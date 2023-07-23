8 Best Harmonica for Beginners of 2023

Few instruments have a lower barrier for entry than the humble harp. Even if you've never played an instrument in your life, after a few hours, you're likely to find yourself capable of some simple folk tunes and even blues licks.

And, investment-wise, there's no beating a harmonica for bang for your buck. There's a huge number of shockingly high-quality, affordable instruments available on the market today. So many, in fact, that it might be a challenge for some to pick out the best possible option for a beginner harmonica.

That's why we've rounded up this list of the best harmonicas for beginners. Whether you're brand-spankin'-new at music or you have some experience with other instruments but looking to branch out, we have a harmonica for your needs.

We had to hand the Best Overall slot to the Hohner Special 20. This classic diatonic harmonica offers professional quality on a beginner's budget, making it a terrific value, as well as providing a wonderful playing experience that will be sure to get you hooked on honkin'.

We've also included a handy buyer's guide to help you sort out your individual needs and make your shopping experience even more painless. And if you still have any lingering questions, our FAQ section will surely clear those up.

Now, let's check out the best harmonicas for beginners.

Best Harmonica for Beginners

SPECS

Scale: Diatonic

Diatonic Reeds: 20

20 Reedplates: Brass

Brass Comb: Plastic

Kicking off our list is our pick for the best overall beginner harmonica, the Hohner Special 20. This diatonic harp combines professional-level design and quality with beginner-level affordability for the perfect beginner harmonica for any music style.

The Special 20 features brass reed plates, which give it a bright, resonant tone, as well as a moisture-proof plastic comb which, while it might lend the instrument a cheap look, actually makes for a longer-lasting and easier-to-maintain instrument. And its special airtight design makes it easy even for beginners to bend notes.

If you're looking for the best all-around beginner harmonica, you've found it in the Hohner Special 20. You might not even find the need to upgrade once your chops are up—just ask Bob Dylan, who used this harp on his 2007-2008 tour.

2. Best Wood Comb Harmonica for Beginners – Hohner Marine Band Harmonica

SPECS

Scale: Diatonic

Diatonic Reeds: 20

20 Reedplates: Brass

Brass Comb: Pearwood

If you're looking for something a little (well, a lot) more classic, the Hohner Marine band 1896 harmonica is a great choice for you.

This classic harmonica is the very same model that made history over the course of the 20th century as the instrument of choice for countless blues, rock, folk, and country legends.

Boasting many of the same features and build quality as the Special 20, the Marine Band sports a pearwood comb, which, while more sensitive to moisture and thereby prone to swelling than the Special's plastic comb, lends it the classic, instantly recognizable look of an icon.

While its more traditional design (nailed instead of screwed construction, wood comb) means more difficult upkeep, maintenance, and repair, classic and vintage-minded players will accept no substitute for the harmonica that has defined the instrument's sound for generations.

3. Best Budget Harmonica for Beginners – Fender Blues Deluxe Harmonica

SPECS

Scale: Diatonic

Diatonic Reeds: 20

20 Comb: ABS Plastic

The Fender Blues Deluxe harmonica is a great choice for the beginning player on a budget. Coming from one of the most trusted brands in music equipment, this harmonica boasts the Fender quality and style you'd expect without the relatively steep price tag of many other harmonicas marketed to beginners.

This harp has everything you need to get started. Its comfortable ABS plastic comb will give you hours of comfortable playing with no irritation, and its attractive chrome cover plates are easy to clean. It even includes a vented plastic case which allows your instrument to dry out after a playing session.

There's simply no better bargain on the harmonica market today than the Fender Blues Deluxe harmonica. No need to worry about buyer's remorse here—this affordable instrument will earn its salt in your very first playing session. And don't let the name throw you—the Blues Deluxe is great for all genres, not just blues.

4. Best for Single Notes – Lee Oskar Harmonica

SPECS

Scale: Diatonic

Diatonic Reeds: 20

20 Comb: Plastic

Lee Oskar designed his harmonica in 1983 in response to what he perceived as a lack of decent options for a professional harmonica player of his era. And this is truly a professional harmonica, unbelievably priced at a beginner's price point.

This durable harmonica is definitely designed with the aspiring professional player in mind. Its stainless steel covers are hardy enough for gigging and provide wonderful projection and tone.

We especially appreciate that the holes in the Oskar's plastic comb are a bit larger—perfect for beginners struggling to isolate single notes.

Plus, this harp is designed with easy repair and maintenance in mind—something many more experienced players will definitely appreciate.

Swapping out faulty reeds is as easy as the turn of a screw. If you're looking to pick up a quality instrument to last through the years, it's hard to choose more wisely than a Lee Oskar harmonica.

5. Best Premium Diatonic Harmonica for Beginners – Seydel Blues Classic 1847

SPECS

Scale: Diatonic

Diatonic Reeds: 20

20 Reedplates: German Silver

German Silver Comb: Maple

Now, if you're a beginning harmonica player with a taste for the finer things in life, the Seydel Blues Classic may be for you.

This great instrument, first produced in 1847, features a high level of craftsmanship and good quality materials that you'd expect from German-produced professional harmonica.

While on the pricier end of the beginner spectrum, the Blues Classic is a quality harmonica that justifies its price in spades.

Featuring highly resonant stainless steel reeds, a stainless steel cover, a finished maple comb, and an airtight design, this harp provides great tone quality and a remarkably loud sound.

If you consider yourself more of an intermediate player or just want a better harmonica from the jump-off, you would do well to pick up a Seydel Blues classic.

This harp is no toy—it could very well be your first harmonica, as well as your kids' and grandkids' too.

6. Best for Folk Music – Suzuki Harpmaster

SPECS

Scale: Diatonic

Diatonic Reeds: 20

20 Reedplates: Bronze

Bronze Comb: ABS plastic

The Suzuki Harpmaster is a great harmonica from the Japanese manufacturer. This entry-level harp is quite similar in many ways to the Hohner Special 20 but with a slightly more mellow sound better suited to folk music than blues or rock music.

The Harpmaster sports a traditional shape, a comfortable ABS plastic comb, and Suzuki's signature phosphor bronze reeds.

This harmonica plays great thanks to its polished stainless steel reed covers and airtight plastic comb. It produces a rich, warm tone that holds up against many more expensive competitors.

As we mentioned before, its smooth sound is better suited to folk and jazz than more aggressive music styles, but that doesn't mean you can't play blues and rock on it. But many aspiring harmonica players with a penchant for folk music may find that this is the right harmonica for them.

7. Best Chromatic Harmonica for Beginners – Hohner Super Chromonica

SPECS

Scale: Chromatic

Chromatic Reeds: 48

48 Reedplates: Brass

Brass Comb: Pearwood

While most beginners are likely to gravitate toward diatonic harmonicas, a list of the best harmonicas wouldn't be complete without a mention of the chromatic.

If you're wondering what the difference is, think Stevie Wonder (chromatic) as opposed to Little Walter (diatonic).

A chromatic harp has every note in the Western scale, allowing for more intricate melodic passages and making it a much better instrument for jazz and classical music than a diatonic harmonica.

We don't necessarily recommend that you start your harmonica journey on a chromatic harp, but if you insist, we have to recommend the Hohner Super Chromonica.

It features a stunning three-octave range and wind-saving valves that allow you to get the most out of your breath for next-level expressiveness.

The build and materials are quite similar to the Marine Band, but as this is a more complex instrument, it's got a considerably larger price tag.

Again, if you're in love with the chromatic sound, we understand—but it's recommended you at least have some knowledge of music theory or proficiency on another instrument before you try to tackle it.

8. Best Tremolo Harmonica for Beginners – Easttop Tremolo Harmonica

SPECS

Scale: Tremolo

Tremolo Reeds: 24

24 Reedplates: Brass

Brass Comb: Plastic

Finally, rounding out our list, we have our pick for the best tremolo harmonica, the Easttop Tremolo Harmonica. Tremolo harmonicas have a sound that's not dissimilar to an accordion or a bagpipe and, as such, are not generally favored for blues, rock, and other forms of popular music.

That being said, if you're a beginner and a tremolo harp is indeed what you seek, you can't go wrong with the Easttop.

It features a smudge-free matte black casing, bright phosphorus bronze reeds, and a comfortable plastic comb. It produces a pleasant, warbly sound that's great for various folk and world music styles.

The Easttop is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tremolo mouth organ—it's the cheapest on the market but easily solid enough quality to last years as a part of your rotation.

Best Harmonica for Beginners Buyer's Guide

We hope that by now, you have some idea as to what harmonica brands and types appeal to you—there are definitely a ton of options, and it's not always easy to make a selection.

Therefore, we present to you our beginner harmonicas buyer's guide.

We'll strive to inform you about different factors you should be considering as you shop for your first harmonica. And if you're still not satisfied, our FAQ section will answer any remaining questions you might have.

Price

First, it's not a bad idea to determine your budget and look for a harmonica that fits within that range. While you don't need to spend a fortune on a beginner harmonica, it's also wise to avoid extremely cheap ones, as they may have poor quality and performance.

As this list has shown, there are plenty of nice, professional instruments at the beginner price point. It's worth spending the extra cash to get a higher-quality instrument, as you'll get a much better sound and a lot more enjoyment out of playing it—and that's very important when it comes to learning a new instrument.

Key

Diatonic harmonicas (the most common type for folk and blues music) come in a single key, such as C, G, A, etc. Therefore, most serious players will accumulate a rotating arsenal consisting of multiple harmonicas in different keys in order to play different songs when accompanied by other musicians.

For beginners, a harmonica in the key of C is commonly recommended as it is versatile and suits a wide range of music genres. It has a pleasant middle range and suits most folk songs in the key of C or blues songs in the key of G.

Type of harmonica

The two most common types of harmonicas are diatonic and chromatic. Diatonic harmonicas are more commonly used by beginners as they are simpler and usually less expensive. The sound of a diatonic harp is what you hear when you think "harmonica." It's the kind used by Bob Dylan, Paul Butterfield, etc.

Chromatic harmonicas are a more complex instrument that isn't generally recommended for beginners (but what the hey). They have a button that allows you to play all the notes of the Western musical scale and are more suitable for advanced players or specific musical styles. Most famously played by Stevie Wonder.

And then there's the tremolo harmonica. These are not very popular at all in the United States—they are not considered ideal for blues or traditional American folk music. They're very popular in Asia and Europe for more niche types of folk music, however. The sound produced is similar to an accordion.

Quality and Construction

If you're concerned about getting a quality instrument, you can't go wrong with any of the options presented on this list.

Brands like Hohner, Lee Oskar, Suzuki, and Seydel are known for producing reliable instruments, and you'll be more than happy with the quality of your instrument if you go this route.

The materials used in the harmonica's construction are another important consideration. Plastic combs are more common for beginners as they are more affordable and easier to clean, while wood combs are often found in higher-end harmonicas and offer a warmer tone but require more maintenance.

There are also slight tonal differences in the reed material, be they constructed of brass, phosphor bronze, or stainless steel. Each of these have their appealing qualities, and it is up to the player to decide what sound they prefer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What key should I choose for a beginner harmonica?

As stated above, a C harmonica is commonly recommended for beginners. It is versatile and allows you to play a wide range of music genres.

The key of C is a good starting point for learning the basics of harmonica playing, as it is with piano, especially if there is going to be any sight reading involved (eek).

Pick up any Hohner C diatonic harmonica for thirty days of free lessons. After that, you're going to be ready to ... wait for it... buy more harmonicas!!!! You're going to need one in practically every key if you're a serious player. Sorry, we don't make the rules!

What's the difference between a diatonic and a chromatic harmonica?

If you're looking to play blues, folk, and rock, it's a diatonic harmonica for you. Much less likely is the case that you want to get into jazz and classical harmonica as a beginner, but if that is, in fact, the case, then yes, a chromatic harp for you, my friend.

A Diatonic harmonica has ten holes and produces twenty notes (two per hole: one out and one in). This is a much easier setup for beginners to handle than a chromatic, which has twelve holes (one for every note in the scale) and a mechanism to change keys.

How do I clean and maintain a harmonica?

Harmonicas require regular maintenance to keep them in good playing condition. You can clean them by gently tapping out any debris, using a soft brush to clean the reeds, and wiping the harmonica with a soft cloth. Avoid exposing your harmonica to excessive moisture, and store it in a protective case when not in use.

If you're the type of person who likes to repair and maintain your own guitars, cars, and what have you, the Lee Oskar Harmonica is a great choice, as it's designed to easily swap parts yourself when needed.

A wood-comb harmonica like the Hohner Marine Band Harmonica is going to require more regular attention than one with a plastic comb, as the wood can swell as the finish wears off, making playing uncomfortable at best.

Can I play different genres of music with a harmonica?

Yes, the harmonica is a very versatile instrument that can be used in various genres, including blues, folk, rock, country, and more.

The key of the harmonica as well as the type of harp, will influence the types of music you can play, so it's good to consider these based on your musical preferences.

You can also use a chromatic harmonica to play, well, any type of music you want—it has all the notes, so have at it!

Verdict

The world of entry-level harmonicas presents an overwhelming array of options—that you surely know by now. But picking your first instrument doesn't have to be like pulling teeth (or getting your mustache caught in the reeds... ow).

Our pick for the best overall harmonica for beginners had to go to the Hohner Special 20. This harp is widely regarded as the best value in the entry-level harmonica market, as its happy owners far and wide will surely attest.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Whether you're looking for a wood-combed classic or a tricked-out chromatic, this list has something for players of all needs and budgets.

Go ahead and take another look if you haven't picked one out yet! Then head to Sweetwater and let the honkin' begin.