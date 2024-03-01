Sigur Ros Announces US Tour in 2024 with Wordless Music Orchestra

Ethereal alternative outfit Sigur Ros and famed 41-piece band Wordless Music Orchestra played a few shows together in 2023, but it looks like US-based fans will get to enjoy a more extended tour in 2024. This Sigur Ros 2024 tour will kick off in September to celebrate the Icelandic group’s upcoming studio album, Átta.

The dual tour will start on September 19 in Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Cathedral Theatre. However, this first stop on the tour will feature the Detroit Symphony Orchestra instead of Wordless Music Orchestra. The tour will end on October 4 in Austin, Texas at the Bass Concert Hall.

If you’re interested in tickets to this magical event, you can sign up for presale through Sigur Ros’ website. Presale registration is due by March 3 at 11:59 pm local time, and the presale event starts on March 5 at 10:00 am local time. General on-sale will start on March 8 at 10:00 am EST on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. There will also be additional presale events through Ticketmaster. However, if you missed the presale events, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see what’s available.

Átta is Sigur Ros’ first album release in nearly a decade. Fans can expect to hear tracks from the upcoming album with the stunning musical backdrop of Wordless Music Orchestra, plus a setlist that will likely include some of Sigur Ros’ older work.

This short tour is going to be a big deal for US fans, so get your tickets before they sell out!

September 19 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre (with Detroit Symphony Orchestra, without Wordless Music Orchestra)

September 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

September 25 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

September 28 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

September 30 – Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 4 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Photo by Mark Metcalfe

