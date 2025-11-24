‘The Voice’ Announces Performers for Its Season 28 Finale

The Voice is going to close out season 28 with a bang! The competition series has tapped Khalid and XG to perform during its upcoming finale, People reported.

Videos by American Songwriter

Khalid has yet to share what he’ll sing on the show. The 27-year-old singer put out his most recent album, After the Sun Goes Down in October.

As for XG, which is comprised of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA, the group confirmed to the outlet that they’ll perform their song “GALA” during the episode.

The performance will mark the girl group’s TV debut in the U.S. Additionally, it’ll take place just weeks ahead of the release of their debut LP, THE CORE – 核.

What to Know About The Voice Season 28

On The Voice‘s Nov. 24 episode, the Knockout Round will come to a close. Afterwards, coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will each be left with four members on their teams.

Next week, the Playoffs will kick off. During this round, fans will find out which singer will get to perform at the Rose Parade after getting honored with a Mic Drop Button push from their coach.

As for the main competition, the stakes are incredibly high. Each coach can only move forward with one contestant. In addition to the four coach-selected singers, America will be tasked with voting through two more contestants to the live finale.

Those six singers will perform live for America’s votes on Dec. 15. The next night, after performances from Khalid and XG, the winner of The Voice season 28 will be announced live.

Each coach has a special reason to chase victory.

Bublé is in search of the elusive three-peat. If he wins, he’ll have won three consecutive seasons of the show. He’ll also have come out victorious in every season on which he’s appeared.

Horan is also in the hunt for his third win. Though he didn’t appear on three back-to-back seasons, if he wins season 28, he’ll be the victor of all the seasons on which he’s coached.

Meanwhile, McEntire is looking to spoil Bublé and Horan’s perfect record, while Snoop is seeking his first-ever victory on The Voice.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Art Streiber/NBC