8 Best Trumpets of 2023

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, buying a new musical instrument can be pretty overwhelming, and trumpets are no exception.

The process of buying a trumpet can sometimes feel like a whole new melody to learn. But no need to fret! This article will help you find the best trumpet for you.

Playing the trumpet nurtures discipline and opens a world of musical expression. As you improve your skills, you'll be able to tell stories and express emotions.

In this article, we’ve picked 8 of the best trumpets, from affordable picks to high-end options. We're here to guide you in discovering the ideal trumpet that aligns with your playing style and budget.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for a trumpet.

Our #1 pick is the Yamaha YTR-2330 because it is an affordable yet high-quality option, perfect for beginners and intermediate players. It’s easy to play and produces a vibrant sound.

Best Trumpets

1. Best Overall – Yamaha YTR-2330

SPECS

Key: Bb (B-flat)

Bb (B-flat) Bore Size: ML (medium-large)

ML (medium-large) Bell Diameter: 123mm (4 7/8")

123mm (4 7/8") Pistons/Valves: Monel alloy valves

The Yamaha YTR-2330 trumpet earns our #1 pick because of its clear sound and affordability. Its medium-large bore gives it a full sound and contributes to an easy trumpet-playing experience, which makes it a great option for beginner and intermediate players.

This Bb trumpet produces a well-rounded and balanced sound and has great sound projection and tonal clarity. These features make it a versatile instrument, perfect for students exploring different musical genres.

Also, this trumpet maintains a good pitch across different registers, which helps you have more control over the sound.

When it comes to quality, the Yamaha YTR-2330 sets a high standard. Its construction is solid and reliable, and it can definitely withstand the wear and tear from student use. Also, its yellow brass bell helps produce a vibrant sound.

Another feature worth mentioning is that it comes with the Yamaha 11B4 mouthpiece, a very comfortable and easy-to-use mouthpiece for beginners.

Overall, the Yamaha YTR-2330 is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly trumpet that has a vibrant sound.

While it may not offer the same depth as higher-end professional models, the YTR-2330 can definitely hold its own among other intermediate-level trumpets.

2. Best User-Friendly Trumpet – Jupiter JTR700

SPECS

Key: Bb (B-flat)

Bb (B-flat) Bore Size: 0.460" (11.68mm)

0.460" (11.68mm) Bell Diameter: 4.8" (123mm)

4.8" (123mm) Pistons/Valves: three stainless steel pistons

The Jupiter JTR700 was designed with beginners in mind. This yellow brass trumpet is user-friendly and has a smooth and responsive touch, which makes it a great companion for those just starting their trumpet journey.

Compared to other beginner trumpets within its price range, the Jupiter JTR700 stands out for its reliable build quality. This trumpet is made with robust materials, which means it can handle the wear and tear of everyday practice.

Also, this Bb trumpet features an ergonomic design and responsive valve action, allowing you to play with fluidity. Its design is great for building proper techniques and simplifying the transition between notes.

The main difference between the Jupiter JTR700 and the Yamaha YTR-2330 lies in their tone: the latter is known for its well-balanced and versatile sound, while the former often has a slightly warmer tone.

Overall, the Jupiter JTR700 offers good value for its price and is a reliable trumpet for beginners. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly student trumpet, this could be the way to go!

3. Best Professional Trumpet – Bach Stradivarius 180S37

SPECS

Key: Bb (B-flat)

Bb (B-flat) Bore Size: 0.459" (11.66mm)

0.459" (11.66mm) Bell Diameter: 4.8" (122.24mm)

4.8" (122.24mm) Pistons/Valves: Monel pistons

The Bach Stradivarius 180S37 is a professional trumpet known for its mellow sound. Its medium-large bore produces a resonant tone with a perfect balance of brightness and richness.

Also, this Bb trumpet offers great control and responsiveness, allowing you to play with great precision. It also has a quick response across all registers.

What sets this Bach trumpet apart is its versatility. This professional trumpet can adapt to different musical styles and genres without a problem: from classical to jazz music, it can truly handle it all. Its tonal flexibility allows you to explore a wide range of sounds.

Overall, the Bach Stradivarius 180S37 is undoubtedly the best professional trumpet. Investing in this professional trumpet is investing in a journey: its warm sound, impeccable intonation, and versatility make it a top choice among professional musicians.

4. Best High-End Trumpet – Bach AC190S

SPECS

Key: C

C Bore Size: 0.462’’

0.462’’ Bell Diameter: 4.81’’

4.81’’ Pistons/Valves: Monel pistons

When you play the Bach AC190S, you can really feel the level of expressiveness this professional trumpet can achieve. Its beautiful tonal colors make every note come alive.

One of the best features of this trumpet is that it offers effortless responsiveness and impeccable intonation: each note is produced with clarity and accuracy.

In addition, while the Bach AC190S excels in classical and orchestral settings, it can also adapt to various musical genres. So whether you're a classical or jazz musician, this professional trumpet will meet your artistic demands without a hitch.

The main difference between the Bach AC190S and the Bach Stradivarius 180S37 also lies in their sound. The AC190S trumpet tends to produce a brighter and more focused sound, while the Stradivarius professional trumpet offers a warm tone with a broader sound projection.

If you take your craft seriously, the Bach AC190S is a true investment in your musical journey. Bach trumpets usually have great quality, but this silver-plated professional trumpet takes the brand to the next level.

Its distinctive rich sound, impeccable intonation, and excellent playability make it a top choice among professionals.

5. Best Budget Trumpet – Jean Paul USA TR-330

SPECS

Key: Bb (B-flat)

Bb (B-flat) Bore Size: 0.459" (11.66mm)

0.459" (11.66mm) Bell Diameter: 4.8" (123mm)

4.8" (123mm) Pistons/Valves: three stainless steel valves

The Jean Paul USA TR-330 is a great trumpet for beginners and intermediate players. It's well-made, easy to play, and has a good projection.

The sound quality of this Jean Paul USA trumpet is impressive, especially considering it is a student trumpet. While it may not have the depth of a professional trumpet, it certainly holds its own in terms of sound projection.

When it comes to a beginner trumpet, durability is essential, and the TR-330 meets this requirement very well. This trumpet is made out of yellow brass, and it was designed to withstand the bumps and knocks that can occur during daily practice.

Also, the TR-330 is specifically designed to be lightweight, allowing young students to play comfortably.

Overall, the Jean Paul USA TR-330 is a great choice for beginner trumpeters: it is easy to play, affordable, and durable. It provides everything a young player needs to start learning to play the trumpet on the right foot.

6. Best Versatile Trumpet – Yamaha YTR-8335RS

SPECS

Key: Bb

Bb Bore Size: 0.459’’

0.459’’ Bell Diameter: 4.75"

4.75" Pistons/Valves: Monel pistons

The Yamaha YTR-8335RS is a professional trumpet known for its versatility and projection. Since it offers a wide range of dynamic possibilities, it’s a great trumpet for professional trumpet players looking for an instrument that can handle a variety of musical styles.

The Yamaha YTR-8335RS produces a rich and resonant tone that fills the room with its warmth. It has an impeccable intonation, which allows for precise pitch control and blending with other musical instruments.

Also, this professional trumpet is meticulously built and features a hand-hammered yellow brass bell, which contributes to the instrument's vibrant sound.

Overall, the Yamaha YTR-8335RS’ captivating sound and versatility make it one of the best professional trumpets out there.

The combination of high-quality materials and precise construction results in a professional trumpet that delivers superb sound.

7. Best Intermediate Trumpet – Getzen 590-S

SPECS

Key: Bb (B-flat)

Bb (B-flat) Bore Size: 0.460" (11.68mm)

0.460" (11.68mm) Bell Diameter: 4.75" (120.65mm)

4.75" (120.65mm) Pistons/Valves: three nickel-plated nickel silver pistons

The Getzen 590-S was built with intermediate players in mind. It is the perfect choice for those looking to transition from a beginner-level trumpet to a more advanced instrument.

The 590-S produces a distinct sound that sets it apart from the other trumpets on this list. Thanks to its medium-large bore, it offers a great blend of warmth, projection, and tonal richness.

Also, this model includes features specifically designed to enhance the playing experience for intermediate players: it offers a balanced resistance, smooth valve action, and accurate intonation. These features contribute to its overall playability and responsiveness, providing a solid foundation for players.

Overall, while each reviewed trumpet has its own unique qualities, the Getzen 590-S stands out as an excellent choice for intermediate players. This intermediate trumpet is perfect for those seeking a trumpet with exceptional sound and features specifically tailored to their needs.

8. Best Lightweight Trumpet – Eastar Bb Trumpet

SPECS

Key: Bb

Bb Bore Size: Medium (0.447 inches)

Medium (0.447 inches) Bell Diameter : 4.7 inches

: 4.7 inches Piston/Valves: Monel pistons

The Eastar Bb Trumpet is known for its affordability, making it a popular choice for beginners. It is designed to be lightweight and easy to transport, which is very convenient for kids who need to carry their brass instruments to and from lessons.

Another feature that is perfect for beginners is the trumpet’s easy-to-blow nature. This trumpet is perfect for players still developing their embouchure and technique.

Also, the Eastar Bb Trumpet typically comes with essential accessories such as a mouthpiece, valve oil, and cleaning cloth so that beginners don't have to worry about anything but learning to play.

Finally, this Bb trumpet offers versatility in sound projection so students can freely explore different musical genres and styles.

Overall, the Eastar Bb Trumpet is ideal for those seeking a cost-effective option to begin their trumpet journey. Its lightweight nature makes it an ideal trumpet for young players who are just starting out.

Best Trumpets Buyer's Guide

When shopping for a trumpet, there are several things you should keep in mind: sound quality, durability, your skill level, and your budget.

Sound Quality

Before buying a trumpet, it’s important that you play the instrument to feel its tone, responsiveness, and overall sound. You should look for a trumpet that produces a resonant sound and has good projection.

Durability

Look for well-constructed instruments made from quality materials such as brass or silver. A sturdy trumpet will better withstand regular use and should last longer.

Skill level

Different trumpet models are designed for specific skill levels and playing requirements. Are you a beginner, intermediate, or professional trumpet player?

Beginners should look for a trumpet that is easy to play and maintain, while intermediate and advanced players may want a trumpet with a more complex sound.

Budget

Trumpets can range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. It's important to set a budget taking into account the features, quality, and longevity of the instrument, as well as your personal needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between student, intermediate, and professional trumpets?

The main difference between these three types of trumpets is their construction and sound quality.

Student trumpets are designed to be easy to play and maintain, so they often have simplified features and medium-small bore sizes to make playing easier.

Also, they are typically made with lower-quality materials, such as yellow brass, so they tend to be more affordable than professional-level trumpets. However, they may not have the best sound quality.

Intermediate trumpets are made with higher-quality materials, such as gold, brass, or silver. These trumpets produce a better sound quality and have a better responsiveness than student trumpets.

They are usually more durable, so they are a good choice for players looking to improve their skills and want a trumpet that will last for a few years.

Finally, professional trumpets are meticulously crafted with premium materials, and they have advanced features like reverse leadpipes or specific bell shapes.

A professional trumpet produces the best sound quality and has the best projection and responsiveness. These trumpets can be quite expensive, but their craftsmanship is unparalleled.

Ultimately, the best trumpet for you will depend on your playing level and your budget.

What is the average lifespan of a trumpet?

If properly maintained, the average lifespan of a trumpet is about 50 years. However, if you take good care of it, your trumpet can last for much longer. Some trumpets have been known to last for over 100 years, for example.

A student trumpet, which is often made with cheaper materials, may have a shorter lifespan compared to a professional trumpet, but with responsible use, it can still last for several years.

It's important to keep the trumpet clean, oil its valves regularly, and store it properly in order to maintain its performance.

Can I upgrade or modify my existing trumpet to enhance its performance?

Yes, most trumpets can be upgraded.

Higher-quality trumpets are constructed with components that can be modified, such as interchangeable leadpipes, removable bells, or adjustable thumb rests.

However, don't forget that not all trumpets are designed with a lot of upgrade options in mind. For instance, student trumpets are generally designed to be more durable and affordable for beginner players, so they put less emphasis on customization.

What accessories should I consider purchasing alongside my trumpet?

When buying a trumpet, you should consider getting a case to keep it safe. A case is essential for protecting your trumpet from damage. Look for a case that is the right size for your trumpet, and that has enough compartments for your other accessories.

A cleaning kit is also essential for keeping your trumpet clean and in good condition. The better care you take of your trumpet, the longer it will last. A basic cleaning kit should include valve oil, slide grease, and a cleaning swab.

It’s also a good idea to buy a music stand to hold your music while you’re playing and a metronome to develop a steady sense of rhythm and timing when you’re learning a new piece.

Finally, a mute is another great accessory to have, especially if you like to play around with different music genres. A mute allows you to alter the sound of your trumpet. There are many different types of mutes available, so it’s important to choose one that is the right type for the music you are playing.

What is the proper way to care for a trumpet?

The first and most important tip to take care of your trumpet is to clean it regularly. A buildup of dirt and moisture can damage your instrument more than you can imagine.

Use a cleaning swab to clean the inside of the tubing, a valve oil to lubricate the valves, and avoid using abrasive materials that can damage the finish.

It’s important that you oil the valves regularly to keep them moving smoothly and prevent them from sticking.

Also, as we mentioned in the last question, whenever you’re not using your trumpet, you should keep it in its case to avoid damage.

Don’t forget to empty the water valves after using your trumpet to get rid of any built-up moisture.

Conclusion

When shopping for a trumpet, don’t forget to take into account its sound quality and durability and your skill level and budget.

Student trumpets are often cheaper, and they're designed to be easier to play, making them more accessible for beginners.

Intermediate and professional trumpets, on the other hand, come with a higher price tag due to their higher quality and generally require more air pressure to produce a fuller sound.

If you’re a beginner or intermediate player looking for an affordable yet quality trumpet, consider the Yamaha YTR-2330. This trumpet is one of the most reliable trumpets out there. It produces a rich sound and has a reliable intonation.

If you’re willing to invest in a professional trumpet that will help you reach your full potential, the Bach Stradivarius 180S37 is, by far, the best option. This trumpet is a true work of art: from its meticulous craftsmanship to its outstanding sound quality, it produces the kind of sound that can truly bring your music to life.