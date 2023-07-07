7 Best Rock Guitars of 2023

The term "rock music" means a lot of different things to a lot of people, and since I happen to be getting paid by the word, I'll indulge you with just a few of the various forms rock music can take.

You've got your classic rock, alternative rock, hard rock, soft rock, punk rock, pop rock, indie rock, yacht rock, kraut-rock, prog rock, folk rock, glam rock, grunge, psychedelia, and of course, your ol' fashioned rock and roll (famously shown to soothe the soul).

That's a lot of ground to cover for a "best rock guitars" list. But here we'll show you some of the best guitars typically associated with certain genres, with the general understanding that rock is whatever you want it to be and that, ultimately, any guitar can be used for the unique version of rock music that you decide to create.

Our list begins way back at the beginning of time rock music, back to Leo Fender and his Fender Telecaster.

Best Rock Guitars

1. Best Rock & Roll Guitar – Fender American Professional II Telecaster

SPECS

Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Roasted Pine

Roasted Pine Neck Material: Maple Neck

Maple Neck Neck Shape: Deep C

Deep C Pickups: V-Mod II Tele Single-coil

V-Mod II Tele Single-coil Number of Frets: 22, Narrow Tall

If you had a plethora of gigs coming up across several genres and could only bring one guitar out with you, a Fender Telecaster would be a pretty good place to start.

And with the Fender American Professional II Telecaster, you get the iconic look and performance of a tele in an upgraded design specifically tailored towards today's performing musicians.

Following up on the successful American Professional series, Fender's design team set out to improve on the original.

The result is the American Professional II Telecaster, featuring several upgrades that push the classic guitar design to new heights. V-Mod II Tele Single coil pickups provide detailed clarity while capturing that iconic Tele twang.

The Deep C neck, with its "super-natural" satin finish, narrow tall frets, and contoured neck heel provide a comfortable, fast-playing neck.

The classic-looking 3-saddle top-load/string-through bridge has a vintage vibe with a modern touch of enhanced flexibility.

The Fender Telecaster is a classic for a reason, and the Fender American Professional II Telecaster is our pick for best rock & roll guitar.

Browse more telecaster guitars in our best telecasters article.

2. Best Classic Rock Guitar – Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Electric Guitar

SPECS

Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Slim taper

Slim taper Pickups: Gibson 60s Burstbucker Humbucker

Gibson 60s Burstbucker Humbucker Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

Les Paul revolutionized music with his invention of the solid-body electric guitar, and since that fateful day in 1952, the rock world has been enamored with his invention.

The Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s Electric Guitar brings the vintage vibe of classic Les Paul guitars with the luxuries of modern upgrades.

It all starts with the solid mahogany body and neck, seen here in a beautiful bourbon burst, matched perfectly with the Burstbucker pickups.

These vintage-style pickup magnets (and period-correct unmatched windings on the bobbins) help capture the warm and subtle historical variations in true humbucker tone.

Its fast playing SlimTaper neck offers great comfort and playability, while its silky rosewood fretboard is accented with Plek'd frets. Typically reserved for top-dollar custom guitars, the pleking process levels off the frets with pinpoint precision.

Unlike many of today’s polyurethane-finished guitars, the thin nitrocellulose lacquer used for the Gibson Les Paul Standard 60s model not only gives off an instant vintage vibe but also enhances the guitar's tonal quality.

The Gibson Les Paul is an unquestionably iconic electric guitar, and the Standard 60s model does right by the legacy and history associated with its namesake.

3. Smoothest Rock Guitar – Gibson ES-335 Semi-Hollowbody Electric Guitar

SPECS

Body Type: Semi-hollowbody

Semi-hollowbody Body Material: Maple/Poplar

Maple/Poplar Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Rounded C

Rounded C Pickups: Calibrated T-Type Humbuckers

Calibrated T-Type Humbuckers Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

The first “thinline” archtop of its kind, the historic Gibson ES-335 is considered the standard for semi-hollowbody guitars to this very day. Its impeccably smooth sound lends itself to many genres, such as jazz, blues, and of course, rock.

The ES-335 features high-quality tone woods: 3-ply maple/poplar/maple top and back, with a solid maple center block and a premium mahogany neck.

Its rounded C-shape mahogany neck and pearloid-inlaid rosewood fingerboard provide a super smooth and comfortable playing experience.

Gibson’s Calibrated T-Type humbucking pickups are paired with the company’s hand-wired control assembly, ensuring that the instrument's legendary tone comes through crystal clear.

Expert craftsmanship and attention to detail make the Gibson ES-335 an ideal instrument for electric guitar players of almost any genre.

4. Best Indie Rock Guitar – Guild Starfire III w/ Vibrato

SPECS

Body Type: Hollowbody

Hollowbody Body Material: Laminated Mahogany

Laminated Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Vintage Soft "U"

Vintage Soft "U" Pickups: Guild LB-1 Humbucker

Guild LB-1 Humbucker Number of Frets: 20

Look at you, you indie rocker! You've willingly walked off the beaten path, and you're not interested in mainstream appeal. Your taste is unique, and you have a style all your own. Naturally, you need a guitar that fits that aesthetic - classic but not overdone, unique but versatile.

The Guild Starfire III is a timeless-looking rock guitar that gives you organic, rich tone. A member of the Guild's Newark Street Collection, the Starfire III hollowbody is based on Guild's classic design of the 1960s.

The "Little Bucker" LB-1 pickups leave a sonic footprint that's the perfect mix between single-coil twang and vintage-style humbucker warmth and bite. The 3-way pickup selector gives you more than enough tonal options to find your perfect sound.

The Guild vibrato tailpiece can be used for extra expressive playing, either on rhythm or while ripping a solo. And at just under 2" deep, the Starfire gives you the feel and unmistakable warm tone of a hollowbody without feeling too bulky. The thinner body is also less prone to intense feedback issues.

The Guild Starfire III is a beautiful electric guitar that can get you modern or classic rock sounds. Here's a helpful hint: try pairing it with flatwound strings for an even darker, warmer sound.

5. Best Guitar for Those About to Rock – Gibson SG Standard

SPECS

Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Shape: Rounded

Rounded Pickups: 490 R/T Humbuckers

490 R/T Humbuckers Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

The Gibson SG Standard can be summed up in one word, "legendary." Whether it's Angus Young of AC/DC, Pete Townshend and The Who live at Woodstock, or Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, the Gibson SG has been found on stages across the world since it was first introduced in 1961.

With its lightweight mahogany body, fast-action mahogany neck, and rosewood fretboard, you'll get incredible warmth and playability in a timeless-looking package.

The matched 490 Gibson humbucker pickups provide bite and clarity and have been boosted with a bit more upper-midrange, perfect for dialing in a mean, snarling tone.

The guitar's nitrocellulose finish allows the instrument to breathe and will age in a way that many modern guitar's polyurethane finishes simply won't allow.

The Gibson SG is an iconic piece of rock & roll history and a worthy addition to any arsenal.

6. Best Country/Folk Rock Guitar – Gretsch G6120T-59 Vintage Select Chet Atkins

SPECS

Body Type: Hollowbody

Hollowbody Body Material: Laminated Maple

Laminated Maple Neck Material: Maple

Maple Neck Shape: Vintage V

Vintage V Pickups: TV Jones Classic Humbucker

TV Jones Classic Humbucker Number of Frets: 22, Vintage Small

If you're looking for the iconic sound of bands like The Byrds, The Beatles, or Neil Young, there's a good chance you're looking for the Gretsch G620T.

The classic Gretsch tones can be found in this period-accurate recreation of a 1959 Chet Atkins hollwbody electric guitar.

Much of the guitar's tone comes from its use of maple wood, which is one of the most lively, bright, and colorful tonewoods available.

Its twangy, snappy tone is captured beautifully through the TV Jones Classic humbucker combo, which was also designed to match the humbuckers found in Gretsch guitars of the 1950s and 60s.

The Bigsby tailpiece will help add a smooth and expressive vibrato to your playing. This guitar is a beauty, and it's ideal for rock, country, folk, or rockabilly.

7. Most Timeless Rock Guitar - Fender Player Stratocaster

SPECS

Body Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Body Material: Alder

Alder Neck Material: Maple

Maple Neck Shape: Modern C

Modern C Pickups: Player Series Alnico V Strat Single-coil

Player Series Alnico V Strat Single-coil Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

You've seen it, you've heard it, you love it. The Fender Stratocaster is an iconic instrument synonymous with rock and roll. It's a classic guitar with a truly timeless look and sound.

The Fender Player Stratocaster combines the guitar's sleek, elegant lines with the perfect blend of vintage and modern features.

From the classic comfort-contoured alder body and gloss polyester finish to its 3-ply parchment pickguard and a trio of Player Series Alnico 5 Strat single-coil pickups, the Player model strat brings a legendary instrument into the 21st century.

22 medium jumbo frets on a fast-playing modern C-shaped slim neck give you comfort and control.

Highly playable and shockingly affordable, the Fender Player Stratocaster stands out from some of the more pricey guitars on our list in that it's truly the choice of the working musician.

Best Rock Guitars Buyer's Guide

We're thrilled you're in the market for a new guitar; you're on an exciting and rewarding new journey. Here are some things to keep in mind when browsing electric guitars.

Budget

For starters, you should set a clear budget range before you start shopping. Electric guitars come in a wide price range, and knowing your budget will help you narrow down your options.

There are decent instruments available at low price points, but often with guitars, the old saying does ring true: you get what you pay for.

Body Type

Electric guitars come in various types, such as solid-body, semi-hollow, and hollow-body.

Solid-body guitars are the most common and versatile, while semi-hollow and hollow-body guitars offer different tonal characteristics. Choose the type that aligns with your preferences and needs.

Neck Profile & Scale Length

Neck profiles can vary, and each has its own feel. Try different neck profiles to find one that fits your hand comfortably.

Scale length refers to the distance between the bridge and the nut and affects the string tension and overall playability.

Picking Up?

Pickups are crucial for the sound of an electric guitar. There are various types, including single-coil and humbucker pickups.

Single-coil pickups offer a brighter and cleaner sound, while humbuckers provide a warmer and thicker tone. It all comes down to personal preference.

Hardware

Examine the guitar's hardware, such as the tuners, bridge, and knobs, to ensure they are of good quality and function properly.

Look for any signs of poor craftsmanship or flaws in the guitar's construction. This is the area most often affected by cost-cutting measures.

And remember, if you love the way an instrument plays, you can always upgrade the hardware later as your budget allows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does wood type really make that much of a difference?

The choice of body wood affects the overall tone and resonance of the guitar. Popular tonewoods for rock guitars include mahogany, alder, and maple.

Mahogany is known for its warmth and sustain, often found in guitars used for heavier styles. Alder provides a balanced tone and is pretty commonly found in guitar bodies. Maple offers bright and snappy characteristics, commonly used for necks.

Should I get a guitar with a whammy bar?

Tremolo systems can add expressive possibilities to your playing, allowing for dive bombs and pitch modulation, as well as subtle swelling and atmospheric textures. However, they can also affect tuning stability and generally require more maintenance.

If you're interested in using a tremolo system, make sure to choose a guitar with a reliable and stable system, such as a Bigsby or Floyd Rose.

What string gauge should I use?

String gauge is a matter of personal preference and playing style. However, for rock music, many players prefer medium to heavy gauge strings (e.g., 10-46 or 11-48).

These thicker strings provide more sustain and can handle aggressive playing and drop tunings more effectively.

Which is the better pickup: single coil or humbucker?

There is no right answer. Both single-coil and humbucker pickups can work well for rock, depending on the specific sound you're after.

Single-coils offer a brighter and more articulate tone, ideal for classic rock or a bluesy sounds. Humbuckers, on the other hand, provide a thicker and more powerful tone, suitable for heavier rock and metal genres.

Conclusion

As Neil Young once so eloquently put it, "hey hey, my my, rock and roll will never die." Whether you're a purist or pushing the boundaries of a sub-genre, rock music has been a cultural touchstone for over 70 years, and there's no end in sight.

There are literally thousands of guitars on the market that would work just fine under the far-reaching umbrella of "rock guitar," but we've chosen seven of the most universally recognizable and respected guitars to help get you started.

If you're a metalhead looking for a more hard-rocking list, we've got you covered here.

Our top pick is the classic Fender Telecaster, which is about as versatile a guitar as they come. Happy hunting and happy playing!