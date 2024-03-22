5 Best iPad Stands for Musicians in 2024

You’ve probably heard of “iPad kids”, right? Well, here at American Songwriter, we’ve identified a new species: the iPad musician.

If you’re a musician in this day and age, the iPad has probably become an indispensable tool for you. From backing tracks to reading sheet music, an iPad is great for those who work with music.

For this reason, you need to find a reliable stand to place your valuable device. Let 2024 be the year for us musicians in which we forget about resting our iPads against a water bottle while we play!

If you’re looking for the best iPad stand, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll review the best stands out there as well as the pros and cons of the different models that are floating around on the market.

We also included a Buyer’s Guide where you will find out what to look for when buying the best iPad stand for your needs.

Our #1 pick is the IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand because it is an adaptable option that can attach to any standard mic stand and is designed to last.

So, if you want to start 2024 with a new iPad stand, keep reading! We’ll guide you through all the models.

Best iPad Stands for Musicians

SPECS

Compatibility: Holds any iPad with screen ranging in size from 7” to 12.9” with case on.

Holds any iPad with screen ranging in size from 7” to 12.9” with case on. Holding Bracket Width: 153.5mm (min) - 220.8mm (max) / 6” (min) - 8.7” (max)

153.5mm (min) - 220.8mm (max) / 6” (min) - 8.7” (max) Material: Thermoplastic

Its design is ideal for those who need a stand on stage, as it can attach directly to all microphone stands. With the IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand, you’ll never forget your lyrics again on stage!

Another feature that sets this model apart is its tablet holder. Since it’s universal, you can fit almost all iPad models in it. So, if in the future, you decide to upgrade your iPad, your stand will definitely rise to the challenge.

Since it’s compact and lightweight, we can tell it was made with a touring musician in mind. If you need an easy-to-carry stand, the IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand is the best choice. You can just stick it in your backpack and you won’t even know it’s there until showtime.

The only downside of this model is that it’s made of plastic and, while plastic is durable, it’s not the best material for a stand that is meant to travel in a backpack.

Other than that, the IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand is a great option if you’re looking for an adaptable stand that can travel with you and won’t take up too much space in your backpack.

What Could Be Improved

The material is not the best

Most Adaptable iPad Stand Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Floor Stand Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Floor Stand The Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Floor Stand is the most versatile stand on our list. Its gooseneck design allows you to tilt your iPad in all the weird angles you want. Why We Love It As versatile as it gets Compact Highly adjustable

SPECS

Compatibility: Compatible with devices from 4.7 inches to 12.9 inches in screen size.

Compatible with devices from 4.7 inches to 12.9 inches in screen size. Material: Made of premium solid aluminum alloy.

Made of premium solid aluminum alloy. Height Adjustment: Adjustable height from 51.2 inches (130cm) to 63 inches (160cm).

Want to practice on the couch, in the shower, or upside down? Don’t worry, the Lamicall stand can take it!

This model can also adapt to hold almost all iPad models, which is great if you plan on upgrading your iPad down the line.

Also, since the gooseneck can be folded, this model doesn’t take up too much space when you’re not using it. Maybe it’s not the best model to travel with, but, if you wanted to, you could certainly take it with you on the road.

The only downside of this model is that it’s not as stable as we’d like. When the gooseneck is fully extended, sometimes the stand wobbles a little bit.

However, this shouldn’t be a problem if your iPad is not too big. We’d only avoid this model if we had a big iPad, but most models are small, so that shouldn’t be a problem!

Overall, the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Floor Stand is the most versatile model on our list. Unlike a traditional music stand, you can use the Lamicall in almost any position you like and then fold it and it won’t take up too much space.

What Could Be Improved

Could be more stable

Best 2-In-1 iPad Stand Viozon Stand Viozon Stand This Viozon Stand takes the prize for multifunctionality. It can accommodate both an iPad and a laptop at the same time, and you can adjust the height and angle of each device. Why We Love It Multifunctional Great mobility Use iPad & laptop at once

SPECS

Compatibility: Tablet holder: Fits devices from 4.5" to 13" screen size. Laptop tray: Fits laptops from 12" to 17".

Material: Premium solid aluminum alloy.

Premium solid aluminum alloy. Height Adjustment: Adjustable height from 825mm to 1290mm (32.5" to 50.8").

Since it comes with wheels at the base, you can roll it around wherever you want in your studio.

Also, since it is meant to be used with two devices at once, this model comes with an interesting feature not seen in other models on this list: slots on the arms to keep cables organized.

This may seem trivial to most users, but, if you work with more than one device at a time, you know how uncomfortable it is when the cables get tangled or lost in the mess.

The only negative thing about this model is that it’s a bit bulky, but that should be expected of a stand that can hold two devices at once. As long as you don’t plan to travel with it, you should be fine.

Overall, the Viozon Stand is multifunctional, adjustable, and mobile. It’s perfect for those musicians who work in a studio with more than one device at one.

What Could Be Improved

Bulky

Best Tripod iPad Stand Aureday Tripod Aureday Tripod The Aureday Tripod is designed for smartphones and iPads. An adapter is all it takes to change from one device to the other. Why We Love It Lightweight Simple to use Portable

SPECS

Compatibility: Expandable to accommodate tablets up to 13 inches.

Expandable to accommodate tablets up to 13 inches. Material: Aluminum.

Aluminum. Maximum Height: 64 inches (162.5 cm)

What we love about this model is that it’s very light and can be carried around in a bag. Since its legs are foldable, you can adjust the height as you please and make it very compact when you’re traveling.

Also, the design is pretty straightforward, so it’s very easy to set up and use.

What we think could be improved is its height range. Since it’s so portable, the legs only extend to around 64 inches, which is less than ideal if you need to practice while standing up.

Overall, the Aureday Tripod is a versatile model that can take both an iPhone and an iPad, just not at the same time. Also, it’s light and portable, so you can take it with you everywhere you go.

What Could Be Improved

Limited Adjustability

Best Tabletop iPad Stand Twelve South Compass Pro Twelve South Compass Pro It's hard to find a stand as reliable as the Twelve South Compass Pro. Its simple yet sturdy design won't let your iPad fall. You can definitely trust this design with your valuable device. Why We Love It Premium design Great stability Sturdy build

SPECS

Compatibility: Compatible with all iPad models.

Compatible with all iPad models. Material: Aluminum.

Aluminum. Dimensions: Folded: 2.4" x 1.8" x 9.8" (6.1 cm x 4.6 cm x 24.9 cm) Unfolded (portrait mode): 4.7" x 1.8" x 9.3" (12 cm x 4.6 cm x 23.6 cm) Unfolded (landscape mode): 9.8" x 1.8" x 4.7" (24.9 cm x 4.6 cm x 12 cm)



It comes with three viewing angles, which means you can adapt your iPad to a comfortable position.

Also, it folds flat, which means you can store it almost anywhere.

You should keep in mind, however, that this model is on the expensive side, so it’s not the best option if you’re on a budget.

Overall, the Twelve South Compass Pro is a reliable and sturdy tablet stand that won’t let your iPad fall. If you plan to travel with your stand, this could be the perfect option for you as it’s very compact.

What Could Be Improved

On the expensive side

Best iPad Stands for Musicians Buyer's Guide

Before buying an iPad stand, make sure it is compatible with your iPad model. Check if it has a universal fit and the maximum inches the stand can accommodate. We know it sounds obvious, but checking this feature before buying is key and sometimes people forget to do it!

Also, check if the stand has an adjustable angle and if it’s sturdy. When you’re trusting a stand with a valuable piece of equipment like an iPad, it’s better to be safe than sorry and check its reliability.

Finally, if you plan to take your stand with you when you travel or when you’re on stage, check how compact it is and how much it weighs.

Compatibility

Before you start looking for stands, measure your iPad. You’ll probably be able to find its specs online as well.

This sounds obvious, right? Well, here’s the trick: if you have a case for your iPad, factor in the added thickness! You shouldn’t have to take the case off your iPad every time you use your stand, so it’s always better to find a stand that can take those extra millimeters.

Also, in this case, weight matters. A stand may be able to accommodate your iPad’s dimensions, but it may not be able to handle its weight. For this reason, don’t forget to check the stand’s weight limit.

Adjustability

What are you going to use your stand for? Will you travel with it or keep it in one spot? These are questions you need to ask yourself before you buy an iPad stand.

If you plan to use it in different setups, for example, you’ll probably need a good range of motion. You’ll need a stand that allows you to adjust the height and tilt and rotate as much as you want.

Make sure the height adjustment has a lock! You don’t want your iPad to slip or fall while you’re using it!

Stability

As we said earlier, if you’re going to trust a stand to hold your expensive equipment, it better be reliable.

A great way to check this is to see what the stand’s made of as some materials are better than others at keeping your iPad safe. A base made of aluminum or steel will be way more stable than a plastic base, for example.

The weight distribution is also a key element when it comes to stability. A wider base means a lower center of gravity, and this, in turn, means the stand will be less prone to tipping over.

This is especially important if you like to tilt your stand in weird angles.

Finally, we recommend looking for stands with pads or textured surfaces in order to prevent your iPad from sliding out.

Portability

When it comes to portability, weight and size matter. Of course, a light and small iPad stand will be better for traveling than a big one, right?

You should also pay attention to how the stand folds. Some stands have complex folding mechanisms that take too long to assemble. Look for a stand with a simple, easy-to-assemble mechanism to make your life easier!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the different types of iPad stands for musicians?

In this article, we’ve already covered most models, but let’s order the information:

First, we have mic stand adapters, a model that, as its name suggests, attaches directly to your mic stand so that you can use your iPad while you perform. They’re very convenient for musicians on stage, but they’re a risky option for those who have heavy iPads as the stand may not be sturdy enough.

Second, we have floor stands. These stands come with a sturdy base that won’t let your iPad fall to the floor that easily. You can also adjust their height to your liking. The main con of this model is that it’s pretty bulky and uncomfortable to carry around.

Third, we have desktop stands. This is the best option for travelers as, in general, these stands are light and easy to carry. The only con we see is that their height adjustment is limited, so they probably wouldn’t be the best option to use on stage, but they could be great for practicing.

Finally, we have gooseneck stands. This model is the perfect definition of versatility. Their flexible head means you can adjust it to any angle you want, which is perfect if you need to read sheet music while you play. However, they’re not as stable as we’d like, especially when their arm is fully extended.

There are a few more models out there, but we believe these are the most relevant and useful ones. Again, as we said in the previous section, you should choose the model that best fits your needs.

What are some safety tips for using an iPad stand with a valuable device?

First things first, check the weight capacity of the stand before you buy! Make sure your stand can safely hold your iPad. Can you imagine if your iPad was too heavy? It’d be a disaster.

After that, before you put your iPad in place, make sure the stand is on a sturdy surface that’s not wobbly.

The last step, though it may seem a bit obvious, is to check your stand before you put your iPad on it. Is it loose? Are the joints in good condition?

Remember it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

How durable is an iPad stand? Can it withstand frequent use and transportation?

The durability of your stand depends on a few factors including the material it’s made of, how you care for it, and the model.

High-quality materials will always last longer. As we said in the previous section, stands made out of aluminum or steel tend to be more durable than those made of plastic.

Also, how you care for your stand plays a significant role in its durability. This not only has to do with the classic imperatives “don’t throw it around,” “don’t drop it,” etc. A stand’s durability has a lot to do with how much weight you put on it. If you overload it, it could bend over time and eventually break.

Finally, the model also plays a role in how long your stand will last. The simpler the better: complex designs that come with more joints have a higher chance of breaking than simpler designs. The latter may not be as sophisticated but they’re a reliable choice.

Conclusion

Before buying iPad stands, don’t forget to check if they’re compatible with the iPad you own. Also, think about the scenarios in which you’ll be using your stand. If you’ll travel with it or move around a lot, you should probably get a light and small design.

If you’re going to trust a stand to hold your expensive equipment, it better be reliable, so don’t forget to check the materials and the overall design of the model you want to buy.

If you’re looking for an adaptable option that can attach to any standard mic stand and is designed to last, then the IK Multimedia iKlip Xpand is the best option for you. That’s why it’s our #1 choice.

If you want a model that can carry your iPad as well as your laptop, we suggest you try the Viozon Stand. This model is multifunctional, adjustable, and mobile; a perfect option for those musicians who use more than one device when making music.