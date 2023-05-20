Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Team Up For First Time Since 2016 on “America Has a Problem” Remix

It’s probably worth taking a look around. Is the world still standing? It’s possible everything just came crashing down—that’s how seismic the recent pairing of artists Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar can feel. Indeed, the two got together for a new remix of the Queen B. song, and, thankfully, the world is still standing.

The collaboration is the first for the singer and rapper since the 2016 offering “Freedom” from Beyoncé’s LP, Lemonade. Now, the two have gotten together for a new version of the song, “American Has a Problem,” from Beyoncé’s 2022 hit LP, Renaissance. The song, released Friday (May 19), features an ’80s dance club feel. Quick percussion and 808 sounds. Then Lamar comes in, spitting quick.

Lamar raps, My momma told me that the money outgrew you / My horoscope said I’m really out my noodle / I’m troublin’, I’m puzzlin’, it’s sudoku / Say B, yes, America got a problem / Kicked up, choosing love, well, they chose violence.

The two giants seem to get along well together on a track—to say the least.

In 2017, Lamar spoke to Rolling Stone about working with Bey. Speaking about her sense of choice, he said, “How particular to be about your music. She’s a perfectionist. Think about the BET performance. She was very particular—the lighting, the camera blocking, the transition from the music to the dancing. It was confirmation of something I already knew.”

Check out the new track in which Lamar calls himself “honorary Beyhive,” below.

In other Lamar news, his Big Steppers Tour, in support of his latest LP Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, became the highest-grossing rap tour ever. Lamar was also recently announced as a headliner for the upcoming Austin City Limits festival.

Photo by Kevin Winter/BET/Getty Images for BET