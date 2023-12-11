Josh Homme Reveals Sir Elton John’s Light-Hearted Dig During Glastonbury Clash: “Oh My God”

Earlier this year, Queens of the Stone Age played the iconic Glastonbury festival. This year, the band played the Other Stage at the same time that Elton John played the main Pyramid Stage. In a recent interview, QotSA frontman Josh Homme revealed the good-natured barb that Sir Elton tossed his way before they took the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Homme sat down with NME to discuss the last few years. During that conversation, he opened up about playing Glastonbury.

[Queens of the Stone Age Are on Tour Now: Get Tickets]

“Glastonbury is always an interesting experience, and especially the last few times for us because they always ask us to do the hard job,” Homme said. He noted that they played at the same time as John this year and Beyoncé in 2011. “They were both tough gigs that were really fun, but tough because you don’t know when you walk out if anyone is going to be there. Quickly, all that stuff just fades away and you have a good time,” he added. “It’s Glasto at the end of the day and people are just there to participate. Escapism is really what we’re after.”

[RELATED: Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis]

Then, Homme detailed his backstage interaction with the “Rocket Man” singer. “He gave me a gentle kiss on the cheek and said, ‘Enjoy playing to all three people,’ which I thought was amazing,” he recalled. “I laughed, but when we walked out I thought, ‘Oh my god.’ There was a lot of people, but normally there would probably be a lot more. It was an interesting thing to walk out to at first.” About John’s comment, he said, “That was some accurate sh-t right there. That was a good prediction.”

Josh Homme on Making New Music

Queens of the Stone Age released In Times New Roman… in June. It was the band’s first album since they released Villains in 2017. During the interview, NME asked Homme if they planned to wait six years before releasing another album.

“I think we should be making something,” Homme said. “The mantra of the last five years was, ‘It won’t be long now!’ That needs to pertain to making things, too. I certainly think we should make more, faster-er, better-er,” he added.

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images