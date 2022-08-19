7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.

1. “Hotel California” by the Eagles (1976)

Welcome back to the ’70s. And, just as the Eagles said, it’s an era where you can check out any time you like / But you can never leave!

2. “Dream On” by Aerosmith (1973)

Famous for Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler’s trademark screams, among other things, “Dream On” is a staple song in the rock world. Tyler also wrote the song, and to do so, he had pulled inspiration from his early experiences with his father, who was a classically trained pianist. In Tyler’s memoir, he remembers playing beneath his father’s piano—”that’s where I got that ‘Dream On’ chord-age,” he wrote.

3. “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” by Pink Floyd (1979)

What is rock music without some anti-establishment lyrics? Explicitly written to inspire individualism and scrutiny, “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” is just one reason why Pink Floyd’s catalog carries a unique timelessness.

4. “Baba O’Riley” by The Who (1971)

Commonly mistaken to be titled “Teenage Wasteland,” The Who’s 1971 hit “Baba O’Riley” is a delightfully weird mix of electronic and hard rock elements. Don’t cry / Don’t raise your eye / It’s only teenage wasteland, Roger Daltrey sings.

5. “Layla” by Derek and the Dominos (1970)

Derek and the Dominos—composed of members Eric Clapton, Bobby Whitlock, Carl Radle, Jim Gordon, Dave Mason, and Duane Allman—released only one studio album, but it was one for the rock history books. That album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs included the song “Layla,” which was written about Clapton’s desire for George Harrison’s first wife Pattie Boyd. Clapton and Boyd would later marry after the latter’s divorces from the Beatle.

6. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen (1975)

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is not only among the most popular rock songs of the ’70s but often joins the ranks of the most popular songs to date. As far as what Freddie Mercury wrote the song about, that’s up for interpretation. “What is Bohemian Rhapsody about, well I don’t think we’ll ever know and if I knew I probably wouldn’t want to tell you anyway, because I certainly don’t tell people what my songs are about,” Mercury said in an interview on the DVD release of the band’s greatest hits.

7. “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (1973)

Like many rock songs of this era, “Free Bird” winds and wails for several minutes more than the popular two-and-a-half-minute pop standard. The song was released on the band’s debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), and features some pretty epic guitar solos.

Main photo of Aerosmith by Zack Whitford