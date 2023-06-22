6 Best Headless Guitars of 2023

Sick and tired of that standard old guitar design? Looking for something a bit slicker and more exciting?

Well, a headless guitar might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Not only do these unique, stylish instruments look cool, but they also have a bunch of advantages over standard guitars – including their lighter design, easier restringing, and more comfortable construction.

Although, with so many headless guitar models out there, it can be hard to know which is the best one for you.

Worry not! In this guide, I’ll share some of the best headless guitars on the market today, as well as some important tips to help you choose the best model for your needs!

As a general recommendation, I think the Ichika Signature ICHI10 is one of the best headless guitars on the market today. This is endorsed by one of the internet’s most popular rising stars (Ichika Nito); it’s super sleek and sounds and feels fantastic!

That said, there are many other cool headless guitar models on the market which might be a better choice for you. Find out below!

Advantages of Headless Guitars

Before getting into the main review, I thought I should share some of the main advantages of headless guitars.

Lighter Weight – Without a headstock, a headless guitar will weigh less than standard electric guitars. This has the second advantage of being more comfortable and creating less neck strain – meaning you can play for longer before getting fatigued! Some use even more streamlined body designs, making them even lighter to carry.

Without a headstock, a headless guitar will weigh less than standard electric guitars. This has the second advantage of being more comfortable and creating less neck strain – meaning you can play for longer before getting fatigued! Some use even more streamlined body designs, making them even lighter to carry. More Balanced Center of Gravity – Because there is no head, these guitars have a more central point of gravity center. This increases comfort and means the neck doesn’t pull down so much, giving you less wrist tension when standing.

Because there is no head, these guitars have a more central point of gravity center. This increases comfort and means the neck doesn’t pull down so much, giving you less wrist tension when standing. Easier to Restring – The bridge designs of headless guitars make them a lot quicker and easier to restring than standard guitars. All you need to do is clamp the string in and trim off any excess!

The bridge designs of headless guitars make them a lot quicker and easier to restring than standard guitars. All you need to do is clamp the string in and trim off any excess! Great for Travel – thanks to the lower weight, and smaller size, headless guitars are the perfect choice for any traveling guitarist. These can fit in smaller cases, meaning you’ll have more room for other gear (or can just travel lighter)!

Best Headless Guitars

Now, here are the best headless guitars on the market today!

1) For Affordable Travel – Traveler Guitar Ultra-Light Electric

SPECS

Body Shape: Ultra-light

Ultra-light Wood Used: Maple body and neck, Walnut fretboard

Maple body and neck, Walnut fretboard Electronics: Dual-rail humbucker

Dual-rail humbucker Neck Joint: Neck-through

Neck-through Bridge: Fixed (adjustable)

If you’re looking for a lightweight guitar, this model from the Traveler Guitar LTD company is a fantastic option. This is one of the lightest headless guitar models on this list and comes with an equally light price tag.

With one of the smallest guitar bodies available on the public market, this Ultra Light model guitar won’t give you any strain or neck ache, even if you play it for hours. It’s also fantastic for traveling with, thanks to the lightness.

With a single humbucker pickup, you don’t get the most versatile amount of guitar tones, although this guitar sounds decent plugged in or unplugged.

Thanks to the through-neck design, and all-American Maple woods used in the guitar body and neck, this guitar features an excellent sustain and a sweet, bright tone.

Don’t let the deceptively small body and weight decide you, this is a full-scale length guitar, and none of the usual neck lengths has been cut down.

It has the same playing feel on the neck as other traditional guitars – meaning you will feel comfortable playing this no matter what your preferences are.

Overall, this is a decent choice for the traveling musician. The electronic limitations and minuscule body might not make it ideal for serious professionals.

But if you’re looking for a lightweight but full-scale instrument for playing guitar on the move – the Traveler Ultra Light is a decent choice. It’s affordable too!

2) For Classical Guitar Lovers – Traveler Guitar Escape Classical

SPECS

Body Shape: Escape Classical

Escape Classical Wood Used: Cedar, Alder body, Maple neck, Walnut fingerboard

Cedar, Alder body, Maple neck, Walnut fingerboard Electronics: Active pickups, 2-band EQ, phase switch, Headphones, Tuner, Aux-in

Active pickups, 2-band EQ, phase switch, Headphones, Tuner, Aux-in Neck Joint: Bolt-on

Bolt-on Bridge: Fixed bridge

If you’re a fan of classical, traditional guitar designs but you want something more streamlined for traveling, this Escape Classical guitar is a fantastic choice.

With nylon strings, and a familiar, classical-style body shape, this will feel very at home to classical guitar players – no matter how far they’re traveling.

Despite being in the style of classical guitar, this doesn’t stick to antiquated design features. This guitar is packed full of modern technology and design techniques. Some of the most notable elements are the electronic circuit.

This comes with a built-in active pickup with a pretty comprehensive set of tools. It has a built-in two-band eq which gives you control for the bass and treble bands, letting you sculpt the tone of your guitar without even needing to touch the amp.

The electronics also has a built-in tuner, so you don’t need to worry about carrying round any other gear to stay in tune. It also has an aux input, and a headphone output, making traveling on the go even easier.

It has a thinner body, making it easier to transport, and a light overall builds, but this is still a full-scale guitar – giving it a comfortable and natural feel.

Thanks to the premium tonewoods and high-quality construction, this guitar sounds ad feels fantastic to play. It has a deep, rich resonance and excellent sustain.

If you want a classical-style headless guitar with electronic features of the 21st century, then the Traveler Guitar Escape Classic is probably the best choice out there.

If you like the look of Traveler’s guitars, the Vaibrant 88 Deluxe and the LTD EC-1 are a couple of other models worth checking out!

3) Do You Know Ichika Nito? – Ibanez Ichika Signature ICHI10

SPECS

Body Shape: Ichika Signature

Ichika Signature Wood Used: Nyatoh body, Maple neck

Nyatoh body, Maple neck Electronics: 3 x R-1 Single Coil Pickups, 1 x volume, 1 x tone, alter switch, 5-way selector

3 x R-1 Single Coil Pickups, 1 x volume, 1 x tone, alter switch, 5-way selector Neck Joint: Bolt-on

Bolt-on Bridge: Ibanez Mono Tune

if you’ve spent any time watching videos of guitarists on YouTube in the last couple of years, then Ichika Nito should be a name familiar to you.

The Japanese guitar prodigy has a refreshing, unique, and virtuosic approach to playing guitar. His short but punchy guitar tracks have been hitting the heart of guitarists worldwide.

He has become an inspiration to many players recently, which is probably one of the reasons why Ibanez decided to collaborate with him to bring you the Ichika Signature ICHI10.

This streamlined guitar is truly worthy of the most skilled players. For starters, the unique electronic setup using three R-1 pickups and a distinctive dyna-MIX8 switching system gives players 10 different tonal setups to pick from. (Before you even get the volume and tone knob and tone knob involved.)

This headless guitar features a gorgeous lightweight Nyatoh body with a one-of-a-kind shape. Its Roasted birdseye maple neck and fingerboard are garnered with 24 gorgeous gold frets. The roasted maple neck is sturdy and offers a perfectly balanced feeling.

The bridge is incredibly well made and uses 6 fine-tunable screwed-tuning machines, which give you pinpoint, accurate tuning and stability.

If you’re looking for a gorgeously stylish headless guitar with professional features, a clean look, and extreme value for money, the ICHIO10 is one of the best choices you can make.

SPECS

Body Shape: Q52

Q52 Wood Used: Nyatoh Body, Maple Neck

Nyatoh Body, Maple Neck Electronics: 2 x Q58 Humbucker, 1 x Alter Switch, 5-way selector

2 x Q58 Humbucker, 1 x Alter Switch, 5-way selector Neck Joint: Bolt-on

Bolt-on Bridge: Fixed, Ibanez Mono Tune

Like many Ibanez guitars, the Q52 packs a huge amount of value for money into a neat headless guitar design and is full of fat, punchy tone, and versatility.

Coming with a sleek Q52 body shape made from high-quality Nyatoh wood, this is a lightweight guitar with a heavy sustain. The neck and fretboard have a slim profile, making it ideal for those who like to shred with speed and precision.

As for electronics, this comes fitted with a pair of Q58 humbuckers. A neat feature of this guitar is the altered switch, which lets you change the tonal response, essentially giving you double the tones. The humbuckers can also be used in single coil modes, giving you the best of both worlds.

The overall design and sophisticated electronics give this guitar a striking level of articulation and expression. The mono-tune bridge holds its tuning for weeks at a time and gives a precise level of control over tuning, making it easy to get it exactly on point.

If you’re looking for a fat-sounding but streamlined headless guitar, the Ibanez Q52 is a tasty choice. It comes in a range of colors and just feels fantastic to play. It has the attention to detail and expressivity of a professional guitar without a super expensive price tag.

The Ibanez QX54QM is another similar model which is also highly recommended for anyone looking for a headless guitar.

5) Any 7 String Players? – Ibanez QX527PB 7-string

SPECS

Body Shape: QX527PB

QX527PB Wood Used: Nyatoh body, Maple neck

Nyatoh body, Maple neck Electronics: 2 x Q58-7 Humbucker, Tone, Volume, Alter switch, 5-way selector

2 x Q58-7 Humbucker, Tone, Volume, Alter switch, 5-way selector Neck Joint: Bolt-on

Bolt-on Bridge: Ibanez Mono Tune Bridge

Just from the first glance, you can tell this guitar is going to be gorgeous. While you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, this sounds and feels just as nice as it looks.

The stunning burl top is the first thing that draws you in, and that’s before you’ve even heard its sound.

This is warm, rich, deep, and versatile. It comes with two Q58-7 humbuckers, but these can be used in single-coil mode thanks to the customizable electronic setup.

Basically, the design is pretty much the same as the standard Q52, but this version comes with 7 strings, making it even more attractive to those virtuosos who love to flex their shredding skills!

6) Top Tier – Strandberg Boden Standard NX 6 Tremolo

SPECS

Body Shape: Boden Standard NX 6

Boden Standard NX 6 Wood Used: American Basswood Body, Quartersawn Maple neck

American Basswood Body, Quartersawn Maple neck Electronics: 2 x OEM Single Coil, 1 x OEM Humbucker

2 x OEM Single Coil, 1 x OEM Humbucker Neck Joint: Bolt-on

Bolt-on Bridge: .strandberg* EGS Rev 7 Tremolo

Strandberg Boden guitars are known to be some of the best headless guitars 2023 has to offer. These are truly professional instruments designed with the utmost care, attention to detail, and experience.

With fanned frets, this guitar is optimized to create a next-level playing experience. It might take some time to get used to, but in the right hands, this guitar can work some next-level magic.

These fanned frets help to encourage better fretting technique, reducing strain and injury and increasing speed.

It comes with two single coil pickups paired with a humbucker in the bridge position, giving you a huge range of tonal options. From the softest classical to the hardest metal and rock, this guitar can pull off any tone you’re looking for.

The double-cutaway body and slick neck design make it easy to hit the highest frets with ease, so you can pull off some tasty licks and riffs with minimal effort.

This is equipped with an ESG Rev 7 Tremolo bridge – giving you the extra layer of expression provided by whammy bars.

Unlike cheaper models, this tremolo is incredibly stable and can be pushed to its limits without having much effect on the tuning.

This pristine and versatile guitar is one of the best headless models out there in terms of build quality, feel, and tone. If you have the budget, this will keep you happy for decades to come.

If you’re looking for something even fancier, the Strandberg Boden Prog NX 6 offers some extra features and improvements.

Best Headless Guitars Buyer’s Guide

Headless guitars are one of the most exciting types of guitars out there. Choosing one can be a lot of fun, although you’ll want to make sure you choose the perfect model. Especially because these guitars are often relatively large investments.

This buyer’s guide will help you pick the perfect headless guitar by explaining the key factors you need to consider.

Design and Construction Elements

There are a few main areas of the design and construction of a headless guitar where several variations can be found

Body Materials – Each type of wood has its own unique properties and characteristics, from the weight and density to the resonance and tone.

This in itself is a huge topic, so make sure you do some research to find which type of wood best suits your needs.

Neck Type – Headless guitars are usually made with either a bolt-on or neck-through design. Bolt-on guitars typically come at a lower price point and are easier to adjust.

In contrast, neck-through guitars offer increased sustain, and better access to higher frets, although they typically cost a bit more.

Ergonomics, Design, and Body Shape – Like all types of guitars, headless models can come in a range of shapes, sizes, and designs. These can have a large effect on the way a guitar feels, plays, and looks.

The key is to make sure you find a guitar that suits the way you like your guitars to look and feel.

Bridge Type

The type of bridge system used in a headless guitar can vary from model to model, and each type has a range of strengths and weaknesses.

Fixed Bridges – are a common type, which gives a relatively decent (although not the best) level of sustain. They are one of the more stable types and will have a more accurate tuning that lasts longer.

Double Ball-End Bridges – This type is more commonly found on headless guitars and not on standard designs. These require certain types of strings, which have balls on both ends.

This makes it super quick and easy to change strings and eliminates the need for traditional tuning pegs. However, this type of string is more expensive and can be hard to find.

Tremolo Bridges – For certain techniques like vibrato, dive bombs, whammy hammers, and other pitch bends, a tremolo bridge is essential. These things also look super cool too.

These will, however, typically provide less stable tuning, as the ability to bend the strings means, by nature, the bridge system is not fixed tight.

Floyd Rose bridges are typically more stable than standard tremolo systems; however, they are much more complicated to restring.

Electronics and Pickups

You can find a large amount of variation in the electronic elements of headless guitars – from the number and type of pickups used to the type of configurations provided by the switching components and tone controls.

Pickup Type – The three most common types of pickups are single coil pickups, humbucker pickups, or combination pickups. Single coils give a brighter, cleaner tone, although they have an increased level of background noise and hiss.

Humbuckers are fatter and thicker with a lower noise floor. You can find combo pickups that can be switched between the two types, although these typically come at a higher price.

Electronics and Controls – The electronic systems and controls given in headless guitars can also vary quite a lot. As a bare minimum, you should go for something with a volume and tone knob and some kind of pickup selector switch.

If you want something with more versatility, then look at guitars with more complex electronic options – which can be quite common in this type of guitar.

Brand

Not all electric guitar brands are equal. Depending on your budget, make sure you go with a reputable brand that is known to be a leader in the headless guitar market.

Some guitar companies are known for acoustics, others are known for electrics, and even fewer are known for their headless guitars.

As for leading brands in the headless scene, I recommend looking at names like Strandberg, Kiesel, Ormsby, Steinberger, and Skervesen.

Budget

While it’s clear that most people would love to own the most expensive guitar possible, sadly usually isn’t realistic. That said, you can still get some excellent headless guitars in lower price brackets.

Remember, the guitar is only one component in the overall sound quality of your guitar playing. You should save money to invest in a similar quality amp, guitar pedals – and, of course, guitar lessons. Find the right balance between features and budget!

Feel, Comfort, and Playability

These factors largely depend on a range of other features, typically the dimensions of the neck and body, although other elements like wood weight and scale length also have an effect.

If you don’t know what your ideal neck and body dimensions are, the best option is to go into a guitar shop and try out a bunch of guitars until you find out what feels comfortable to you.

Bearing all of the above points in mind will help you to find a lush headless guitar that will perfectly suit your needs as a guitarist!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are headless guitars worth it?

Whether headless a worth it or not depends on what you are looking for in a guitar.

Technically speaking, they don’t have a huge amount of difference compared to guitars with normal headstocks. Although they do have a couple of advantages.

One advantage is you don’t need to worry about bumping the tuning pegs on the head of your guitar, as they are usually tucked away inside the body.

One of the main attractions of headless guitars is the visual style. They have a cool, streamlined look that many people find nice to look at.

Whether it’s worth it or not depends on what you are looking for in a guitar. Although, it’s worth noting that they do tend to be a bit more expensive than regular guitars.

Are headless guitars easier to play?

Whether headless guitars are easy to play or not is a matter of preference.

They do have a slightly different feel to regular guitars, thanks to the different distribution of weight around the body and neck.

It also depends on the music level of quality you are looking for in a guitar. Many headless guitars tend to be very well made, which can make it easier to play solos and faster riffs.

However, if you buy a guitar at the same price point as a headless guitar, the quality they are made in is very close anyway.

Closing Thoughts

With all that in mind, it might take you a while to work out which headless guitar is best for your needs.

Don’t rush – the more time you take to work it all out, the better the guitar will feel when you buy it. Just make sure to consider all the points in the buyer’s guide.

Personally, I think the Ichika Signature ICHI10 is one of the best options. It’s relatively affordable compared to most headless guitars but is made with extremely high quality. It feels great to play and sounds killer!

Alternatively, if you’re seeking a lightweight guitar that is perfect for travel, the Traveler Guitar Ultra-Light Electric is an excellent option as well.

What more can you ask for?