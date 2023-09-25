7 Best Orange Amps of 2023

Orange amps stand out from the rest of the pack in just about every way. From their iconic visual design to their unmistakably distinct tone, it's no wonder these amps have been sought after for decades by beginners and pros alike.

If you're looking to get your hands on one of these amps, then you could have a somewhat confusing journey ahead of you. After all, while Orange amps may all look similar on the outside, their internal specs are vastly different from one another.

Fortunately, this article will cut through all the noise by explaining everything you need to know about Orange amps so you can easily find the perfect one for you.

We've hand-picked the seven best Orange amps and our number one spot goes to the Orange Crush 35RT for its incredible value and versatility.

After seeing these recommendations, the buyer's guide, and the FAQs, you'll be an expert in all things Orange.

Best Orange Amps

1. Best Overall Value – Orange Crush 35RT

SPECS

Price: $299

$299 Type: Solid State Amp

Solid State Amp Total Power: 35 watts

35 watts Controls: 3-band EQ, Volume, Gain, Reverb

The Orange Crush 35RT is a remarkably user-friendly combo amp that delivers an incredible tone. What makes this amp such a great buy is its balance of attractive features at a sensible price point.

It has two channels, clean and dirty, but between these two channels, you have a considerable amount of tone control. With separate knobs for clean volume, dirty volume, and gain, you can fine-tune your clean tone and your distorted tone to your heart's content.

Also included are a three-band EQ and built-in spring-coil emulation reverb. With all these controls, the Crush 35RT is extremely capable while still being one of the most user-friendly amps on the market!

Best of all, you know you're getting the distinctive, instantly recognizable tone that has become known as "the Orange sound." Variations of this tone can be found on countless influential records throughout the last 50 years of rock music, including records from Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and Slipknot.

That dependability is really what earned this amp the number-one spot on the list. It's not often that you can find an amp that sounds this good, with this little hassle, for such a low price. The built-in tuner doesn't hurt either.

As a 35-watt combo amp, it allows for a plug-and-play experience that's about as simple as it gets. It's just the right size to be used for practicing at home, jamming in garages, or playing shows in small venues. This makes it ideal for most players, especially those in the intermediate stages of their guitar journey.

2. Best Combo Amp for Gigs – Orange Crush Pro CR60C

SPECS

Price: $599

$599 Type: Solid State Amp

Solid State Amp Total Power: 60 watts

60 watts Clean channel controls: Volume, Bass and Treble

Volume, Bass and Treble Dirty channel controls: Volume, Bass, Middle, Treble and Gain

Volume, Bass, Middle, Treble and Gain Global controls: Volume and Reverb

Many guitar players are looking for a combo amp that they can use to play live shows -- whether those shows are on the road or local. The Orange Crush Pro CR60C is the perfect amp for gigs. It's durable, easy to use, and, oh yeah, extremely powerful.

Let's analyze what makes the Crush Pro CR60C so well-suited for live shows. First, it's the power behind the amp. At 60 watts, it is capable of enough volume to fill a medium-sized venue. With this much power, the amp is able to handle just about anything short of sold-out stadiums.

What's more, there's a lot of clean headroom, so you can crank the volume to almost full without causing any unwanted distortion, even on the clean channel. Orange amps, in general, do a great job of maintaining the definition of your notes, even when a lot of overdrive or gain is applied.

The Orange Crush Pro CR60C offers even more tone control capabilities than the Crush 35RT. It includes three different reverb settings (plate, hall, and spring), an FX loop, separate EQ controls for the clean and dirty channels, and a master volume control.

Even more impressive is the fact that all these controls are laid out in a remarkably simple way. Aesthetically pleasing and straightforward to use, the Crush Pro CR60C continues the Orange tradition of making musicians' lives easier.

The convenience factor makes this a more appealing choice than an amp head and cab for most touring musicians. Instead of having to lug around two separate units, you have everything you need in one amp that weighs about 45 pounds. As a solid state amp, it's also lighter and more durable than comparable tube amps.

3. Best Amp Head – Orange Rockerverb 100 MkIII

SPECS

Price: $2,349

$2,349 Type: Tube Amp Head

Tube Amp Head Total Power: 100 watts

100 watts Controls: 3-band EQ, Gain, Volume (Channel 1), 2-band EQ and Volume (Channel 2)

The Rockerverb 100 MkIII is everything people love about the classic Orange sound, presented in a modern package. This is a top-of-the-line amp head that has enough power to handle just about any cab you throw at it. 100 watts in a tube-powered head is, to put it simply, an insane amount of power.

Seasoned guitarists will already be familiar with the pros and cons of tube amps vs solid state amps, but for newcomers, it can be a confusing topic.

Tube amps, which came first, use hollow glass tubes that heat up and vibrate in response to an electrical input signal. The result is a well-rounded, vintage-sounding tone that a lot of classic rock fans really love.

Another important aspect of tube amplification is that it requires less electricity than solid state amplification. As such, a 100-watt tube amplifier can produce a much larger signal than a 100-watt solid state amplifier.

In practical terms, this means that the Orange Rockerverb 100 MkIII will allow you to play just about any venue, provided you have the right cabinet to accompany it.

Of course, at over $2,000, this amp head would not be the right fit for the average guitar enthusiast. Hobbyists and beginners will be much better off with a more affordable combo amp.

But for seasoned pros who want genuine tube amplification and plan to play sizable shows, this may be the best amp head you can buy.

4. Best Orange Cab – Orange PPC412-C Cabinet

SPECS

Price: $1,349

$1,349 Type: Speaker Cab

Speaker Cab Total Power: 240 watts

No list of amps would be complete without a great cab. While amp heads handle the preamp but need a speaker to actually generate the sound, a cab does all the amplifying but does not have a preamp.

While this makes them less convenient than combo amps, it also makes them more widely compatible in certain scenarios. Cabs can be hooked up to any amp head that has enough wattage, so there are some situations where having a cab will actually save you time.

If multiple guitarists plan to use the same stage, but they all have their own preferred tone settings, then a cab will enable them to plug in their own separate amp heads.

This way, they can carry their required tone settings with them without having to switch to a new amp every time they want to hit the stage.

Most cabs are also not designed to be portable in the way that combo amps are because they tend to be a lot heavier and more powerful.

If a cabinet makes sense for you, then the Orange PPC412-C is a fantastic choice. It has 4 x 12" Celestion Vintage speakers that provide a classic British-sounding tone.

Pair it with an Orange amp head for that iconic Orange sound, or use it with your other amp heads if you already like your tone settings.

With 240 watts of power, the PPC412-C can pack an extremely loud punch. Most venue owners will have no trouble at all cranking this cab as loud as they need it to go. And since it's Orange, the guitar parts it amplifies will maintain clarity and definition even at super-high volumes.

5. Best Orange Bass Amp – Orange Crush Bass 100

SPECS

Price: $599

$599 Type: Solid State Amp

Solid State Amp Total Power: 100 watts

100 watts Controls: Active 3-band EQ, Frequency, Volume, Blend, Tuner, -6dB pad

Unsurprisingly, Orange bass amps are just as well-made as their guitar amps!

The tonal characteristics of low frequencies are not very discernible by nature, but Orange still manages to create bass tones that cut through the mix in impressive ways.

The Orange Crush Bass 100 is the most powerful variant of Orange's most recent line of bass amps, and it has everything a bass player needs.

The two most important aspects of a bass amp are the loudness and the tone. If your bass signal is too quiet, your band's songs will be left feeling flimsy and lacking impact. But if your tone is trash, people may find the bass grating or overwhelming.

Fortunately, the Orange Crush Bass 100 is both loud enough and versatile enough to make just about any bass player happy.

This 100-watt bass amp has a 15-inch speaker with enough volume to cover all your needs -- from practicing at home to playing shows in crowded venues. It has a reflex port for extended low-range handling. In addition, it has a three-band EQ and an FX knob.

Between all these controls, you'll be able to quickly fine-tune your bass tone so that it sits just right among all the other instruments.

The FX knob will allow you to add just a bit of fuzz, which will help the high end of the signal cut through the mix. In most cases, this will make your bass parts easier to hear without actually turning up the amplitude of the signal.

Alternatively, you can add a lot of crunch for songs that call for a gritty, distorted bass part. From clean to punchy, this amp has you covered.

6. Best Orange Amp for Beginners – Orange Crush 20RT

SPECS

Price: $199

$199 Type: Solid State Amp

Solid State Amp Total Power: 20 watts

20 watts Controls: 3-Band EQ, Volume, Gain, Reverb

Nothing is more exciting than trying out new amps for the first time. As you test the various options in your local music store, you may be drawn to the eye-catching and simple design of Orange amplifiers. When you plug in and play them, you'll probably be blown away by the sound quality as well.

The Orange Crush 20RT is a perfect amp for a beginner. It has everything there is to love about Orange Amps: great tone, user-friendliness, iconic design, and a sensible price point.

As a beginner, you'll probably be spending most of your time practicing or jamming with friends. With 20 watts of power, the Crush 20RT is perfect for exactly that.

When you're new to guitar, there is no need to pay the higher price tag for a louder amp since it will probably be a while before you're playing sold-out shows (but just keep practicing, and you'll get there). This amp is plenty loud for practicing and even playing shows at small venues like coffee shops.

It has all the tone controls you need while remaining simple to use. With a clean and dirty channel, a three-band EQ, and a spring emulation reverb, this amp has enough versatility to play genres of music ranging from smooth to heavy.

Additionally, the built-in tuner is extremely accurate and will save newcomers the headache of having to play with a guitar that is slightly out of tune (it's no fun!).

Amp durability is always important, but even more so for beginners because learning to properly take care of gear can be an adjustment.

The Orange Crush 20RT is a lightweight, well-constructed solid state combo amp. This means it's the most durable type of amp, and it's also highly portable and convenient; everything a beginner guitar player could want.

7. Most Budget-Friendly Pick – Orange Crush Mini

SPECS

Price: $75

$75 Type: Solid State Amp

Solid State Amp Total Power: 3 watts

3 watts Controls: Volume, Gain, Shape

Practice amps don't have to be pricey. The Orange Crush Mini is only $75, and although it's not very loud at only 3 watts, it still comes with the iconic Orange sound.

This is a great amp for first-time buyers who want a low-investment introduction to the world of guitar. It's also perfectly suited to play the role of a secondary amp for practice indoors without annoying the neighbors.

It's also the most portable amp on the list by far. At 6 inches tall and only 2 pounds, it's barely bigger than a tissue box. What's more, it is powered by a 9V battery, so there's no need to plug it into a wall outlet. Spontaneous jamming has never been more convenient.

The amount of features in the Orange Crush Mini is actually impressive, given its tiny size. As far as tone control, it offers a gain knob which can be used to go from clean to overdriven. It also has a volume knob and EQ knob that changes the shape of the sound.

And, like the other amps on the list, it comes with a very accurate chromatic tuner just to sweeten the deal.

All in all, the Orange Crush mini makes a great gift, has an endearing novelty factor, and is actually surprisingly powerful for its size.

Best Orange Amps Buyer's Guide

While they all look fairly similar on the outside, Orange amps are all quite different from one another. This buyer's guide will tell you the specifications that should matter most to you so that you can find the product that meets all your needs directly.

Here are the features to look out for in your search for the right Orange amplifier.

Intended Use

The first question to ask when looking for an amp is, how do I intend to use it? The most common uses for amps are solo practice, group practice/jam sessions, recording sessions, and live shows/gigs.

Live shows typically require the loudest amps, while quieter amps are still suitable for practicing and recording.

Wattage

After you've determined your uses for the amp, look at amps in the appropriate wattage range. Anything with 100 watts or more will be plenty loud for most shows, and practicing or jamming will be no problem at all.

50 watts is still loud enough for gigs at small to medium-sized venues.

Anything with less than 20 watts is probably not appropriate for gigs with a full band. Although you could still use them for shows in small, intimate settings.

Budget

There are Orange amps available in every budget range. You can spend less than $100, or you can spend more than $1,000. Decide on a reasonable budget for yourself by weighing how often you plan to use your amp and whether you'll use it professionally or recreationally.

Compatibility

Make sure your amp is compatible with your gear. For example, if you already have an amp head, then buying a combo amp would be redundant. Fortunately, Orange amps are generally compatible with any instrument, speaker, or other piece of gear you'll find, so long as you have the correct cables.

Warranty

Warranty options are a good idea because they make your purchase less risky. Especially for less experienced buyers, it can be a good idea to explore warranty or return policy options from your local music store or online vendor.

Look for manufacturer warranties or return policies from trusted sellers. Although it's rare, some third-party vendors will try to offer their own overpriced warranties and then be less than responsive when it comes time to uphold the warranty.

Product Condition

Buying new or used are both valid options. Just make sure the product's condition is as advertised. It's best to be able to test out your amp first, especially if you plan to buy a used one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Orange a reputable brand?

Orange is one of the most iconic and respected amp brands on the market. Other amp brands can be great as well, but none are known for their instantly recognizable tone quite like Orange.

What musicians have used Orange amps?

From the 1950s to today, countless musicians have used Orange amps. Some notable ones include Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder, Jim Root, and Fleetwood Mac.

Orange is also wildly popular among contemporary rock, punk, and metal bands because of its well-defined distorted tones.

Tube vs. solid state: What's the difference?

Tube amps generate sound with hollow glass tubes (or valves) that vibrate in response to an electrical signal to generate their own sound signal. The resulting vibrations are the amp's output.

Solid state amps generate sound with transistors, like many other modern speakers.

What type of amp is best for beginners?

Solid state combo amps are the ideal choice for beginners. They tend to be durable, convenient, and cost-efficient.

In Conclusion

One thing Orange amps are known for is their dependability. When it comes to design, tone control, and quality assurance, the lads at Orange are extremely consistent.

So when you walk out of the store with an amp like the Orange Crush 35RT, you know exactly what you're getting. And chances are you'll see why it was our #1 pick.

We hope you enjoyed this rundown of Orange's best amps available right now almost as much as you'll enjoy jamming on one of them!