Jason Aldean’s Wife Delivers an Honest 6-Word Response for Why They Skipped the CMA Awards

While the CMA Awards offered a night full of country music and some unforgettable performances, country music’s biggest night was missing a few big names. Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the CMAs celebrated the careers of Cody Johnson, Zach Top, Vince Gill, and numerous others who won. But even with Morgan Wallen nominated for Entertainer of the Year, he decided to skip the event. It wasn’t only Wallen as Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, also missed the celebration. And according to Brittany, there was a reason for it.

With Aldean being the voice behind hit songs like “My Kinda Party”, “Dirt Road Anthem”, and “Whiskey Drink”, one might think he would be the first in line for the CMAs. But that wasn’t the case as the night started without the Aldeans present. Instead of traveling to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Brittany posted pictures of her Miami trip with Aldean.

Allowing fans to ask her questions, one person wanted to know why they decided to skip the CMAs this year. Not giving a long answer, Brittany just wrote, “Not much love for that one.”

Jason Aldean’s History With The CMA Awards

The lost love between the Aldeans and the CMAs might have something to do with the singer’s career. Having recorded over two dozen No. 1 hits, it seemed the CMAs rarely showed Aldean any love. Throughout his career, he only held two awards from the CMAs. They were Album of the Year for My Kinda Party and Musical Event of the Year for “The Only Way I Know.”

Given his stardom, one might believe Aldean at least won Male Vocalist of the Year once. But nope – Aldean hasn’t even won the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

It can be hard to imagine Aldean not winning the Entertainer of the Year Award, but in the eyes of the CMAs, there were a few other artists more qualified.

Aside from the Aldeans, Wallen, Eric Church, and Jelly Roll skipped this year’s big event. But while most had scheduling conflicts, Brittany made it crystal clear why she and Aldean didn’t attend the CMAs.

(Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)