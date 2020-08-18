Beth Macari Premieres Acoustic Edition of Her Smooth Single, “I Promise”

Beth Macari hasn’t let 2020 slow her down. Soon after releasing her charity single “I Am” with all sales going to If U Care Share, this UK singer/songwriter is now releasing the acoustic version of “I Promise (That I got you).”

The velvety acoustic edition of “I Promise” oozes a raw strength that allows it to become a beautiful companion to Macari’s first release of the song. Her harmonies and supporting acoustics are expertly married in a way that makes you want to snap along. The lyrics also provide a comforting message while simultaneously reinforcing Macari’s unique sound. Listen to this audio premiere and read American Songwriter’s exclusive quote from Macari below to find out more.

“‘I Promise’ was the beginning of a new chapter for me, where I allowed myself to write the music I love without trying to please anyone else,” she said. “It’s the first of five singles that carry the theme of honesty and self-acceptance.

“Doing an acoustic version of the song was definitely special. I feel like this version allows fans a closer and deeper connection to my lyrics. I hope that the powerful message of this song can connect with people dealing with the same things.”