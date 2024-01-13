‘The X Factor’ Fan-Favorite To Compete in ‘American Idol’ Season 22

British singer Scarlett Lee was the runner-up on the U.K. singing competition The X Factor in 2018. Now, she’s heading across the pond to compete in the upcoming season of American Idol.

Lee, a soulful 26-year-old singer from Surrey, England, posted a lengthy note on her Instagram page discussing the latest chapter in her singing career.

“I started my journey of singing as a young girl, when my dreams were just fairytales spoken about to my parents […] ‘one day when I’m older I want to achieve this & achieve that,’” she wrote. “[F]ast forward a few years I’ve achieved so much on my list and @americanidol was one of the big ones for me.”

She then encourages her fans to tune in to ABC and Hulu on Sunday, February 18, to watch American Idol’s season 22 premiere, “to see if I get the golden ticket!”

Lee continues, “I can truly say I’m proud of myself because no matter the knock backs … no matter the no’s … no matter the situations I never gave up, I always fought for my dream because that’s the thing in life I wanted the most.”

She adds, “Remember dreams are there to make reality so go get it! No matter what it takes have faith in God have faith in yourself and you’ll do it.”

Lee’s Featured in American Idol Teaser Trailer

You can see a brief glimpse of Lee in a teaser trailer for the new American Idol season, which ABC.com posted, as well as the show’s X page. In the clip, we see the judges declare, “You’re going to Hollywood,” and the camera then cuts to a smiling Lee clapping excitedly.

Lee’s History on The X Factor

As reported in U.K. newspaper The Sun, Lee first appeared on The X Factor in 2017. She made it to the show’s Six Chair Challenge stage. She returned for the 2018 season and ended up finishing second behind the winner, Dalton Harris.

Harris posted a comment on Lee’s Instagram about her upcoming American Idol appearance that reads, “Couldn’t be prouder of you.” She responded, “Always and forever will be proud of you.”

You can check out a video featuring highlights of Lee’s X Factor performances on the show’s official YouTube channel.