock, and singer-songwriter music.

What is a semi-hollow body guitar?

It is a model of guitar that began with the Gibson ES-335. It is designed to achieve a warm, full, rich tone thanks to natural vibrations in the body, while a solid center block reduces unwanted feedback.

Now it is a whole product category, as countless other companies have released their take on the trailblazing ES-335.

What are the benefits of a semi-hollow guitar? Why do people play them?

This design of guitar comes with its own unique tonal qualities. The reverberations in the body increase projection and sustain naturally, and many guitar players like what playing styles this opens up.

Note articulation is a different beast with a semi-hollow. You can be perfectly expressive at high volumes without worrying about excessive feedback.

What genres of music are best suited for semi-hollow body guitars?

This model of guitar can be found across many different genres of music. The rich sound of the ES-335 was popularized by rock and roll trailblazers like Chuck Berry.

These guitars are also right at home in jazz songs and contemporary pop-rock hits. Jazz legend John Scofield and contemporary rock icon John Mayer have used 335s, along with countless other musicians throughout the decades.

Rock, jazz, blues, and classic rock are the genres most associated with this guitar. For metal, hardcore, or anything with high gain and distortion, you'll most likely be better off with a solid body electric.

What compromises are made when you buy budget guitars?

Although you can often find budget alternatives to top-of-the-line guitars, there's no escaping the reality of "you get what you pay for."

Big-name American-made guitars like the Gibson have a high price tag because more time has been put into every step of the assembly process.

Most notably, major brands like Gibson, Fender, and PRS will ensure good quality control. Every instrument will be set up correctly and optimized for the best performance.

That is not to say that you can't find well-made guitars on a budget. Ibanez and Yamaha are two great examples of companies that offer budget-friendly guitars at well below the price point of their competitors.

Are there any risks or considerations that come with semi-hollow body guitars?

These guitars do have some considerations to keep in mind. They still are more prone to feedback issues than solid body guitars, which is going to be the biggest deterrent for guitarists in very heavy or technical genres.

Conventional electric guitars, like a Fender Strat or something, are generally more convenient than hollow bodies if you're a DIY musician. There is less to deal with.

You do have to "be more careful" with a semi-hollow, both because it's more fragile and because you probably spent a pretty penny on it.

In Conclusion

Congratulations, you've made it to the end of the article! Who knew there were so many awesome alternatives to this historic guitar?

If you want the Gibson but don't want to wait and save up, then remember you can always go with the Epiphone ES-335. It sounds distinctive and comes in some really eye-catching finishes.

There are so many guitars to explore, so we hope that this article has helped you find one that inspires you. Thanks for playing!