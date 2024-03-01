Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour 2024: How To Score Cheap Tickets

Even casual country fans have heard about Jelly Roll’s massive headlining tour that’s coming up this year, and the boundary-pushing singer/songwriter’s presale event just ended. But if you’re still looking for affordable tickets to the Jelly Roll 2024 Tour, you’re in luck! The Beautifully Broken Tour (with support from Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay) still has a ton of general on-sale tickets available for dates throughout the US.

The upcoming tour will start on August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Delta Center. Pending any additional final dates, the tour will end on October 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center.

So what options do fans have for cheap tickets? You might have some luck on Ticketmaster, but we recommend seeing what’s available over on Stubhub. Since Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform, you might get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than face value. Currently, it looks like tickets are starting at around $60.

Just keep in mind that the longer you wait, the more expensive tickets will be to see Jelly Roll. Head over to Stubhub ASAP to get your hands on cheap tickets!

August 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

August 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

August 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

September 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

September 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

September 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

September 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

September 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

September 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

September 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

September 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

September 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

September 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

September 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

September 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

October 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

October 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

October 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

October 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

October 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

October 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

October 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

October 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

October 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

October 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Photo by Theo Wargo

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.