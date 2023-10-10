Best October Prime Day Microphone Deals

This Prime Day, Amazon is bringing you some of the best deals on microphones you’re likely to see all year.

On October 10 and 11, Prime members are eligible for some huge savings across the site, so there’s no time like Prime Day to get some deals on the gear you’ve been eyeing.

Check out our picks below for just the tip of the iceberg of the great deals on recording equipment that Amazon has to offer this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Recording Equipment Deals

1. Logitech for Creators Premium USB Gaming Microphone $90 (Was $129 | Save $40)



This Prime Day, elevate your recording setup with the Logitech for Creators Premium USB Microphone, now just $90, down from $129, a fantastic $40 savings! With its cool looking finish, it's the perfect aesthetic companion to your Aurora Collection gear.

The Yeti studio microphone, armed with Blue VO.CE effects and advanced voice modulation, transforms your audio and recordings into an entertaining masterpiece. Don't miss out on this prime offer!

2. Shure MV7 USB Microphone $200 (Was $311 | Save $111)

The Shure MV7 USB Microphone is now at an astonishing $200, down from $311, saving you a whopping $111! Offering dual USB/XLR outputs for flexible digital or analog recording, this mic is a dream for podcasters, streamers, and recording artists.

The intuitive touch panel and built-in headphone output ensure seamless control and monitoring. With optimized frequency response, experience rich and natural vocal reproduction. The ShurePlus MOTIV desktop application elevates your audio processing, while its rugged all-metal construction stands the test of time. Grab this deal and amplify your audio game!

5. Shure PGA27 Condenser Microphone $159 (Was $229 | Save $70)

Don't miss this Prime Member Exclusive deal on Shure PGA27 Condenser Microphone, now at a captivating $159, down from $229, saving you a significant $70!

Revel in the expansive dynamic range delivered by its large diaphragm cartridge, ensuring clear highs and robust lows. The cardioid polar pattern adeptly isolates the desired sound source while shunning unwanted noise.

The high-pass filter and -15dB switchable attenuator add layers of control for pristine audio capture, making it a stellar choice for both budding and seasoned audio enthusiasts. Grab it now and level up your recording game!

Effortlessly capture pristine audio with the Shure VP83 Camera-Mounted Condenser Shotgun Microphone, now just $139, slashed from $198—saving you a sweet $59 this Prime Day!

Its highly directional super cardioid/lobar polar pattern immaculately captures intended sounds while dismissing unwanted noise. Experience superior RF immunity against audio artifacts and enjoy a shock-free audio recording thanks to the integrated Rycote Lyre shock mounting system.

With a whopping 125 hours of battery life from a single AA battery, it's a prime choice for continuous, high-quality audio capture. Grab this Prime Member exclusive deal and amplify your recordings!

Best Prime Day Recording Equipment Deals FAQ

Are there significant discounts on recording equipment during Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon often offers substantial discounts on recording equipment during Prime Day. You can find deals on items like microphones, audio interfaces, headphones, studio monitors, and more.

Can I expect to find deals on popular recording equipment brands during Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon typically includes products from well-known recording equipment brands like Focusrite, Shure, Audio-Technica, PreSonus, and others in their Prime Day deals.

How can I find the best recording equipment deals on Prime Day?

To find the best recording equipment deals, you can visit Amazon's "Prime Day Deals" page, filter results by the "Electronics" category or "Recording Equipment" subcategory, and sort by "Discount - High to Low." Additionally, you can set up Amazon Deal Alerts or use third-party deal-tracking websites to receive notifications when specific recording equipment models go on sale.

What types of recording equipment are typically on sale during Prime Day?

Prime Day features discounts on various types of recording equipment, including microphones, audio interfaces, studio headphones, MIDI controllers, digital audio workstations (DAWs), and more.

Is it a good idea to buy recording equipment online without trying it first?

Buying recording equipment online can be convenient, but it's essential to research the specific model, read reviews, and, if possible, watch or listen to audio demonstrations to ensure it meets your recording needs. Some sellers also offer return policies that allow you to return recording equipment if it doesn't meet your expectations.

Can I expect deals on recording equipment accessories like microphone stands, pop filters, and cables during Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon often offers deals on recording equipment accessories, including microphone stands, shock mounts, pop filters, XLR cables, and more during Prime Day.

Are there any special discounts for Prime members beyond the general Prime Day deals?

Occasionally, Amazon may offer additional discounts or early access to certain recording equipment deals for Prime members. Check for any exclusive Prime member offers on the Prime Day Deals page.

Do Prime Day recording equipment deals have limited quantities, and should I act quickly to purchase items?

Yes, Prime Day deals can sell out quickly because they are often available in limited quantities or for a limited time. It's advisable to act promptly if you find recording equipment that you're interested in, as popular items may run out of stock.

What is the return policy for recording equipment purchased on Prime Day?

Amazon's return policy generally applies to recording equipment purchased on Prime Day. Check the specific product listing for information on the return window and any restocking fees.

Can I use Amazon gift cards or promotional credits on Prime Day recording equipment purchases?

Yes, you can use Amazon gift cards and promotional credits toward your Prime Day recording equipment purchases, just like any other day of the year.

Remember to check Amazon's official Prime Day page for the most up-to-date information, as policies and deals may change from year to year.