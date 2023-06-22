Lainey Wilson Goes Viral After Taking a Shot With Her Mother While Onstage

A viral video shared on Instagram depicts Lainey Wilson taking a shot of hard liquor with her beloved mother on stage at a recent concert. Wilson and her mother, Michelle Wilson, publicly shared a “holler and a swaller,” which is a popular term for taking a shot with a friend in Baskin, Louisiana.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson’s Instagram post is captioned, “That right there boys and girls…is one helluva holler and a swaller. Mama Wilson knows how to do it right.”

The video begins with Wilson declaring, “Hardy brought his mama up onstage last night and they took a shot of tequila.” Wilson’s mother replies, “Okay. If she did it, I’ll do it!” and with that, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer exclaimed, “Alright, she’s in boys and girls.”

The footage then cuts to Wilson and her mom doing a practice run of the “holler and a swaller,” which involved the two standing arm and arm while pretending to take a shot of alcohol. After this sequence, the popular musician and Mama Wilson walk out on stage in front of many excited fans.

RELATED: Lainey Wilson Assures Fans That Ad Campaign Claiming She Was Hospitalized is False

Wilson introduces her mother to her fans before the two perform the “holler and a swaller.” After the shot, the mother and daughter duo walk away while embracing, showing that this was most likely an extremely special moment for both women.

Wilson previously discussed the closeness she feels with both of her parents during a 2022 interview with Taste of Country. Wilson said, “Any little singing competition around the house, or whatever my mama would take me to, my daddy would pay for us to get there. Helped me buy my camper trailer whenever I moved to Nashville in 2011. Before anybody else thought I could do it, they did.”

Wilson also discussed how her father, Bill Wilson, can sometimes embarrass her, despite their very loving relationship. She added, “My daddy, he’ll just take a little picture just to show his buddies back home and I’m like, ‘Can you please not do that? That’s my friend now.'”

Lainey Wilson also disclosed that both of her parents are big country music buffs. Their daughter’s musical journey seems to have been extraordinarily exciting for both of them, to say the least.











