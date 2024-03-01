Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour 2024: How To Score Cheap Tickets

Even casual country fans have heard about Jelly Roll’s massive headlining tour that’s coming up this year, and the boundary-pushing singer/songwriter’s presale event just ended. But if you’re still looking for affordable tickets to the Jelly Roll 2024 Tour, you’re in luck! The Beautifully Broken Tour (with support from Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay) still has a ton of general on-sale tickets available for dates throughout the US.
The upcoming tour will start on August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Delta Center. Pending any additional final dates, the tour will end on October 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center.
So what options do fans have for cheap tickets? You might have some luck on Ticketmaster, but we recommend seeing what’s available over on Stubhub. Since Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform, you might get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value. Currently, it looks like tickets are starting at around $60.
Just keep in mind that the longer you wait, the more expensive tickets will be to see Jelly Roll. Head over to Stubhub ASAP to get your hands on cheap tickets!
Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates
August 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
August 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
August 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
August 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
September 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
September 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
September 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
September 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
September 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
September 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
September 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
September 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
September 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
September 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
September 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
September 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
September 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
September 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
September 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
October 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
October 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
October 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
October 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
October 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
October 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
October 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
October 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
October 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena
October 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
October 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
October 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
