Zayn Malik Opens Up About One Direction in First Interview After 6-Year Hiatus

Zayn Malik has been keeping things pretty private after he decided to leave One Direction eight years ago. He decided to take a step back from the spotlight, avoiding interviews to protect his mental health. But now that the singer is getting ready to release new music, specifically his single “Love Like This,” he is ready to enter the game once more. The new single is set to release on July 21.

Malik announced he was doing his first interview in six years, appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. In a teaser clip that was posted on the podcast’s Instagram, Zayn revealed why he decided to come back to the spotlight. “I feel like we were so overexposed in the band that that’s why I took the time that I have to not even necessarily do interviews,” he revealed.

Malik also opens up about being a first-time father after he welcomed his daughter with Gigi Hadid in 2020. The singer revealed he credits his daughter for giving him the confidence to get back in the spotlight once again.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example for her,” he stated. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview. I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this, and I want her to look at me and be like, ‘Yo, my dad’s doing this!’”

One Direction was one of the biggest boy bands from 2011 to 2015. They instantly became a hit after appearing on The X Factor in 2010, finishing third and signing with Simon Powell’s label. The band, composed of Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, was an instant success releasing a total of five albums. As of 2020, the group has sold over 70 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

During their active years, they also embarked on four world tours, made a documentary, two concert films, and had a total of four No.1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Malik surprised several fans after he announced he was ultimately leaving the band before the release of their fifth studio album. “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight,” Malik said in a statement back in 2015. The new interview is said to reveal the exact reason why Malik decided to leave the popular group, wanting to get away from the stereotypes.

The complete interview with Call Her Daddy will be available on Wednesday, July 12.

