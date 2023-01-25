Big Thief Adds Dates to North American Tour

Indie folk-rock outfit Big Thief has extended the North American run of their extensive world tour in support of their latest release, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

The global trek, which the band first embarked on in late 2022, has already seen stops in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Their next stop is the United States, kicking off the month-long leg on January 31 in Burlington, Vermont. The band will take on Europe this spring, then traipse across North America once again for an additional nine dates.

The handful of new dates will include a stint co-headlining major amphitheaters alongside Lucinda Williams. See a full list of North American shows, below, with added dates in bold. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is currently in the running for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Jan. 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

Feb. 2 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

Feb. 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Feb. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #

Feb. 9 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #

Feb. 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

Feb. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

Feb 12 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory #

Feb. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #

Feb. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

Feb. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Feb. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #

Feb. 21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #

Feb. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Feb. 25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

Feb. 26 – Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater #

March 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

July 17 – Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

July 18 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

July 19 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

July 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

July 31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

Aug. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

Aug. 4 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Aug. 5 – Seattle, WA @ Maymoor Amphitheater *

# = w/ Buck Meek

% = w/ L’Rain

* = w/ Lucinda Williams

Photo by Alexa Viscius / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR