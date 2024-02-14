A Circumstance Beyond Her Control: The Pretenders Postpone European Tour Due to Chrissie Hynde’s Injury

The Pretenders were preparing to mount a new tour of the U.K. and mainland Europe in the coming weeks, but the band has been forced to postpone the shows because of an injury to frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

“Hi All! We’re champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we’re gonna have to hold tight for a while,” Hynde wrote in a message on the band’s social media sites. “I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first. I was hoping I could limp through the next 6 weeks, but it’s just getting worse. (I’ll spare you the gory details…)”

The singer/songwriter added, “We will be rescheduling the postponed shows to later in the year. So sorry for the inconvenience but look forward to seeing you then.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has already rescheduled all nine of its previously announced U.K. dates, which were to have run from a February 24 show in Gateshead through a March 6 concert in Birmingham. Four new shows also have been added to the U.K. leg, which now will take place in October of this year.

About the Band’s Concerts in Mainland Europe

Meanwhile, new dates for The Pretenders’ 15 concerts in mainland Europe have not been announced yet. That leg had been mapped out from a March 9 concert in Stockholm, Sweden, through a March 30 gig in Liege, Belgium.

The Pretenders’ Other 2024 Shows

As of now, The Pretenders are slated to return to the road for a series of six European festivals in June and July. Among them is a June 21 appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The band also will be opening for the Foo Fighters at six major U.S. concerts in July and August. You can check out the group’s full itinerary at ThePretenders.com.

Tickets for most of The Pretenders’ 2024 shows are available now at various outlets, including StubHub.

About The Pretenders’ Latest Album

The Pretenders are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Relentless, which was released in September 2023. Like the band’s previous record, Hate for Sale (2018), all of the new album’s tracks were co-written by Hynde and lead guitarist James Walbourne. Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood contributed a string arrangement for the song “I Think About You Daily.”

