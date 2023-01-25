Dave Matthews Band Announces Tour, New Album ‘Walk Around The Moon’

Dave Matthews Band has a lot in store for fans this summer.

The acclaimed jam band announced a new 2023 tour with myriad dates as well as a forthcoming LP, Walk Around The Moon, which is set to drop on May 19. To celebrate all that, the band released its first single from the new record, “Madman’s Eyes.”

Tickets for the new tour go on sale to the general public on February 17. Pre-sale for the new LP is available HERE.

The news of the upcoming tour comes with a bonus to music fans who are also environmentally conscious. For years, Matthews and crew have had a partnership with The Nature Conservancy, which has led to three million trees being planted in the name of the band since 2020.

That partnership is continuing this year, with Matthews and Co. pledging a total of four million trees. Fans can help by opting to donate $2 per ticket to plant a tree with the organization’s mission of planting a billion over the next few years. For more details, visit dmbtrees.org.

DMB also will offset carbon emissions for band travel with the assistance of REVERB, which works to provide climate-positive tours for bands.

Dave Matthews Band’s album track list and upcoming tour dates are below.

Walk Around The Moon Track List:

1. “Walk Around The Moon”

2. “Madman’s Eyes”

3. “Looking For a Vein”

4. “The Ocean and the Butterfly”

5. “It Could Happen”

6. “Something to Tell My Baby”

7. “After Everything”

8. “All You Wanted Was Tomorrow”

9. “The Only Thing”

10. “Break Free”

11. “Monsters”

12. “Singing From the Windows”

Dave Matthews Band 2023 Tour Dates:

5/9 – Mexico City, DF – Auditorio Nacional

5/11 – Monterrey, NL – Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13 – Guadalajara, JAL – Teatro Diana

5/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/30 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/3 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Photo by Sanjay Suchak / Courtesy Shore Fire Media