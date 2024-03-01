Best of The Boss: New Career-Spanning Bruce Springsteen Compilation LP Due Out in April

A collection of noteworthy songs Bruce Springsteen has released during his 50-plus-year career will be released in multiple formats on April 19. Best of Bruce Springsteen will be available as an 18-track CD or two-LP set, and as a deluxe 31-song digital release.

Videos by American Songwriter

The physical versions of the album will feature such early classics as “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” and “Hungry Heart,” as well as mid-career hits like “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A,” “Brilliant Disguise,” “Human Touch,” and “Streets of Philadelphia.”

[Buy Bruce Springsteen Tickets]

Springsteen’s acclaimed 1982 acoustic album Nebraska is represented on the comp by “Atlantic City.” A few standout tracks from Bruce’s post-2000 era also are included, among them the title tracks to his album The Rising (2002) and Letter to You (2020).

The deluxe version offers a deeper dive into The Boss’ catalog, features the same 18 tracks on the CD and two-LP editions, as well as 13 additional songs. Among the added tunes are such gems as “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy),” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” “Prove It All Night,” “The River,” “Glory Days,” “If I Should Fall Behind,” “The Wrestler,” and “We Take Care of Our Own.”

[RELATED: Watch Bruce Springsteen Make a Rare Acting Cameo on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm]

More Details About the Compilation

Best of Bruce Springsteen’s cover features arrives a black-and-white photo taken by Eric Meola during the Born to Run sessions. The album also includes new liner notes penned by Springsteen archivist Erik Flannigan.

The compilation can be pre-ordered now. Amazon is offering an exclusive red-vinyl version of the two-LP package.

Springsteen’s 2024 Tour Plans

Best of Bruce Springsteen will arrive shortly after Springsteen and his E Street Band kick of their hotly anticipated 2024 tour.

The trek begins with a U.S. leg that kicks off March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The tour then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

The Boss and company also have a fall tour of Canada lined up. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Best of Bruce Springsteen LP & CD Track List:

“Growin’ Up” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” “Born to Run” “Thunder Road” “Badlands” “Hungry Heart” “Atlantic City” “Dancing in the Dark” “Born in the U.S.A” “Brilliant Disguise” “Human Touch” “Streets of Philadelphia” “The Ghost of Tom Joad” “Secret Garden” “The Rising” “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” “Hello Sunshine” “Letter to You”

Best of Bruce Springsteen Digital Deluxe Track List: