Best Labor Day Tech Deals of 2023 

Labor Day is just around the corner and some of the best online tech deals are also here. This weekend has some of the best deals on tech we've seen in a while, ranging from great earbuds to solid spotlight cameras, ice makers, and more.

We filled this list with the best overall deals we could find. Some of these deals can save you 30% while others may cut your total in half.

We’ll go into detail as to why we’ve included each product in our list today, but first, here is a quick summary of all the Labor Day tech deals we’ll be going over:

Best Labor Day Tech Deals Reviewed

We’re kicking this list off with one of the best deals on it. As a Labor Day deal, Best Buy is currently offering Insignia’s 44 lb. daily capacity Ice Maker for $189.99, $110 less than its normal $299.99 price tag.

Normally we wouldn’t include an ice maker in a list of the best tech deals for Labor Day, but this ice maker in particular comes with an auto-shut-off feature, a self-cleaning system, and digital controls, making it the perfect tech addition to you wherever you may need ice.

Oh yeah, did we mention it’s portable?

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera has a great Labor Day deal, normally these 1080p security cameras cost $129.99, but this weekend you can save nearly 50% and get them for $69.99. These security cameras come with an astounding 6 months of battery life from a single charge.

They can also connect directly to your WiFi and can see great at night. You can even set up a siren to scare off unwanted guests.

Check out the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera if you want a great deal on a great security camera this Labor Day.

The Apple Watch has quickly become one of the most popular pieces of wearable tech around. It can track all of your vitals and transmit the data to your iPhone automatically, making it a great gift for tech enthusiasts as well as those of use trying to monitor our health.

If you have a special someone in mind you might be shopping for, now is a great time to buy the Apple Watch as the Series 8 is on sale this Labor Day weekend at Amazon for only $309.99, a 22% price decrease from its normal $399.99 price tag.

Storage is very important when it comes to computers and laptops. It’s also helpful to be able to move files without having to bring an entire laptop with you. Enter the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2, a huge standard storage device with a huge deal to match.

You can normally purchase this portable SSD for $499.99 but this Labor Day B&H Photo is offering a massive $340 discount, meaning you can get 2TB of ultra-fast storage for only $159.99.

Large-diaphragm microphones can make all the difference in your next recording session. The Blue Baby Bottle SL makes the difference through its classic design and sonic signature, giving a detailed frequency response and capturing nuanced performances as well.

Recording artists will love to see that there is a great deal on this microphone this Labor Day weekend.

You can normally get your hands on the Blue Baby Bottle SL for $399.99, but Guitar Center is offering a 20% discount that brings the new total to $319.99.

Best Labor Day Deals on Speakers

If you’re in the market for a portable speaker that can withstand water and dust, Best Buy has another great deal in the form of the Sony XG300 Portable Waterproof Speaker.

The XG300 is another one of the best deals on this list; normally it costs $349.99, but for Labor Day, you can get your hands on it for just $199.99. At nearly half the price, you can get your hands on one of the most durable and powerful portable speakers Sony makes.

You can customize audio settings from the Sony Music Center App too, making controls on this boombox a breeze.

Best Buy is offering another great day on another one of Sony’s quality portable speakers. If the XG300 was a little out of your price range even with the discount, check out the more affordable Sony XE300 Portable Waterproof Speaker.

It’s normally $199.99 but for Labor Day Best Buy is offering it for $149.99, a tidy $50 savings on a great portable speaker. This speaker is just as waterproof and dustproof as the XG300 so you can take it to the beach, gym, or anywhere you want to play music.

If you liked the Sony XG300 but need a cheaper alternative, look no further than the Sony XE300.

Best Labor Day Tech Deals on Laptops, Monitors, and Projectors

The Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip is one of the best laptops on the market, deal or not. Luckily, there is a deal for this powerful piece of hardware and it’s a great deal at that.

The Apple Macbook Pro is normally priced at $3,499 but B&H Photo is offering a great $900 discount this Labor Day weekend, bringing the new total to $2,599.

This offer won’t last long so if you’re in the market for a new, top-of-the-line laptop, you should act fast and get your hands on a new 16.2” MacBook Pro.

Samsung’s ViewFinity 32” UHD Monitor comes with 4x the pixels of Full HD, showing you every detail in stunning clarity.

For Labor Day, Best Buy is offering their customers a solid $50 off of this monitor. Normally it costs $349.99 but this weekend you can get one of the best monitors on the market for $299.99.

It isn’t the craziest price drop, especially compared to the two other entrants on our list above, but it’s a respectable discount for a great product. Take a look at the Samsung 32” ViewFinity Monitor if you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitors available.

Speaking of good deals, none will save you quite as much money as the Labor Day deal Best Buy is offering for the Optoma UHZ45 4K Laser Projector. This 3,800 Lumens gaming projector normally costs $2,499.99, but during Labor Day weekend, Best Buy is offering their customers a crazy $1,200 discount.

You can play video games or movies in true 4K ultra HD quality for a fraction of the normal price. Gamers can also enjoy 240Hz of ultra-fast response time which mitigates lag to an almost unnoticeable amount.

This is easily the biggest dollar amount discount on the list today. Check out the Optoma UHZ45 4K Laser Projector if you want one of the best deals on a projector anyone is offering this Labor Day.

Best Labor Day Deals on Headphones

Sony is on our list again with yet another pair of great audio headwear. The Sony LinkBuds S are some of the best, most reliable earbuds on the market and this Labor Day you can get them for a pretty good deal.

They’re normally priced at $199.99 but this weekend you can save $70 and get them for just $129.99, a whopping 35% discount.

The Sony LinkBuds S comes with Sony’s patented noise-canceling technology and spatial audio support, making every listening experience feel as immersive as a pair of earbuds could make them.

Beats by Dre are some of the best headphones and earphones on the market and this Labor Day, you can get a great deal on the Beats Flex. The Beats Flex are some of Beats’ best headphones for working out.

They come with a flex-fit band that attaches behind your neck to ensure that your earphones don’t come out even during the most intense workouts.

Normally Best Buy charges $69.99 for these reliable earbuds, but they’re only charging $39.99 for Labor Day. Those are savings of nearly 50%, a great deal for a great pair of earphones.

We’ve covered portable speakers and earbuds from Sony, now it’s time for the best Labor Day deal on their over-ear headphones. Introducing the Sony WHXB910N Wireless Noise-Canceling headphones.

Normally priced at $249.99, you can get a great Labor Day deal on these headphones and purchase them for only $149.99. That’s a whole $100 off of a great pair of reliable earphones from one of the best audio equipment manufacturers in the world.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are some of the best earbuds available for purchase. They come with some of the best noise-canceling technology you can find and a great portable charging case that will never leave you wanting more battery.

They’re normally priced at $249 but this Labor Day weekend you can get them for just $219. That’s a tidy $30, 12% discount on headphones that you can use in the gym, on the way to work, or just relaxing at home. No matter how you want to use your AirPods, they’re a great pick for every situation.

Labor Day Deals Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much can I save on Labor Day tech deals?

The savings can vary greatly depending on the type of product and the retailer. You might find discounts ranging from 10% to 50% or more on certain items.

Can I combine Labor Day discounts with other promotions or coupons?

It depends on the retailer's policy. Some retailers may allow you to stack discounts, but others might have restrictions. Always check the terms and conditions or contact customer service to clarify.

Do Labor Day tech deals include the latest models?

Yes, you can often find discounts on the latest models of tech products during Labor Day sales. Retailers use these events to clear out older inventory and introduce new models.

How do I ensure I'm getting a good deal on Labor Day tech purchases?

To ensure you're getting a good deal, research the original price of the product, compare prices across multiple retailers, read reviews, and consider the specifications and features that matter most to you.