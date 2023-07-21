Barack Obama Shares His Summer Playlist Featuring Ice Spice, Bob Dylan

Former President Barack Obama has shared the latest list of songs he’s listening to this summer—something that’s become an annual tradition. Indeed, every year, the former POTUS posts his favorite media and this summer that list includes 41 tracks by some big names of the past as well as some new up-and-comers.

The newer artists include Jorja Smith, Ice Spice, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, SZA, Boygenius, Rosalia, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae and more. The list of more established bands features the Pretenders, Nas, Ella Fitzgerald, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder and Ike & Tina Turner.

One of the songs on the list is Luke Combs’ recent cover of Tracy Chapman’s hit “Fast Car.” The crossover hit has garnered Chapman a No. 1 country hit for her song, which was released in 1988.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” wrote Obama. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

It’s become a fun tradition to find out who the former president is enjoying and many of the artists included get a big kick out of his recognition. Last year, Obama cited songs by Drake, Vince Staples, Aretha Franklin, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, and Rakim.

Rounding out his favorites, Obama also shared his list of books he’s been enjoying. “Here’s some books that I’m reading this summer,” he added. “Check them out and let me know what I should be reading next.

“With so many books being banned across the country, @DPLA has launched The Banned Book Club to give readers access to e-books that have been banned,” he continued. “Learn more at http://TheBannedBookClub.info.”

Check out the three tweets here below from the podcaster, author and former President.

Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images