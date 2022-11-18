Bikini Kill Announce 2023 Tour Support

Bikini Kill embarked on an expansive 2022 international tour after a reunion in 2019, which marked their first full shows since 1997. They’ll hit the road once again for their 2023 rescheduled North American tour, which includes an additional show in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a newly announced date in Chicago.

The band also reveal the support acts that will be heading on the road with them. Hurry Up, H.C. Mc.Entire, Brontez Purnell and Mannequin Pussy, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, Soup Activists and Snooper will join Bikini Kill’s tour throughout 2023.

The upcoming shows will see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass, along with guitarist Sara Landeau.

Active from 1990 to 1998, Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band that started in Olympia, WA, and later moved to Washington, DC. Credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early ’90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live shows, Bikini Kill encouraged women and girls to start bands as a means of cultural resistance.



Bikini Kill started touring in June 1991, serving up their radical feminist punk rage to crowds across the U.S., as well as made their way through Europe, Australia and Japan. The band recorded and released three albums. The re-issued Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, is available on vinyl and CD for the first time since it went out of print seven years ago.

They also uploaded their entire catalog on streaming services last fall. Now available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes landmark releases from 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now! to 1998’s compilation album The Singles, which features production, guitar and vocals from Joan Jett.

Bikini Kill 2023 North American Tour Dates:



3/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up

4/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up

4/3: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. Mc.Entire

4/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

4/6: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Mannequin Pussy

4/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

4/9: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner w/ Brontez Purnell

4/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ Brontez Purnell

4/12: Montreal, QB @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/14: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/16: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

4/17: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV & CB Radio Gorgeous

4/19: Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre w/ Soup Activists

4/20: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

4/22: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

4/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Snooper

Photo by Debi Del Grande / Courtesy Charm School Media